EFCC picks 48 Internet fraudsters in Benue, Plateau, Taraba

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday said it had arrested 48 suspected internet fraudsters aka ‘Yahoo Boys’ from Benue, Plateau and Taraba states.

The anti-graft agency said 13 of the suspects in its custody were being prosecuted while three others had been convicted.

The Zonal Head of Operations of EFCC in Makurdi, Mr. Johnson Babalola, disclosed this at a news briefing in Makurdi, Benue State.

Babalola said the arrests were made between January and September in active collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the zone covering three states via professional and effective monitoring of the activities of the fraudsters.

He said: “We are all aware that one of the phases of financial crime is the internet fraud. It is a matter of common knowledge that Nigeria has been in the news of recent.

“We are also aware that the FBI list of fraudsters is under investigation and the substantial chunk of those that are on the list are Nigerians and because of the strategic partnership and professional collaboration that we have with the FBI, we interface on the modus operandi and the issues are taken care of.

“We are all aware that the commission as a whole has embarked on intensive manhunt for internet fraudsters called ‘yahoo yahoo’.

“During the period under review, that is between January and now, we embarked on intensive investigation which has led to the arrest of 48 suspects; 13 of these suspects are being prosecuted, and we have secured the conviction of three others.”

Babalola said the activities of the internet fraudsters “are capable of eroding the credibility of Nigeria and Nigerians”.

He added that it was causing problems for the integrity of the country’s businessmen abroad.

The EFCC zonal head highlighted the need for the commission to strengthen collaboration with the FBI and Interpol to rid the country of economic and financial crimes since “the world has become a global village.”

Babalola said that apart from launching frontal attacks on internet fraudsters, the agency had also engaged in advocacy and enlightenment campaigns in all NYSC orientation camps within the zone.

According to him, plans are in the pipeline to replicate same in primary and post-primary schools.

He added: “There is the need for us to sensitise the public, it is a multi-national approach, you can’t fight corruption alone. Corruption needs a multi sectoral approach to be able to nip it in the bud and reduce it to the barest minimum.

“We are also engaging civil society organisations, pressure groups, including artisans, and the drivers’ union.”

