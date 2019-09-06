Education Summit: AKSG to adopt Entrepreneurship in tertiary institutions

… Curriculum of the Akwa Ibom State University, AKSU is to include

Entrepreneurship Training to equip undergraduates with skill sets to become employers of labor and not white collar job seekers, after graduation.

Governor Udom Emmanuel announced this while declaring open the first Akwa Ibom Education Summit and Exhibitions held at Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio Hall, Udo Udoma Avenue, Uyo.

The Governor had earlier given a similar directive to the management of Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, during its sixth convocation, held last weekend.

Governor Udom described the theme of the summit “Human Capacity Development for Sustainable Transformation of Persons and Society” as very apt and called on all the stakeholders to work together in order to chart a pathway to restructure the State education sector.

He maintained that education system requires urgent and pragmatic approach and urged strict executing of resolutions arrived at by the Technical committee, taking into cognizance the inputs of various resource persons.

In his words, “I’m committed to turning around the education sector and ensuring that the skills development centers at Ikot Adaidem and the Technical school, Ikot Akata are implemented to positively engage the youths in building a viable economy.

According tothe state chief executive when youths are engaged the future is assured as building the economy depends on investing in viable capacity development.

Governor Emmanuel said that democracy cannot be sustained without a viable economy. He emphasized on the importance of child education as panacea to a better society and called on parents, care givers, family, churches and community leaders to to join hands in the training of children.

He who charged teachers to be more dedicated to their duties in order to ensure human capacity, made a call on corporate organizations and well placed individuals to contribute to human capacity development, stressing that Government alone cannot perform the magic.

The state Governor said that his administration would continue to build infrastructure, pay WAEC fees and provide free compulsory and qualitative education for the citizens.

Governor Emmanuel who described Education as an investment said that God’s gift to Man is Man and that vision is limited to one’s exposure and thanked resource persons and the stakeholders for their passion and reiterated commitment to actualize the outcome of the summit.

Earlier, the Secretary to state Government, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, set the tone for the summit, saying the event will equip the youths, stakeholders and the public on the way forward in human capacity development for sustainable growth.

The Commissioner for Education, Prof. Nse Essien, in his address, noted that the summit is intended to address the manpower deficit in a fast growing economy of Akwa Ibom State and the only way to achieve it is by restructuring the educational system and called on all the resource persons and stakeholders to proffer solution to the challenges in the education system.

Prof Essien thanked the State Governor for approving the summit and providing sincere leadership for the state.

The keynote Speaker, Dr Aniekan Brown said that sustainable development can only be achieved through education which according to him is the key to unlock the hidden potentials. He called on all the stakeholders to collaborate effort to meet the technology driven age and called for accurate evaluation and measurement of capacity development success and to eradicate all the vices that had bedeviled the education system.

Also, the Senior Pastor of Full life Christian Venter, Rev Ntia I Ntia, spoke on the topic, “Creating a New Akwa Ibom State Ethical,Attitudinal and harped on change of mind set.

In his remarks, former Governor Obong Victor Attah lauded the initiative to organize the summit and expressed the hope that the outcome of the summit will help restructure the education system for sustainable development.

Other goodwill messages were presented by Chairman N.U.T, Mr Etim Ukpong, All Nigerian conference of Principals of Secondary schools, ANCOPS, Mrs Roseline Inyang Ibom and the president Inoyo Toro foundation, Mr Udom Inoyo among others.

