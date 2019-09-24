Eagles beg Nigerians after flop, promise CHAN ticket

The Super Eagles Team B has promised Nigerians of qualification for the next African Nations Championship despite the heavy loss against Togo in the first leg of the final qualifying round.

The last CHAN silver medalist was beaten 4-1 by the Hawks of Togo on Sunday with the second leg in October now an uphill task.

While assuring Nigerians of overturning the result in the second leg, the team has apologised to Nigerians for the shameful defeat while promising to repay the Sparrow Hawks in bigger coins in the second leg and claim the Cameroon 2020 ticket.

Addressing a disappointed Nigerian Ambassador to Togo, Joseph Olusola Iji, after the match, Ezenwa said what had happened on Sunday evening had gone to the past as the team would redeem itself in the final leg of the fixture on October 19.

“We have been truly honoured by your fatherly care for us since we arrived in this country,” Ezenwa said.

“The Embassy has ensured everything worked for our comfort here. We are pained that we could not reciprocate with a good result from this match.

“As a team, we apologise for what has happened. What we are saying to you and Nigerians is that we are sorry and that we would make it up by securing the ticket. Kindly exercise some patience with us. What we are saying in one sentence is that we will qualify; it is not over yet.”

The Ambassador who had promised the team dinner in his residence kept to his promise in spite of the result at Stade de Kegue.

The leader of delegation, NFF Board Member, Ganiyu Majekodunmi, said: “Your Excellency, I can tell you that this is far from the expectation of the Federation. But these young ones have truly shown remorse. They were so dejected to leave their hotel again.

“Please understand that it was a deliberate move to field largely a young team because we are also looking to the future and this team has faced difficult games in the past and came off successful. And I am sure that given what I have seen of them, the ultimate goal to get to Cameroon in 2020 would be achieved.”

