EFCC arrests 53 cybercrime suspects in Enugu, Lagos, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has announced the arrests of a total of 53 suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu, Lagos and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, who made the disclosure in a statement Friday, gave the breakdown of the respective arrests as follows: Enugu (28 suspects); Lagos (18) and Abuja (7).

According to Uwujaren, the Enugu operation was conducted last Thursday, Lagos on Friday, while that of Abuja was undertaken on Tuesday.

“The Enugu Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in its resolve to completely wipe out the menace of internet and cybercrimes popularly known as ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ in the South East on Thursday September, 2019 raided two residential buildings at Maryland, Enugu where 28 suspected fraudsters were arrested.

“The arrests were made following intelligence obtained by the Commission regarding activities of some of the suspects alleged to have defrauded many unsuspecting victims (within and outside the country) of huge sums of money through their nefarious operations.

“In the course of executing search at the residences of the suspects, many of them attempted to destroy some phones found on them with a female suspect, caught trying to a broken Iphone down the toilet, which was, however, recovered.

“Some incriminating items recovered from the suspects include; four Apple Macbooks, two Iphone Xmaxs, other Iphones and HP laptop computers. Other items include two Toyota Camry cars, four Toyota Corollas, one Mercedes Benz GL450 car and several mobile phones,” Uwujaren said.

Like the case in Enugu, the EFCC said the apprehension of the 18 suspects at Alagbado area of Lagos State, followed intelligence reports of alleged criminal activities of the suspects.

