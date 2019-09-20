Sports
Eagles drop one spot in FIFA rankings
The Super Eagles of Nigeria has dropped one spot from the position they occupied last month in the latest FIFA rankings released by the World football ruling body on Thursday.
Nigeria was ranked 33rd in the world in the last rankings but they currently occupied the 34th position according to the August/September 2019 edition.
The team only last week played a 2-2 draw against Ukraine in an international friendly game at the Dnipro Stadium, their first game after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, where the team finished third.
Coach Gernot Rohr’s men, however, gained one point, cumulating 1482 points from the previous 1481 points.
In the African ranking, Nigeria maintained its third place despite the drop in the world ranking, with Senegal and Tunisia also maintaining their first and second positions respectively.
Algeria climbed two places in the world rankings and are fourth on the African ranking behind Nigeria, while Morocco, Egypt, Ghana, Cameroon, Congo DR, and Cote D’Ivoire occupy the fifth to tenth positions respectively.
Meanwhile, Belgium remained top of the world ranking, with France, Brazil, England, and Portugal making up the top 5.
Belgium continues to hold its place as the topmost country on the FIFA world rankings.
Uruguay, Spain, Croatia, Colombia and Argentina are the other countries who make up the top 10 of the latest FIFA rankings.
The next edition is expected to be announced on October 24.
Sports
Football Leaks: Suspected hacker charged in Portugal
A man linked to the Football Leaks disclosures which prompted investigations into the Manchester City and Paris St-Germain clubs has been charged with 147 offences in Portugal.
Rui Pinto, 30, is accused of crimes relating to unauthorised access to data and attempted extortion.
He says he acted in the public interest and should not face trial.
Football Leaks was set up to expose alleged corruption in the sport by releasing confidential documents.
Pinto was held in January in Hungary on a European arrest warrant issued by Portugal and later handed over to the Portuguese authorities.
What are the charges?
The charges mostly relate to alleged illegal access to data, aggravated extortion, violation of correspondence and computer sabotage.
The prosecutors in Portugal said in a statement that Pinto “used various computer programmes and digital tools to enter, in an unauthorised and anonymous manner, the computer systems or email boxes and remove content from it”.
Pinto, a Portuguese national, has been described as a “computer genius” by local media.
His defence lawyers characterise their client as a “very important European whistleblower”
A trial date is yet to be announced.
What is Football Leaks?
It was launched in 2015 to uncover alleged corruption taking place in football, reports the BBC.
Football Leaks provided millions of documents and more than 3.4 terabytes of information to media outlets in the European Investigative Collaborations (EIC) consortium.
The documents were used as the basis for media reports that made damaging allegations against England’s Manchester City and Paris St-Germain (PSG) of France.
Europe’s football governing body, UEFA, later launched investigations into the finances of both clubs following the leaks.
PSG successfully fought against an investigation through the courts, while the Premier League side has taken the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport . Both clubs denied any wrongdoing.
Earlier this year, French prosecutors said they had collaborated with Pinto on their own investigation, using material provided by him.
And this week his lawyer William Bourdon said his client’s evidence had led to “inquiries disclosing criminal activities in the football world”.
“And at the same time, Pinto is still in jail,” he told Germany’s Der Spiegel news magazine.
Sports
F1 leader Hamilton no longer a follower on Instagram
Lewis Hamilton leads the way in Formula One and the Mercedes driver is not a follower on social media platform Instagram either after changing his routine.
The Briton told reporters on Thursday that a decision to delete all the accounts he follows had made a significant difference to his life.
“I think I just wanted kind of a fresh slate,” he explained at the Singapore Grand Prix.
“I just noticed that for me… you wake up and the first thing you do is turn on your Instagram and check what’s happening. You’re always catching up and I just decided to change.
“I wake up now and I have a bit of a read, I start my day differently and I’m hardly ever on it and this has made a big difference to my life, personally.”
The five times world champion, whose interests outside of Formula One include music and fashion, has never been shy about sharing his life with his fans.
He has 12.8 million followers on Instagram and 5.6 million on micro blogging site Twitter, where he still follows almost 850 people.
“Sometimes obviously people come up and say: ‘Hey, you’re not following me but you follow that person’,” he said. “So now I don’t follow anybody and no one can complain.
“But I still follow everyone closely, I look at everyone’s Instagram particularly within my sport just to see what they’re up to and I still support people.”
Hamilton, who is well on the way to his sixth title, said before the sport’s August break that he wanted to read and meditate more, reports Reuters.
The winner of eight of the season’s 14 races so far is 63 points clear of team mate Valtteri Bottas in the overall standings.
Sports
Europa League: Greenwood spares United’s blushes, Arsenal thumps Frankfurt
Teenager Mason Greenwood’s first senior goal ensured Manchester United made a winning start to their Europa League campaign against Astana at Old Trafford.
On a night the 17-year-old will never forget and with the visitors from Kazakhstan threatening to hold out for a draw, Greenwood produced a clever finish in front of the Stretford End to become United’s youngest scorer in Europe.
Brazil midfielder Fred hit the bar from 25 yards before forcing a fine save from a free-kick, while England forward Marcus Rashford wasted a string of chances against the European minnows, who did not register a shot on target.
But frustration turned to celebration when Greenwood, who has been at United since the age of six, popped up with the winner.
Greenwood’s goal was the highlight on an otherwise scrappy night for United, who were far from convincing against a team that had come through qualifying to make the group stage.
And Goals from academy gradates Joe Willock and Bukayo Saka helped Arsenal overcome a difficult test against Eintracht Frankfurt and begin their Europa League campaign with a victory.
Willock put the Gunners in front with a deflected shot in the first half before Saka smashed in his first senior goal for the club in the 85th minute.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang added a third two minutes later as Arsenal ended their three-game winless run, reports the BBC.
RESULTS
Group G: Porto 2-1 Young Boys; Rangers 1-0 Feyenoord
Group H: Espanyol 1-1 Ferencvarosi; Ludogorets 5-1 CSKA Moscow
Group I: Gent 3-2 St Etienne; Wolfsburg 3-1 Oleksandriya
Group J: Borussia Moenchengladbach 0-4 Wolfsberger / RZ Pellets; Roma 4-0 Istanbul Basaksehir
Group K: Slovan Bratislava 4-2 Besiktas; Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Braga
Group L: Manchester United 1-0 Astana; Partizan Belgrade 2-2 AZ
Sports
D’Tigers ranked 23rd best team in the World
D’Tigers have moved up 10 places to the 23rd in the World in the latest FIBA ranking released after the 2019 FIBA men’s World Cup in China.
The senior men’s team who became the first country in the world to qualify for the World Cup won 3 games and lost 2 during the competition to finish 17th out of the 32 participating team.
The Alex Nwora tutored side who have qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are still ranked number 1 in Africa ahead of Angola, Tunisia, Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire who are ranked 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th respectively.
While reacting after the ranking was published, Nigeria Basketball Federation President, Engr Musa Kida said the latest feat was the right reward for hard work put in place by the federation and the team during the qualifiers and World Cup preparation which culminated in a good outing in China.
“We are really excited with this announcement. It shows that the world has continued to pay attention to Nigerian basketball after many years of playing second fiddle.
“Although, I believe that we deserve more than being 23rd best team in the world based on our current form, but it is a process. The federation is excited that we are on the right track and we will continue to push harder in our resolve to record more successes.”
USA still hold on to the number 1 spot while current World Champion, Spain are ranked 2nd ahead of Australia who climbed 8 places to 3rd spot.
Sports
Brazil friendly, a distraction for Eagles – Amokachi
…says AFCON qualifier more crucial
Former Super Eagles striker, Daniel Amokachi, has issued a strong warning that playing an international friendly against Brazil next month in Singapore could cause distraction for the Nigerian national team from their opening match of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
With Nigeria set to play Benin Republic at the start of November, Amokachi is of a view that it would have been better for Nigeria Football Federation to arrange build-up matches with African teams, rather than take up the October 13 fixture against Brazil.
Although the former Club Brugge of Belgium, Besiktas of Turkey and Everton of England all-action attacker admitted that playing Brazil adds prestige and profile to Nigeria’s football image, the former FA Cup winner with Everton is of a view that the game will not offer the Eagles much in terms of conditioning, tactics building and acclimatizing ahead of the AFCON 2021 series, in which they will also play Lesotho few days after the opening tussle with West Coast neighbours, Benin Republic.
‘The Bull’ told Brila FM: “Ordinarily, I will say a friendly against Brazil is a good idea, but the timing is not right. We have qualifiers in the African Nations Cup coming up, so we should play countries from Africa, not South America or Europe.
“We have to get our players used to the tough conditions of playing in Africa and the physical nature of the game here, but we cannot get that from playing Brazil in Singapore.
“It was the same mistake we made at the Nations Cup, because our players were not used to the African style of play, which is different from what they experience with their clubs in Europe.
“We should start playing African countries in friendly matches, rather than go for prestige games that will not benefit our players for their coming qualifiers for the Nations Cup.”
Incidentally, the player-turned-coach, who scored 13 goals in 44 appearances for the Eagles, got one of the goals that helped Nigeria get victory over Brazil at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, USA, when his effort helped seal a semi-finals’ win, but he insists playing The Samba Boys should not be about pride alone, but getting something useful from the game in terms of a build-up.
He argued further that the array of Eagles’ youngsters could face similar problems they had at this year’s AFOCN in Egypt, where he reckons that the physical style of African football and the weather conditions, all of which are different from what majority of the Nigerian players are used to at their various bases in Europe occasioned the team’s inability to win the competition.
Sports
NPFL: Kwara Utd pip Lobi in Okowa pre-season tournament
Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa yesterday unveiled the Nigerian Professional Football League preseason tournament at the budding Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, the state capital, with a charge on catch-them-young strategy.
This came as Kwara United and Lobi Stars of Markurdi lock horns on the stadium’s pitch of play for the finals of the Governor’s tournament and the former won the fourth edition.
The Governor, who said the state will continue to sustain its leading role in sports, maintained that hospitality will remain its watchword.
Represented at the ceremony by his Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, the Governor was elated that his name, “Governor Okowa’s Preseason Torunament,” which symbolises Delta State, on the logo, will further enshrine the name of the state on sports’ goldmine.
He charged the young professionals of the two finalist football clubs to make the event a unifying factor and an edifying tournament that will bring succour to Nigerians, despite the economic quagmire.
At the last blow of the encounter after the count of 90 minutes, which resulted into penalty shootout, and Kwara United defeated Lobi Stars 1-0.
Sports
GOtv Boxing Night 20: Opeyemi: I’m a big deal, boasts
Highly rated bantamweight boxer, Opeyemi “Sense Adeyemi”, has boasted that he will be the next national champion in his weight division after his fight with Sadiq Adeleke at GOtv Boxing Night 20, which takes place on October 12 at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos.
The 19-year-old, who was voted best boxer at GOtv Boxing NextGen Search 4, has described himself as a “big deal,” the reason he has remained undefeated since turning professional.
In a telephone chat yesterday, Adeyemi said his opponent was coming to the venue for sightseeing, as he had no chance of winning.
“This is my first opportunity at fighting for a title. The national title is a big deal to me and, at the risk of sounding arrogant, I’m a big deal as a boxer. Adeleke is just coming to watch. He should watch as much as he can before the fight begins, otherwise he’d have lost the opportunity because I will daze him like he’s never been dazed before,” he said.
The Lagos-born boxer, who caught the eye at GOtv Boxing NextGen Search 3 but was not selected because he was a year too young, explained that he has been undergoing rigorous training and following dietary instructions to ensure that he is in premium condition for the fight, which is one of the eight scheduled to hold at the event.
All eyes will, however, be on the headline bout, which will see African Boxing Union (ABU) lightweight champion, Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph, defend his title against the very dangerous Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, West African Boxing Union (WABU) champion. The bout, which has been dubbed “Fight of the Decade”, is the peak of the rivalry between the two boxers since their amateur days. Both remain undefeated and are ranked as the best in the division. Other big names slated for action are Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, WABU welterweight champion; Ridwan “Scorpion” Oyekola, national super featherweight champion; Adewale “Masevex” Masebinu, national light heavyweight champion; Kabiru “KB Godson Towolawi; former national light heavyweight champion; and Tope “TP Rock” Musa.
Sports
Zenith Bank Tennis ignites Lagos Country Club
It promises to be a festivity of tennis at the Lagos Country Club as the 2019 Zenith Bank Tennis Championships is billed to commence Friday.
According to section chairman, Seyi Adewunmi, the tournament which would feature as many as over 80 participants, will keep the club buzzling for the next two weeks.
Adewunmi expressed gratitude to Zenith Bank stressing that the A-tier banking institution is helping people to get longer life through their sponsorship.
Club captain, Kola Ashiru, informed that five events would be competed for namely Men’s Singles (A and B) Men’s Doubles, Women’s Singles, Women’s Doubles and Veteran’s Doubles. He disclosed that over 70 players have already registered for the tournament which would also feature a multiple of junior events aims at developing budding talents in the club.
Zenith Bank Assistant General Manager for Retail Banking, Lanre Oladimeji, pointed that the bank has been at the forefront of supporting sporting activities at all fronts in Nigeria and are delighted to be staging a tournament at the Lagos Country Club.
“From the grassroots up to the elite class, we owe the commitment of supporting and sponsoring sports dearly to our hearts and for this tournament; we will continue to give support as the need arises. We have been sponsoring sports for so many years and that tradition will continue for a very long time.”
Responding on behalf of the players, Jide Adefeso, pledged that all participants will imbibe high spirits of sportsmanship while also adding that the sponsors would get full value for their money.
Sports
CAF Club Championships: Late NPFL start affected Enyimba, Rangers – Udeze
Former Super Eagles’ defender, Ifeanyi Udeze, has blamed the late kick of the Nigeria Professional Football League on the poor performance of Enyimba and Rangers in the African Continental championships, the CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup.
Enyimba played a goalless draw at home to ten-man Al Hilal of Sudan while Rangers lost 2-1 to AS Pelican of Gabon.
Speaking against the backdrop, Udeze said that both clubs went out against teams that were already into the nitty-gritty of league action in their respective countries, unlike Nigeria’s delayed season.
The former PAOK Saloniki of Greece and West Bromwich Albion of England left-back pointed out that the Rangers and Enyimba’s players were yet to get into competitive mood, considering that the NPFL is not on, and he reasoned that determination on their part cannot suffice against opponents who are already in the thick of domestic action.
He reckoned further that build-up friendlies and regular training sessions are not enough to put players into competitive mood, hence his verdict that The Flying Antelopes and Peoples’ Elephant struggled for form in last weekend’s matches against Pelicans of Gabon and Al-Hilal of Sudan respectively.
Udeze argued: “It’s true that they have been training and played some friendly matches before going for the continental fixtures, but training and friendlies are not the same as competitive matches.”
Sports
Ghana striker, Gyan, heads to India
Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan is heading to the India Super League after joining NorthEast United on a free transfer.
Gyan will travel to Guwahati this weekend to begin the latest leg of a career that has spanned ten clubs and three continents already and he says he is looking forward to it.
“I am extremely excited to start this new chapter in my career,” the 33-year-old said.
“I have heard great things about NorthEast United FC and the Indian Super League and I am thrilled to be a part of it for the upcoming season.
“I am confident that we can better the wonderful season the club had last year.”
He moves to India with a massive reputation honed at international level and during spells at clubs around the world particularly in the United Arab Emirates.
Ghana’s record international goal scorer and the leading African scorer at the World Cup has also played in the top leagues in England, France and Italy as well as China.
NorthEast Executive Director Priya Runchal is hopeful those credentials would reflect in Gyan’s performance at the club.
“We are thrilled to have a player of Gyan’s calibre and experience join our squad,” Runchal said.
“He has continuously delivered excellence at the highest of levels of world football and we are confident that he will add a lot of firepower on the pitch here.”
The club was only formed in 2014 and their highest finish in the Indian Super League was last season as they claimed fourth place, reports the BBC.
Gyan will hope to replace NorthEast’s top scorer from last season Nigeria Bartholomew Ogbeche, who scored 12 goals before leaving to join Indian rivals the Kerala Blasters.
Trending
-
Metro and Crime8 hours ago
I was arrested while planning my wedding –Eiye leader
-
Metro and Crime8 hours ago
Flood: Be ready to vacate your homes, Lagos tells residents
-
Politics22 hours ago
Court grants Nasarawa PDM senatorial candidate bail
-
News17 hours ago
Ebonyi indigenes kick against Umahi’s planned airport
-
News5 hours ago
Xenophobia: Low traffic from Nigeria hurts S’African Airways
-
Aviation24 hours ago
China’s new mega-airport ready to open
-
News20 hours ago
Suspected terrorists fleeing to North, Central Africa – Army
-
News6 hours ago
N-Delta Affairs’ Ministry: South-East youths seek Akpabio’s help for Abia, Imo