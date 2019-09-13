ECB unveils fresh stimulus measures

The Federation of Agricultural Commodity Association of Nigeria (FACAN) has urged the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Mohammed Sabo Nanono, to prioritise tackling of post-harvest losses in Nigeria’s agric sector. Taiwo Hassan writes

Nigeria’s agriculture in perspective

Indeed, agriculture is a major sector of the Nigerian economy, it contributes more than 40 per cent of the total annual Gross Domestic Product, employs about 70 per cent of the labour force, accounts for over 70 per cent of the non-oil exports and, perhaps, most importantly, provides over 80 per cent of the food needs of the country.

Perhaps, the sector is being transformed by commercialisation at the small, medium and large-scale enterprise levels. Nigeria’s diverse climate, from the tropical areas of the coast to the arid zone of the north, make it possible to produce virtually all agricultural products that can be grown in the tropical and semitropical areas of the world.

Yearly, farmers produce a lot to boost the economy but most are lost at post-harvest stage. The post-harvest technological scenario in cereals, grain legumes, oilseeds, fruits, vegetables, tubers, roots and others of Nigerians present a dismal picture and are mostly comprised of traditional techniques practiced by growers, traders and the processors resulting in considerable deterioration of physical and nutritional qualities of harvested crops.

However, despite the important role it plays in the economy, it is alarming that the sector records up to 45 per cent produce to post-harvest losses, and this has become detrimental to the country’s agricultural growth.

Following the development, many agric stakeholders at different fora have called on government and relevant agencies to play the lead role towards reducing it to the barest minimum in order to avert famine and low crop yields.

New minister’s task

However, with the resumption of the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, in office, President, Federation of Agricultural Commodity Association of Nigeria (FACAN), Dr. Victor Iyama, has appealed for essential adjustment and decision to mitigate post-harvest losses in the country’s agricultural space.

Iyama said the losses were up to 45 per cent and has detrimental effect on the country’s agricultural growth, adding that the problem must be solved right away by tackling challenges hindering the development of agriculture in the nation.

He said: “We must look into small scale processing and improving rural infrastructure. I am sure the minister is going to look into the fact that when we produce almost 40 to 45 per cent go to waste.

“We believe he is going to look into that so that we start being competitive because that is part of the problem. I am sure he is going to work a lot on our yields per hectare.”

Iyama further explained that the minister would deliver and make an impact in the country’s agricultural sector.

“The minister is an experienced farmer and I believe that from everything I have seen so far about him, he is going to perform to better the lot of farmers and everybody along the value chain.

“Some people have expressed concern that he might not be able to stand the rigorous of the job due to age but I strongly believe that age is just a number. For me, as long as you are healthy, you can perform optimally. If you are not healthy even if you are 30, you will not be able to perform,” he added.

Causes

Post-harvest losses can be caused by a wide variety of factors, ranging from growing conditions to handling at retail level. Not only are losses clearly a waste of food but they also represent waste of human efforts, farm inputs, livelihoods, investments and scarce resources such as water.

Major technical roles of the sector are the reduction of food losses and the enhancement of food safety and quality.

Expert’s view

Speaking on the losses, the Managing Director of Farmcrowdy, Kenneth Obiajulu, explained that Nigeria produced a large chunk of agricultural commodities, but sadly, more than 45 per cent are lost.

According to him, this has severe economic implication on the economy.

He said: “Let’s take tomato; you will see that in the period of March/April of every year when you go to a state like Kano, for example, you will literally be stepping on tomatoes because of excess production and lack of storage facility to store them. So there is a technology issue there.

“On post-harvest losses threatening food security in the country, he said: “Yes, of course, in every nation, post-harvest losses will always threaten food security if you don’t bring it down to the barest minimum. It means that the more you produce the more you lose.

“If you look at the number that we lose annually, for example, the total annual valuation for tomatoes is N1.5 billion. So if you lose 40 per cent, you have lost that amount coming into the coffers of farmers and Nigeria’s economy. That is a whole lot and I mean that is money that should have been spent on doing something that is significant to the economy.

Last line

So many farmers are watching out for the step the agric minister will take in taming post-harvest losses in order to achieve food security and improve self-sufficiency in the country’s agric value chain.

Like this: Like Loading...