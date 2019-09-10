News
EFCC, FBI collaboration yields $169,850, N92m recovery – Magu
he on-going joint operation between the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States codenamed; ‘Operation Rewired,’ has resulted in the recovery of $169,850 (One hundred and sixty-nine thousand, eight hundred and fifty US dollars) as well as N92, 000,000 (Ninety-two million naira) from suspected internet fraudsters.
The collaboration was also aimed at disrupting Business Email Compromise and Email Account Compromise (BEC/EAC) in both countries.
In addition, a total of 167 suspects had been apprehended, while four exotic cars, plots of land in choice areas of Lagos as well as a property in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, had been recovered since the commencement of the joint operation.
Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, made the disclosure at a joint media briefing the commission held with the FBI in Lagos, yesterday.
Magu, who spoke through the commission’s Director of Operations, Mohammed Abba, said: “Being an international model operation targeted at the varied forms of computer-related frauds, the EFCC-FBI collaborative operations spanning three weeks was designed to intercept and interrupt the global network of the internet fraudsters.
“However, before now, as you are all aware, we had relentlessly launched intensive investigative actions against the infamous Yahoo Yahoo boys culminating into various strategic raids, onslaught on criminals’ hideouts, prosecutions and convictions.
“I am happy to inform you that our efforts in coordinating the EFCC-FBI joint operations in Nigeria recorded tremendous successes leading to a number of arrests, seizures and recoveries. The suspected fraudsters arrested in the course of this operation will be persecuted accordingly.
“It is instructive to note that, from August 12, 2019 to date, ‘Operation Rewired’ coordinated by the EFCC in Nigeria as an impetus to our sustained operations on perpetrators of various computer-related frauds have resulted in the arrest 167 Nigerians for alleged computer-related frauds,” Magu said.
This was as Magu charged the media to continue to lend its voice to the on-going fight against economic and financial crimes, adding that; “the EFCC will continue to partner with the FBI and other international law enforcement agencies, especially in the area of exchange of information and actionable intelligence towards bringing to the barest minimum the menace of cybercrimes and other computer-based frauds in the country.”
Also speaking, Legal Attache to the FBI Office in Nigeria, Mr. Uche Ahamdi, said the agency received 20, 373 Business Email Compromise and Email Account Compromise (BEC/EAC) complaints with losses of more than $1.2 billion.
According to him, “In a coordinated effort to dismantle international fraudulent, BEC transactions and pursue bad actors and organised criminal enterprises, including money mules, that engage in BEC and fraud schemes that target and harm American businesses, the FBI and law enforcement partners in the United States and abroad implemented a strategy to target and disrupt these scammers and illicit actors.”
He further said that money mules were usually employed by fraudsters to launder their ill-gotten gains by draining the funds into other accounts that were difficult to trace.
“The sweep ran from May to September, 2019, with an uptake of focused law enforcement activity during a four-week period, primarily in the United States, Nigeria, Ghana, Turkey, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Japan, Kenya and Malaysia.
“The FBI-led operation involved multiple United States law enforcement partners, including Internal Revenue Service (IRS), United States Secret Service (USSS), United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), United States Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).
“The operation benefited greatly from the work of our law enforcement partners around the world,” he said.
He also disclosed that; “More than 37 FBI field offices and United States Attorney’s Offices participated in law enforcement activity, including executing arrests, search warrants, interviews, and serving money mule warning letters.
Abolition of security votes, invitation to chaos – Fayemi
The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr Kayode Fayemi has advised against abolition of security votes, saying would lead to crisis.
Fayemi, who is governor of Ekiti State, at a quarterly policy dialogue on accountability for security votes, organised by the Anti-Corruption Academy of Nigeria (ACAN) in Abuja, argued that security votes had existed even before the coming of the military to power into Nigeria.
According to him, abolition security votes would hinder development and security instead of addressing corruption.
“Governments all over the world have security votes but they may not call it the same name as ours because for obvious reasons, government business may not necessarily be all in the public glare,” he said.
Fayemi sited the Iran-Contra Affair (that tarnished the presidency of Ronald Reagan) and other government actions in South America as products of the use of security votes which those governments conveniently put away from the eyes of their citizens.
Emotional scenes as Air Peace arrives with Nigerians from S’Africa
It was an emotional scene at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos when the Air Peace plane bringing Nigerians from South Africa finally touched down this evening.
The plane was originally scheduled to arrive MM1 at about 2pm but was delayed in Johannesburg after South African Immigration Service officials insisted on processing the Nigerians ready to flee the Rainbow Nation following repeated xenophobic attacks on foreigners.
Many of the returnees could hardly mask their delight on returning to their motherland with many of them weeping uncontrollably as they disembarked the airplane.
They chorused: “We love Nigeria”, “No place like home”, and “Thank you Nigeria”. Mr Allen Onyema, Air Peace Chairman, who provided the mercy flight, was physically on ground to welcome his compatriots and hugged each and everyone of the over 170 of them.
Nigerian Immigration Service officials were also on hand to process the returnees.
However, it was not yet known if the airline would be returning to South Africa later for a second trip to help evacuate more Nigerians keen to return home.
Tribunal: Kalu lauds Buhari’s victory
Former Abia State Governor and Chief Whip of the Nigerian Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has described the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari as good for Nigeria’s democracy.
He noted that the verdict of the tribunal is a re-affirmation of the popularity of the President among the people, adding that the 2019 presidential election, provided another opportunity for Nigerians to compensate President Buhari for his goodworks.
Acknowledging the role of the judiciary in sustaining Nigeria’s growing democracy, Kalu, advised politicians to embrace the spirit of sportsmanship in their pursuits for the sake of nation building.
While commending the panel for the landmark judgement, the Senator expressed appreciation to Nigerians for their firm confidence in President Buhari and his team.
In a statement personally signed by Kalu on Wednesday, he stressed that the re-affirmation of Buhari’s victory is a testament to the unprecedented achievements of the current administration.
He said: ” I join other Nigerians in celebrating the verdict of the tribunal.
“President Buhari’s pedigree and goodwill will always speak for him.
“The President as a strong advocate of democracy, provided a level playing ground for candidates across political parties in the 2019 general election.
“President Buhari’s leadership style is highly commendable.
“With the judgement of the tribunal, the opposition and other stakeholders should join hands with the President in his determined efforts to reposition Nigeria.”
The former governor, who applauded the level of maturity displayed by President Buhari before, during and after the poll, charged the political class to embrace the tenets of democracy in their endeavours, noting that the unity of Nigeria remains non- negotiable.
Kalu, while congratulating President Buhari, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), stakeholders and members of the APC, urged Nigerians to be calm, steadfast and law-abiding.
$4m internet fraud: EFCC arrests graduate in Lagos, ‘Yahoo Boys’ in Ibadan
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Lagos Zonal office, has announced the arrest of one John Ani Chukwuebuka, over his alleged involvement in computer-related fraud to the tune of $4 million.
The disclosure was made in a statement by the Head of Media and Publicity of the Commission, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren.
“The suspect, a 30-year-old graduate, was arrested on August 5, 2019 in the Jakande-Lekki Area of Lagos during a collaborative operation by the EFCC and the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
“Chukwuebuka, alongside his conspirators, Idowu Adetokunbo Taiwo and Sherrif Shoaga (still at large), allegedly engaged in Business Email Compromise (BEC), where they redirected the sum of $4million to several accounts between 2016 and 2018.
“A Nissan car was recovered from the suspect at the point of his arrest,” Uwujaren said.
And in a related development, the Ibadan zonal office of the Commission, on Wednesday arrested two suspected Internet fraudsters (‘Yahoo Boys’), who specialised in stealing people’s identities online to defraud various foreign nationals of their valuables.
The suspects, Akeju Crown Babatunde (31) and Agbanah Toba (35) were arrested at different locations in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, following intelligence gathering on their alleged involvement in Internet fraud.
According to the Commission, it was able to establish the duo’s culpability after diligent examination of data and documents retrieved from them, acts contrary to the provisions of Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act, 2015.
Akeju was found to be culpable for mining information from online sites, and was in possession of personal information and addresses of several Americans who have fallen victim to his fraudulent acts at different times.
He usually operated with two email accounts (one personal while the other was supposedly official) to penetrate his victims and dispossess them of their hard-earned money.
Why I created new ministries – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the first meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), since inauguration of the cabinet on August 21, 2019, giving reasons why he created new ministries.
The creation of the ministries lead to merger of some and unbundling of existing ones.
Speaking during the FEC meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the President said the move was to enhance the administration’s goal of diversification and and inclusive growth.
President Buhari explained that he also reappointed some ministers who got acquitted themselves well with the focus of the government during their first appointment.
He told the new cabinet members that the weekly meeting presented an opportunity for them to know their fellow ministers and exchange ideas with a goal of perfecting government’s stated policies geared towards positively impacting on Nigerians.
”In the recently concluded elections, the majority of Nigerians who voted for us gave us a clear mandate: (a) to enhance the security of lives and property across the entire country, (b) to create a diversified and inclusive economy that will bring prosperity to all, and (c) to instill governance and accountability in our systems and processes, thereby eliminating corruption.
“Therefore, all ideas and projects that will contribute to achieving these goals shall be foremost in our deliberations.
“For returning ministers, my decision to appoint you is based on merit. During our first term, you executed your mandate diligently in a patriotic manner. I expect you all to double your efforts in this second term.
“To enhance service delivery, we decided to restructure some functions which led to the creation of new ministries to achieve our goal of economic diversification and inclusive growth, ” Buhari noted.
Tribunal throws out Atiku’s petition against Buhari
… says ‘President duly elected, as no law compels candidate to attach academic certificate, but only evidence of qualification’
The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja on Wednesday held that President Muhammadu Buhari is not only qualified, but was eminently qualified to contest the February 23 general election based on his academic qualification.
This was just as the Justice Mohammed Garba-led five-man panel in a unanimous judgement that lasted for almost nine hours threw out the petition filed by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar to challenge the election of Buhari.
The tribunal had hinged its judgement on the ground that the petitioners failed to prove all their allegations beyond reasonable doubt.
The tribunal distilled five issues as raised by the petitioners in their final written address.
Delivering judgement on issue one and two wherein the petitioners alleged that Buhari did not possess relevant academic qualification to contest the election and that he submitted fake academic qualification.
The tribunal held that: “In determining this issue, the Constitution and the Electoral Act will be read together. Part of the criteria to be eligible to contest election is possession of the Secondary School Certificate or its equivalent. The provisions further defined what constitute a secondary school certificate of its equivalent.
“Part of the provision includes Primary Six leaving certificate, service on the public of private sector for about 10 years and same being acceptable to INEC, attending a training for a minimum of one year, ability to read, write and communicate in English to tee satisfaction of INEC.
“There is no evidence before the tribunal to show that Buhari lied that he attended primary and secondary school. The evidence of R1 and R2 established that Buhari was educated.
“The argument of thr Petitioners is faulty that Buhari did not attach his certificate to form CF001. The schools attended were mentioned in form CF001.
“An affidavit sworn to by Buhari in the court suffices.
“The law is settled that a candidate is not mandated to attach a certificate before he will be adjudged to contest an election. Submission or presentation of a certificate is not a criteria. All the candidate needs do is to fill his qualification of the form. It is not only by submission of certificate that a candidate can prove that he has school certificate.
“This has not place in judicial deliberation.
“The Petitioners did not call any one to testify the authenticity that Buhari did not submit his certificate with the Army. A party who did not make a document cannot tender same.
“Evidence before the court shows that Buhari attended relevant schools and possess the relevant certificate. He is not only qualified, he is eminently qualified to contest the election.
“The Petitioners have failed to prove that allegation of non qualification and false information.
“All the Petitioners said on this comes to no issue.
“I have no doubt in my mind that the Petitioners have failed to prove that the second respondent does not possess the qualification to contest the election into the office of the President as stipulated in section 131, 137, 138 of the Constitution. I am also of the firm view that the petitioners have failed to prove that the second respondent submitted false information which is fundamental in nature to aid his qualification to contest the election into the Office of the President as prescribed in section 35(1) of the Evidence Act, 2011.
“After a review and critical examination of issues one and two of the Petitioners, it is, however, resolved against them.”
On issue three, wherein the Petitioner alleged that Buhari was not validly elected by lawful votes, the tribunal noted that Petitioners need to give evidence of his allegation by presenting documents and leading witnesses to that effect.
“It is a settled law that the results as announced by the returning officer is valid, until it is proved otherwise.
“The Petitioners, who alleged illegality must prove so, call witnesses and also present documents. The Petitioners must not pick their evidence from hear say. It is not enough for petitioners to tender document, but to lead evidence of same.
“Petitioners should be conscious of their onus to proof their allegation.”
On the issue of transmission of results through electronic server, the tribunal held that there is nothing before it to prove that server was deployed for the use of 2019 election.
‘SA Immigration delays return of Nigerians’
*317 names on manifest
Nigerians returning from South Africa back home due to xenophobic attacks in that country are being delayed by the South African Immigration services.
According to Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission, told newsmen at the Hajj and Cargo Terminal of the Lagos Airport, that the South African Immigration services had insisted on conducting another round of documentation on the returnees.
She said this situation had led to the delay in the take off of the aircraft billed for evacuation early this morning.
Dabiri stated that 317 were already on the manifest to be airlifted, 86 females and the rest are males.
The 2pm initially slated for the arrival of the returnees has been shifted to 6pm due to the development in South Africa.
On arrival she said the returnees would be profiled and given stipend in the form of transport fares that take them to get to their respective states of origin.
Mrs. Erewa said government had mobilised the Bank of Industry to work out skills acquisition and other social intervention programmes for those who show interest.
Iran: US should avoid ‘warmongers’ after Bolton departure
Iran said on Wednesday Washington should distance itself from “warmongers” after the resignation of hawkish White House National Security Adviser John Bolton, and Tehran stood by its demand that sanctions be lifted before any talks.
The departure of Bolton removes one of the strongest advocates of a hard line towards Iran from President Donald Trump’s White House, and raises the prospect of steps to open up negotiations after more than a year of escalating tension.
“America should understand that … it should distance itself from warmongers,” Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted President Hassan Rouhani as saying on Wednesday, without mentioning Bolton.
“Iran’s policy of resistance will not change as long as our enemy (the United States) continues to put pressure on Iran,” said Rouhani, a pragmatist who won two landslide elections in Iran on promises to open it up to the world.
Last year, the United States pulled out of an international accord between Iran and world powers under which Tehran accepted curbs on its nuclear program in return for access to world trade.
Washington says the agreement reached by Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama was too weak because many of its terms expire in a decade and it does not cover non-nuclear issues such as Iran’s missile program and regional behavior.
The White House has followed what the administration calls a policy of “maximum pressure”, including sanctions aimed at halting all Iranian oil exports, saying its ultimate aim is to push Tehran to the table for talks on a new, tougher deal.
Immediately after Bolton’s departure, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that Trump could meet with Rouhani at an upcoming U.N, meeting with “no preconditions”.
“SIGH OF RELIEF”
Iran has rejected talks unless sanctions are lifted first. It said on Wednesday that Bolton’s exit had not changed that position.
“The departure of … Bolton from President Donald Trump’s administration will not push Iran to reconsider talking with the U.S.,” Iran’s U.N. envoy, Majid Takhteravanchi, was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA.
Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif slammed the United States for ordering new sanctions on Iran despite Bolton’s departure.
“As the world … was breathing a sigh of relief over ouster of #B_Team’s henchman in the White House, (Washington) declared further escalation of #EconomicTerrorism (sanctions) against Iran,” Zarif tweeted. “Thirst for war —maximum pressure— should go with the warmonger-in-chief (Bolton).”
Zarif has often said that a so-called “B-team” including Bolton could goad Trump into a conflict with Tehran.
The United States on Tuesday announced sanctions on a “wide range of terrorists and their supporters”, including Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.
Iran says it hopes to save the deal but cannot do so indefinitely if it gets none of its economic benefits. It has responded to U.S. sanctions with steps to reduce its compliance with the accord, and has said it could eventually leave it unless other parties shield its economy from penalties.
“Iran’s commitments to the nuclear deal are proportional to other parties and we will take further steps if necessary,” Rouhani said.
Iran started using advanced centrifuges last week to ramp up output of enriched uranium and reduced its commitments to the nuclear deal, but said it was giving European countries another two months to come up with a plan to protect its economy, reports Reuters.
France has proposed giving Iran a multi-billion dollar credit line which would shield it from some impact of U.S. sanctions, although any such deal would require the Trump administration’s tacit approval.
Court rules Johnson’s suspension of UK Parliament ‘unlawful’
Boris Johnson’s suspension of the UK Parliament is unlawful, Scotland’s highest civil court has ruled.
A panel of three judges at the Court of Session found in favour of a cross-party group of politicians who were challenging the prime minister’s move.
The decision overturns an earlier ruling from the court, which said last week Johnson had not broken the law.
But it will not immediately affect the current suspension of Parliament, which started in the early hours of Tuesday.
This is because no order has been given by the court to cancel the suspension ahead of a full hearing at the Supreme Court in London which starts on Tuesday of next week.
In a summary of their findings, the Court of Session judges said they were unanimous in their belief that Mr Johnson’s decision to suspend was motivated by the “improper purpose of stymying Parliament”.
They added: “The Court will accordingly make an Order declaring that the Prime Minister’s advice to HM the Queen and the prorogation which followed thereon was unlawful and is thus null and of no effect.”
MPs are not currently scheduled to return to Parliament until October 14, when there will be a Queen’s Speech outlining Mr Johnson’s legislative plans. The UK is due to leave the EU on October 31.
The group of more than 70 largely pro-Remain MPs and peers behind the legal challenge were headed by SNP MP Joanne Cherry, who has called for Parliament to be immediately reconvened following the ruling.
They appealed to the Inner House of the Court of Session after their original challenge to the suspension of Parliament was dismissed by judge Lord Doherty last week, reports the BBC.
Lord Doherty said Johnson had not broken the law by proroguing Parliament, and that it was for MPs and the electorate to judge the prime minister’s actions rather than the courts.
But the three Inner House judges said they disagreed with Lord Doherty’s ruling because this particular prorogation had been a “tactic to frustrate Parliament”.
First batch of 84 Nigerians return from S’Africa today
The First batch of 84 Nigerians evacuated from South Africa is expected to arrive in Nigeria on Wednesday at 2.pm local time via the Murtala Mohammed International Lagos in company of officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which disclosed this in an update made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, explained that although 313 Nigerians were confirmed as those to form the first batch of evacuees, only 84 of them would arrive on Wednesday because they were the ones cleared to embark on the flight to Nigeria.
According to the ministry, 640 Nigerians have indicated the desire to return from South Africa and have registered to do so.
The ministry added that the second batch of evacuees would depart Johannesburg for Nigeria on Friday.
“The Air peace air craft which was scheduled to take off at 9. a.m local time was delayed due to the fact that checking in and clearance procedures by immigration are very very slow.
“There are complains of system failure and out of the 313 confirmed for first batch of evacuation today, only 84 are cleared so far.
“The more the aircraft waits for the passengers, the higher the amount the aircraft will pay for parking,” the ministry stated.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that following the xenophobia attack on Nigerians in South Africa, Mr Allen Onyeama, Proprietor of the airline volunteered to send an aircraft to evacuate Nigerians willing to return free of charge.
The process which was earlier scheduled to commence last Friday had stalled as it was reported that most Nigerians willing to return did not have valid passports or travel documents to complete immigration formalities.
