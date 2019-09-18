Edo crisis: Oshiomhole is envious of Obaseki’s achievements – Idahosa

T

he face-off between Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole may be far from being over, as a chieftain of the party in the state, Mr. Charles Idahosa, yesterday blasted Oshiomhole for allegedly being envious of the gigantic achievements of the Obaseki-led administration in the state.

Meanwhile, the governor and Oshiomhole had been at loggerheads, while they avoid each other at every function in order to avoid open confrontation with each other.

But Idahosa, who was a former Political Adviser to Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, when he was the governor of the state, declared that the quarrel between his former boss, and Governor Obaseki, would be far from being resolved soon.

He, therefore, said that the reason the feud would not end soon was because Oshiomhole was envious and jealous of governor Obaseki’s achievements.

“Obaseki’s record is so intimidating, making Oshiomhole’s achievements look ordinary, so he is jealous”, he said.

While addressing newsmen yesterday in Benin, the state capital, on his 66th birthday, Idahosa, however, pleaded with the rival political actors to settle their differences in the interest of the state and the party.

But, in a swift reaction to the comments by Idahosa, a former Commissioner for Higher Education and member-elect of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Washington Osa Osifo, carpeted Idahosa and his comments about Oshiomhole.

He said: “I said in a live show yesterday that Governor Obaseki is a victim of wicked advisers with very inordinate ambition that will not benefit him and his government. I am not surprised that Hon. Idahosa has said what he said. That he has even judged Oshiomhole that way is a sign of his own failure because he was Oshiomhole’s adviser for eight years and as an adviser he was supposed to bring the best from his student even these his assertions are not true. It is like saying God is envious of us, mortals even when he created us. Comrade Oshiomhole is not God, but he made Obaseki who he is today. He threw in everything to make him governor.”

He said Idahosa has not done enough for his people despite his close relationship with the government over the years.

Idohosa noted that “Oshiomhole brought Obaseki and everything he (Obaseki) has done is at his doorstep.”

The former aide to Oshiomhole pointed out that the APC National Chairman was undermining Obaseki in recommending two persons from Edo for appointment into the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Board without the governor’s input.

He queried why Oshiomhole continuously wants be the governor of the state when his tenure was over.

Idahosa’s apparent reaction may not be unconnected with the much publicised recent interview by the APC National Chairman against Obaseki’s directive to his aides and government officials to ignore his predecessor.

He said he chose to speak up because he is one of the founders of the party and not Obaseki’s aide, adding that when he and other leaders of the party were fighting Obaseki over his style of governance, it was Oshiomhole who begged and convinced him‎ not to leave APC, but wondered why the National Chairman is finding it difficult to convince politicians he referred to as “renegades in Abuja.”

Meanwhile, top politicians, including concerned governors; the Benin monarch, Oba Ewuare II; business magnate Aliku Dangote and the presidency had waded into the crisis rocking Edo State House of Assembly, but to no avail.

It was learnt that the Presidency and the top hierarchy of the APC are aggrieved that the state government and leadership of the State House of assembly dragged the National Working Committee (NWC), the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the APC and the National Assembly to court over the lingering impasse in the state House of assembly.

