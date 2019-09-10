EFCC, FBI collaboration yields $169,850, N92m recovery – Magu

T

he on-going joint operation between the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States codenamed; ‘Operation Rewired,’ has resulted in the recovery of $169,850 (One hundred and sixty-nine thousand, eight hundred and fifty US dollars) as well as N92, 000,000 (Ninety-two million naira) from suspected internet fraudsters.

The collaboration was also aimed at disrupting Business Email Compromise and Email Account Compromise (BEC/EAC) in both countries.

In addition, a total of 167 suspects had been apprehended, while four exotic cars, plots of land in choice areas of Lagos as well as a property in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, had been recovered since the commencement of the joint operation.

Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, made the disclosure at a joint media briefing the commission held with the FBI in Lagos, yesterday.

Magu, who spoke through the commission’s Director of Operations, Mohammed Abba, said: “Being an international model operation targeted at the varied forms of computer-related frauds, the EFCC-FBI collaborative operations spanning three weeks was designed to intercept and interrupt the global network of the internet fraudsters.

“However, before now, as you are all aware, we had relentlessly launched intensive investigative actions against the infamous Yahoo Yahoo boys culminating into various strategic raids, onslaught on criminals’ hideouts, prosecutions and convictions.

“I am happy to inform you that our efforts in coordinating the EFCC-FBI joint operations in Nigeria recorded tremendous successes leading to a number of arrests, seizures and recoveries. The suspected fraudsters arrested in the course of this operation will be persecuted accordingly.

“It is instructive to note that, from August 12, 2019 to date, ‘Operation Rewired’ coordinated by the EFCC in Nigeria as an impetus to our sustained operations on perpetrators of various computer-related frauds have resulted in the arrest 167 Nigerians for alleged computer-related frauds,” Magu said.

This was as Magu charged the media to continue to lend its voice to the on-going fight against economic and financial crimes, adding that; “the EFCC will continue to partner with the FBI and other international law enforcement agencies, especially in the area of exchange of information and actionable intelligence towards bringing to the barest minimum the menace of cybercrimes and other computer-based frauds in the country.”

Also speaking, Legal Attache to the FBI Office in Nigeria, Mr. Uche Ahamdi, said the agency received 20, 373 Business Email Compromise and Email Account Compromise (BEC/EAC) complaints with losses of more than $1.2 billion.

According to him, “In a coordinated effort to dismantle international fraudulent, BEC transactions and pursue bad actors and organised criminal enterprises, including money mules, that engage in BEC and fraud schemes that target and harm American businesses, the FBI and law enforcement partners in the United States and abroad implemented a strategy to target and disrupt these scammers and illicit actors.”

He further said that money mules were usually employed by fraudsters to launder their ill-gotten gains by draining the funds into other accounts that were difficult to trace.

“The sweep ran from May to September, 2019, with an uptake of focused law enforcement activity during a four-week period, primarily in the United States, Nigeria, Ghana, Turkey, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Japan, Kenya and Malaysia.

“The FBI-led operation involved multiple United States law enforcement partners, including Internal Revenue Service (IRS), United States Secret Service (USSS), United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), United States Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

“The operation benefited greatly from the work of our law enforcement partners around the world,” he said.

He also disclosed that; “More than 37 FBI field offices and United States Attorney’s Offices participated in law enforcement activity, including executing arrests, search warrants, interviews, and serving money mule warning letters.

