Edo poly opens centre for academic development

FACE-OFF

There is disquiet at the Lagos State University (LASU) following the sacking of eight members of staff, comprising five lecturers and three non-academic staff by the management. ASUU, which is at loggerheads with the Vice-Chancellor, is insisting that the development is persecution and victimisation of its members

 Varsity: They’re sacked for misconduct

 Lecturers: We’re being persecuted

The face-off between lecturers of the Lagos State University (LASU), under their umbrella union, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the authorities of the state university last Thursday deepened following the sacking of five members of the union.

The dismissal of five lecturers and three members of non-teaching staff of the institution, last week, by the management, came when the dust raised by the sacking of two members of executive of the union – the Chairman, Dr. Isaac Oyewunmi and the Vice-Chairman, Dr. Adebowale Adeyemi-Suenu respectively, – was yet to settle.

The two union leaders (Oyewunmi and Adeyemi-Suenu) were among the 15 members of staff that were sacked in 2017 by the university Governing Council, led by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Prof. Adebayo Ninalowo.

According to the university, Oyewunmi was sacked for allegedly demanding N50,000 each from seven students to process their results, while Adeyemi-Suenu, on the other hand, was dismissed for allegedly unilaterally altering the results of 12 students already advised to withdraw from the university by the Senate.

Their sack, which is currently being challenged in court, had resulted to a series of allegations and counter-allegations against the university management and the leadership of the university’s chapter of ASUU, who are accusing each other of wrong doings.

But, the university management, led by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Lanre Fagbohun, while reacting to the last week sack of the staff, had in a statement signed by the institution’s Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ademola Adekoya, insisted that the five academic staff members and three non-teaching staff were fired for misconduct.

The statement released on Friday by the Centre, entitled: LASU Governing Council Approves Promotion of 11 New Professors, 14 Associate Professors; Five Academic and Three Non-Academic Staff Dismissed for Misconduct,” however, noted that the approval for the dismissal of the eight members of staff, comprising five academic and three non-academic staff was ratified by the Governing Council at its 122nd Statutory Meeting held on Thursday, September 12.

The statement further added: “The Lagos State University Governing Council at its 122nd Statutory Meeting held on September 12, 2019, considered the reports of the Joint Council/Senate Disciplinary Committee, and the Joint Council (Administrative and Technical Staff) Disciplinary Committee, respectively, and approved the dismissal of the affected staff members.”

The statement, therefore, listed the affected staff members to include Dr. Anthony Dansu, the Secretary of ASUU and a lecturer at the Department of Human Kinetics, Sports and Health Education, Faculty of Education.

According to Adekoya, every member of staff indicted has been given fair hearing by the appropriate disciplinary committees, because the university takes the rule of law as sacrosanct.

Meanwhile, the university has challenged the union leaders to produce laws authorising them to obtain confidential documents, saying “the peaceful atmosphere on the campus had ensured a stable academic calendar, and that the efforts of the new management to instill discipline and build a culture of sanity is being resisted by some individuals.”

He said: “The Joint Council/Senate (Academic) Disciplinary Committee and the Joint Council (Administrative and Technical Staff) Disciplinary Committee which heard the cases strictly followed all laid down procedures, and duly gave opportunity to the individuals involved to defend themselves. The Lagos State University is poised to continue to ensure quality assurance in its processes.”

Dansu, according to the report, was investigated on allegations of unauthorised removal, retention and dissemination or publication of official confidential documents and infractions arising from the interviews granted to online media platforms levelled against him, and found culpable.

This was as the Council noted that his actions constituted serious misconduct and he was therefore dismissed from the services of the university with immediate effect.

Also, in his case, the university hinted that Aboderin-Shonibare was investigated on allegations of being in possession of confidential documents – Assessor’s Report and Report of Appointments, Promotions and Disciplinary Committee of Council – for which the university found him culpable.

Meanwhile, based on the report, the Council said that her action constitutes serious misconduct, and thus she was therefore dismissed from the services of the university with immediate effect.

For Adeolu Oyeka, the university pointed out that he was investigated on allegations of unauthorised removal, retention and dissemination or publication of official confidential documents and infractions arising from the interviews granted to online media platforms levelled against him, and for which he was found culpable.

“Towards this end, the Council noted that his acts constitute serious misconduct, and he was therefore dismissed from the services of the university with immediate effect,” the statement further added.

The Council also dismissed Dr. Henry Olusegun Gbelee of the Department of Pediatrics and Child Health, Faculty of Clinical Sciences, Lagos State University College of Medicine, who was investigated on allegation of absence from duty without permission, and found culpable. Following his dismissal, Council directed that he should refund the sum of N1,635,715.50 to the university, being the salaries erroneously paid to him while on a six-month approved Leave of Absence from April 1 to September 30, 2016.

He was given the next two months to pay back, and for which failure to do this the university shall institute legal action against him to recover the amount.

Others, who were fired by the Council, are Mr. Kehinde Olakunle Coker, Department of Religions and Peace Studies, Faculty of Arts, who was sacked on allegations of sales of marks and receipt of financial inducement from students to pass two students of the Department of English levelled against him and for which he found culpable; Mr. Oladapo Shafih Akinyemi, a Pupil Engineer in the Works and Physical Planning Unit was also dismissed on allegation of abandonment of duty and which he was found culpable.

Similarly, Mrs. Alaba Mariam Odu, a lecturer at the Faculty of Science was found culpable and sacked on allegation of falsification of May/June 1990 and 1999 WAEC results, which Council insisted constitutes serious act of misconduct; while Mr. Wasiu Adewale Busari, a staff of the Security Unit, was fired on allegation of bribe to pervert the course of justice and false claims against the Vice-Chancellor.

Reacting to their sack in an interview with New Telegraph on Friday,Dansu, the Secretary of LASU-ASUU, said the action of the university authorities was a deliberate scheme to silence the only voice against the mismanagement and fraudulent activities of the leadership of the institution and to kill ASUU on LASU campus.

According to him, it will now be clear to the whole world that the dismissal of the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the union in 2017 in similar circumstances, for which the union has been shouting is an orchestrated case of victimisation and deliberate action to kill the union in LASU, which is now becoming quite obvious.

The embattled union leader, who hinted that the national body of the union would take up the matter with the university, said: “The union at the national level will respond to our sack appropriately. It is a matter between the light and darkness; truth and falsehood. It is quite unfortunate that LASU with a motto that stands for the truth and service could resort to this nebulous action.”

He, however, blasted the management-led by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Lanre Fagbohun of double standard in this matter, saying the sacking of the union leaders was a calculated action to cover up the many illegalities and fraud that are going on in the university.

Dansu, therefore, added that the union and its members were facing persecution and victimisation from the Council and Vice-Chancellor for daring to raise question about the professorship of the Vice-Chancellor, saying: “We are being victimised by the authority for challenging the illegality in the promotion and professorship of the Vice-Chancellor.”

While reacting to the sacking of members of the union in LASU, the National President of ASUU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, told New Telegraph in a telephone interview that the union would appropriately wade in into the matter with serious concern.

Ogunyemi, who pledged the readiness of the national body of the union to step into the mater, said: “We are taken some steps already, but we are also still studying the situation and the whole development before ASUU makes a comprehensive response on the matter. We are still trying to gather some additional information. Indeed, we will respond at the appropriate time.”

Also explaining further, Dansu, who described their sack as a shock and mockery of justice, and insisted that though, it was expected, said about three weeks ago, the Lagos State House of Assembly summoned the two parties in the crisis (management and ASUU).

“It was a tripartite meeting of the union, the university and the House of Assembly,” he added, saying the objective or rationale behind the parley was to resolve all the contending issues between the management and the union.

During the intervention or meeting, the House of Assembly appealed that both parties should all “cease fire” and within the next one month the Vice-Chancellor should constitute a committee with the objective of resolving all the contending issues, and that after the one month we will see what is on ground.

But with their sack, he blamed the university, the one who broke the peace accord or cease fire, of not respecting and accepting the spirit of the resolution.

Dansu, who regretted the management’s plans to kill ASUU in LASU, however, said that there were reactionaries in the university working for the interest of the university management to promote the illegalities in the system by destroying the union and its members.

The embattled sacked lecturer, who pointed out that another approach to the matter was that the case was already in court, hinted that they went to court when the management wanted to carry out the sack in August 2018 to stop them from taking the action.

And the court, he said ruled in August that we (ASUU members) have immunity to do what we have done and that we cannot be tried under exigency of any local tribunal on those matters.

However, Dansu added that what the union’s lawyer asked the court to do was the judicial review of the position of the university, but now there are no issues to be reviewed because the issues are premature and therefore the two parties should go back to the university to resolve the matter following the constitution of the land.

He said: “Therefore, all what the university is doing is illegality. What the university is planning is the University of Ilorin model, but which after 19 years, the lecturers in the university are back to the ASUU fold. There are no two ASUU, as there is only on ASUU in the country. What we are seeing in LASU is the work of reactionaries loyal to the management.

“Like I said earlier, the management’s target is the union. Now, there is heavy security all over the campus, even the union secretariat, which they wanted to take over by force for their reactionaries.”

Meanwhile, the university has also announced that promotion of 377 members of staff, comprising 31 academic staff, 346 non-teaching staff as approved by the Governing Council.

The promotion, according to the statement, which was made available to New Telegraph, was approved at the 122nd statutory meeting of the university Governing Council on Thursday.

The statement further noted that of the 31 academic staff promoted, no fewer than 11 lecturers were promoted from Associate Professor to Professor; 14 Senior Lecturer to Associate Professor; five lecturers were elevated from Lecturer I to Senior Lecturer; and one Lecturer II to Lecturer I.

Also, in the senior non-academic staff category, 125 members of staff benefitted from the promotion exercise, while in the junior category, the university promoted 221 members of staff respectively.

