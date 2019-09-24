Business
Egypt Air discounts fares on Business class, codeshares with United
Egypt Air has announced the launch of up to 50 per cent discount on the Business class fares between Cairo and most of the airline’s international destinations.
This is in line with the carrier’s plan to provide the optimum service for the best and competitive fares.
The airline offers premium business class product such as the Super Diamond Full Flat Bed seats on the Boeing Dreamliner B787-9 aircraft and Full Flat Bed on both the Boeing 777-300ER and Airbus A330-300 aircraft.
Furthermore, as a way of identifying with Nigeria’s 59th Independence Anniversary, the airline’s Country Manager in Nigeria, Mr. Muharram Abdulrahman noted that the airline would offer its Nigerian customers 50% percent discount in Business Class for tickets issued between September 30 – October 7, 2019.
In another development, EgyptAir has announced an extension of its Codeshare with United Airlines in an effort to extend its network in North America.
“Subject to the agreement, EGYPTAIR customers can now book their flights to Boston, San Francesco, Los Angeles and Chicago through Washington starting from September 12th 3122. EGYPTAIR is keen on expanding its network in North America especially after inaugurating the new non-stop service to Washington in June, providing integration for EGYPTAIR network,” said Capt. Ahmed Adel, EGYPTAIR Chairman & CEO.
Wema Bank partners UNEP on climate action
Wema Bank Plc has become one of the signatories to the principles for responsible banking, committing to strategically align its business with the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement on climate change.
By signing the Principles for Responsible Banking, the bank joins a coalition of 130 banks worldwide, representing over $47 trillion in assets, in committing to taking on a role in helping to achieve a sustainable future.
Taking place at the start of the UN General Assembly, the official launch of the Principles for Responsible Banking marked the beginning of the most significant partnership to date between the global banking industry and the UN.
“The UN Principles for Responsible Banking are a guide for the global banking industry to respond to, drive and benefit from a sustainable development economy. The principles create the accountability that can realise responsibility and the ambition that can drive action.” said UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, at the launch event, attended by the 130 founding signatories and over 45 of their CEOs.
The Principles for Responsible Banking were developed by a core group of 30 founding banks through an innovative global partnership between banks and the UNEP Finance Initiative (UNEP FI).
UNEP FI is the UN-private sector collaboration that includes membership of more than 250 financial institutions around the globe.
According to a statement from Wema Bank management, the bank aims to contribute to an inclusive society founded on human dignity, equality and the sustainable use of natural resources for clients, customers and businesses thrive.
“At Wema Bank, the journey has started with our sustainability vision of developing “Digital Solutions for Societal Impact,” said Ademola Adebise, MD/CEO Wema Bank.
“The landscape is wide, but we believe that with the use of technology and through innovation, daily improvements can be made to the society that we operate in. As a deliberate strategy, we will continue to drive our corporate sustainability initiatives with a focus on reducing our environmental footprint, promoting responsible business practices and creating shared value for our stakeholders.
“Our long-term aspiration is to become a responsible stakeholder in the growing digital economy, with capacity for increased innovation to identify untapped opportunities in the market space and impact positively on the society, environment and business,” he added.
By signing up to the principles, the bank commits to using its products, services and relationships to support and accelerate the fundamental changes in the society to enable shared prosperity for both current and future generations.
“A banking industry that plans for the risks associated with climate change and other environmental challenges can not only drive the transition to low-carbon and climate-resilient economies, it can benefit from it.
Cocoa exporters lose N117bn to price fluctuation
●Earnings drop by 43.3%
Despite rise in cocoa export in eight years, earnings by Nigerian exporters have dropped by 43.3 per cent from N270 billion ($740million) to N153billion ($419.16million).
It was gathered that fluctuation in the price of the commodity, heavy rain and diseases in the last few years were largely responsible for the sharp dropped.
Findings by New Telegraph revealed that between 2011 and 2019, exporters lost N117 billion because of unstable price of the beans in the global market.
Some of the beans are being exported through the Lagos Port Complex and Port and Terminal Multi-services Limited (PTML) of Tincan Island Port.
According to the International Cocoa Organisation (ICCO), Nigerian cocoa was commonly exported as powder, raw beans, cocoa cake and cocoa butter.
It added that Nigeria was one of the top producers of cocoa in the region, after Ivory Coast and Ghana but the latest data provided by the organisation revealed that the price of the beans had fallen by 28.5 per cent from $2,391.80 per tonne in July to $1,710.88 per tonnes as at September 18, 2019.
There are two cocoa production seasons in the country, October to February, and April to September.
Besides the unstable price, it was learnt that heavy rain, aged trees, delays at port road and black pod and broom diseases had made production fall by 80,000 tonnes or 32.65 per cent from the projected 325,000 tonnes to 245,000 tonnes.
The organisation noted that unlike Nigeria, cocoa beans at Ivorian ports recorded a total of 437,000 tonnes between April and June, 2019.
It also explained that Ghanaian cocoa output had reached 743,935 tonnes since May, 2019.
Also, ICCO explained that out of the global output of 4.83million tonnes, African countries were projected to export 3.67million tonnes this year.
According to ICCO report in July 2019, Cameroon is expected to produce 250,000 tonnes; Côte d’Ivoire, 2.15million tonnes; Ghana, 900, 000 tonnes and Nigeria, 245, 000 tonnes.
It explained that the demand for the beans had recorded a 3.4 per cent growth to 4.75 million tonnes projected for the current season.
Already, the Cocoa Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed fear about the price, beans quality and black pod disease.
The association forecast for the season was 325,000 tonnes at an estimated price of $2,353 per tonne, but the price has gone up $1,710.88 within the last two months.
Expressing fear over the output, the President of CAN, Sayina Riman, explained that farmers would witness black pod and evident in the main crop.
Riman said that the cocoa trees were already at the fruiting stage ahead of the main crop but the weather could affect pod formation.
He stressed that cocoa trees needed a delicate balance of rainy and dry weather, saying that with little rain they become susceptible to insects or black pod disease.
Riman explained that the association was now waiting for the end of the mid-crop before revising its figures.
He lamented that the farm gate prices declined to around N720,000 ($2,353) per tonne from N850,000 in January.
The president added that prices could recover after the world’s two biggest producers – Ivory Coast and Ghana – agreed last week to impose a price floor of $2,600 per tonne on the chocolate ingredient.
SEC set for dialogue on commodities trading eco-system
In its efforts to further deepen the capital market and have a vibrant commodities exchange, the Securities and Exchange Commission is set to hold a roundtable on the commodities trading ecosystem. According to the Acting Director General of the SEC, Ms. Mary Uduk, in a statement, the roundtable, which is scheduled to hold on October 3, 2019, in Lagos, is with the theme: ‘Building a strong Commodities Trading Ecosystem for Inclusive Economic Development.’
It is expected to convene industry experts, policy makers and thought leaders to have discussions to further develop the commodities market in Nigeria. Uduk said the objective of the roundtable was to obtain the buy-in of policy makers and agencies of government and to get perspectives of stakeholders towards encouraging investments and get more participation in the commodities market. According to her, “the Capital Market Master Plan did an analysis of where we are and where we want to be as the leading capital market in Africa and one of the areas is the commodities market which is very important, but one of the least developed.
The Nigerian economy is mainly agrarian driven, all states of the federation have exportable quantities of commodities and we have some of the highest grades in the world. “Government wants to diversify to agriculture and so we need to be able to export some of these commodities. If the farmers do very well, the earnings of the country will be boosted” She said. She disclosed that these commodities can be exported, while on the other hand industries can be set up that will employ a large number of our teeming population.
Keystone Bank, ING, others launch global principles for responsible banking
Keystone Bank Limited has become one of the founding signatories of the Principles for Responsible Banking, committing to strategically align its business with the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.
By signing the Principles for Responsible Banking, Keystone Bank joins a coalition of 130 banks worldwide, including the global financial institution, ING, representing over $47 trillion in assets, in committing to taking on a crucial role in helping to achieve a sustainable future.
Taking place at the start of the UN General Assembly, the official launch of the Principles for Responsible Banking marked the beginning of the most significant partnership to date between the global banking industry and the UN.
“The UN Principles for Responsible Banking are a guide for the global banking industry to respond to, drive and benefit from a sustainable development economy.
“The Principles create the accountability that can realize responsibility, and the ambition that can drive action,” said UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres at the launch event, attended by the 130 founding signatories and over 45 of their CEOs.
Also speaking, Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) explained that a banking industry that plans for the risks associated with climate change and other environmental challenges cannot only drive the transition to low-carbon and climate-resilient economies, it can benefit from it.
“When the financial system shifts its capital away from resource-hungry, brown investments to those that back nature as solution, everybody wins in the long-term,” Anderson noted.
Commenting on the development, Executive Director, Keystone Bank Limited, Yemi Odusanya, said Keystone Bank is convinced that only in an inclusive society founded on human dignity, equality and the sustainable use of natural resources can our clients, customers and businesses thrive.
Power: Incessant grid collapse despite N453bn bill
Nigeria’s power grid collapse has surged even as electric distribution companies (Discos) received N453 billion as electricity bills from consumers in one year. Adeola Yusuf, in this report, reveals how the power sector is embroiled in mixed grill
The number of registered customers of power distribution companies (Discos) has ballooned to 8.699 million, but this is not the news.
The news is that through this effort, Nigerian electricity consumers were made to cough out a whopping N453 billion as bills to 11 Discos between July 2018 and June 2019, despite gross insufficient supply rocking the sector.
This, a document by the Ministry of Power sighted by New Telegraph showed, is a surge of about N47 billion year-on-year when compared to N406 billion paid by consumers from July 2017 to June 2018.
The Discos, which serve as collection agents from customers, have, for the umpteenth time, said that they have been suffering revenue under-recovery.
The statistics
According to the latest data, the number of registered customers has also ballooned to 8,699,271.
The total revenue collected by power distribution companies in the country, for instance, rose to N233.5 billion in the first half of this year. The surge is from N218.4 billion revenue recorded in the same period last year.
The downside
Nothwisthstanding payment of this huge revenue, Nigerians still complain of gross insufficient power supply as manifested in the incessant collapse of the national grid.
The National Electricity Transmission System also known as power grid had, in the last eight months, suffered nine major collapses, which plunged the country into blackout.
The collapse, which were major system failures between January and August 2019, were confirmed by both the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and the Discos, whose coverage areas were rocked by the blackout.
Going back memory lane
The nation’s power grid, it would be recalled, recorded its eighth total collapse in July, plunging consumers across the country into blackout for some hours.
The government-owned TCN, which manages the grid, blamed electricity distribution companies for most of the system failures.
The grid suffered four total collapses in January and one each in February, April and May, according to the system operator.
The system collapsed, according to TCN, due to high voltage following a massive drop of load by the electricity distribution companies.
‘Milking’ the customers
The Discos’ revenue collection, despite the incessant power supply epilepsy, stood at N118.9 billion in the second quarter, up from N114.6 billion in Q1.
Another data obtained from the Association of National Electricity Distributors (ANED) confirmed the revenue collected as bills from customers.
Discos’ reaction
ANED, the umbrella body for the Discos, said energy received in Q2 dropped to 6,912.8 gigawatt-hours from 6,950.8GWh in Q1, with energy billed being 5,587.5GWh (an equivalent of N180.8bn) and 5,576.8GWh (N176.5bn), respectively.
The Discos’ collection efficiency improved to 66 per cent in Q2 from 65 per cent in Q1.
“The energy received by Discos in Q2 was less than the amount received in Q1 for most of the Discos. Only Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, Ikeja Electric and Kano Electricity Distribution Company received more energy,” the association said in the document.
ANED said: “In a yearly comparison, the revenue collection of all Discos has increased in N47 billion (12 per cent), mostly due to the reduction of the aggregate technical, commercial and collection losses from 50.8 per cent to 46.7 per cent.”
It said that the aggregate technical and commercial losses went down from 23 per cent to 20 per cent and collection efficiency increased from 63 per cent to 66 per cent.
Who collected what?
The Discos collected N453 billion as revenue from July 2018 to June 2019, compared to N406 billion paid by consumers from July 2017 to June 2018, according to the data.
“Nevertheless, some Discos show signs of fatigue in their ATC&C performance improvement in the last months.
“Ikeja Electric has broken a new record in the ATC&C losses with 26.1 per cent in June, reducing 5.5 points in one year,” ANED said.
It said two other Discos, Kano Electricity Distribution Company Plc and Jos Electricity Distribution Plc, reduced the ATC&C losses in the last 12 months by 8.6 points and 11.6 points, respectively.
“For this year, most of the Discos have not been able to beat their last year’s records on collection efficiency,” the association added.
The Discos said the energy sent out by the power generation companies was very inconsistent during Q2, adding, “It dropped from a historical new record on April 3, 2019 of 109,370MWh down to a daily average lower that 90,000MWh.”
In June, the number of registered customers reached 8,699,271, according to the Discos.
ANED said: “During the last two years, the number of customers has grown by almost 1.5 million with an average of almost 60,000 new customers per month.
“However, due to some delays in the MAP implementation on one side, the small capital expenditure allowance and the lack of access to finance, the number of metered customers remains the same, which is the reason why the metering penetration has decreased in almost four points down to 41.5 per cent.”
Last line
The statistics above showed that Nigerians are ready to pay if supply of electricity improves. Meanwhile, the effect of such payment should be made to reflect through improvement in distribution of power.
The Discos, on their parts, should work assiduously with the Meter Assets Providers (MAPs) to nib the crisis of crazy billings in the bud.
On the other hand, the transmission, which remains a weak link, should be made efficient. The incessant collapse of the national grid should be put to an end.
In all these, government needs to discharge proper roles of an intermediary between the Discos and their customers.
A power sector that works well for all stakeholders should be put in place in Nigeria and the best time to do that is now.
Closing unemployment gap via road construction
With the huge unemployment rate in Nigeria, Federal Government’s new contracts for road projects will go a long way in bridging the gap through various opportunities. Dayo Ayeyemi reports
Nigeria’s unemployment figures jumped by nearly 30 per cent in third quarter of 2018 to 16 million, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
It was also predicted that almost two million people would be unemployed by the end of the year, and Nigeria would need to create four million jobs per year to reverse the trend.
The high level of unemployment has created a bloated and unproductive informal sector, replete with millions of underemployed persons, particularly youths.
To turn the tide in order to promote job opportunities and full economic recovery, industry stakeholders have tasked government to fund more construction projects.
They identified investments in technology and construction as growth drivers needed to boost the nation’s economy on sustainable basis.
They also stressed the need for government to create enabling business environment and fix the parlous infrastructure for optimal productivity.
They argued that infrastructure financing played critical role in promoting economic growth, improving standard of living, poverty reduction, enhancing productivity and improving competitiveness.
In pursuant to the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) of President Mohammadu Buhari’s administration aimed at wealth and job creation, the Federal Government is not living any stone unturned to reverse the huge unemployment rate in the country.
This is evident in the latest road contracts awarded by the central government across the country..
The states are also not left out in the equation as their authorities braced for road development to boost the economy, businesses and job creations.
Job opportunities
According to the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, the latest road contract will create 3,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities in Nigeria
Also, records disclosed by the ministry showed that through road contract in the last four years, over 79, 000 persons have been employed directly.
These people were engaged by contractors during road construction, rehabilitation and maintenance.
The statistics of road projects from the ministry showed that in 2016, 277 kilometres (km) of road was constructed, 345km was rehabilitated and 17,749 people were employed in the process.
For 2017, the federal government constructed 488km of roads, rehabilitated 256km and engaged 31,227 persons. For 2018 till November, 497km of road had been constructed, while 284km was rehabilitated and 30,402 persons employed.
The summary showed work sector had given jobs to 79,378 within the three year.
The minister said the expansive infrastructure spending saw works budget grow from N18.132billion in 2015 to N394billion in 2018.
The outcome is that there is not one state in Nigeria today where the Federal Government is not executing at least one road project and construction workers are engaged on these sites.
Giving details of the latest projects, Fashola said it got approval of N166 billion for construction of 14 roads nationwide
According to him, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the contracts in order to improve the nation’s transportation infrastructure and restore its road network as a means to create employment and boost the economy..
The completion period for the road construction/rehabilitation project ranges from 12 months to 48 months, while the contracts are expected to create 3,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities in the country
Roads listed included the Kotangora-Rijau road in Niger state which would involve the construction of two bridges; Kano-Katsina road, which involves the construction of additional lane from the Airport Roundabout to Dawanau Roundabout in Kano state; Kotangora-Bangi road in Niger state; Outer Marina-Bonny Camp Road and Eko Bridge through Apongbon Bridge with access ramp in Lagos state; Irrua-Edenu-Ibore-Udomi-Uwessan Road in Edo state, slated for rehabilitation; Ilobu – Erinle road in Kwara/Osun states billed for construction; and the construction of Wudil Bridge to link Gaban Komi with Wudil by-pass along Maiduguri road in Kano state.
Others are Wukari-Ibi road in Taraba state billed for rehabilitation; construction of Baro-Port Gulu Town road in Niger state; Ajingi-Jahun-Kafin Hausa road in Jigawa state slated for rehabilitation; Aba-Owerri road and NNPC Expressway in Abia state; Kaleyeri-Damaturu road in Yobe state; two outstanding sections of Oba-Nnewi-Arondizuogu-Okigwe road in Imo/Anambra states for reconstruction and Yaba-Yangogi road in the Federal Capital Territory.
In Lagos alone, the metropolis has been turned to a construction site as Lagos -Ibadan expressway, Apapa-Oshodi- Oworonshoki, Lagos -Ota -Abeokuta, Ikorodu -Shagamu, including bridges such as Eko Bridge, Third Mainland bridge, Alaska, Apongbo and Leventis bridge are receiving attention.
Challenges
Just last week, the minister blamed some communities for uncompleted projects in the country, disclosing how a demand of N10 billion compensation was made for work to continue on the 2nd Niger Bridge.
The minister said huge demands had led to uncompleted projects across the country.
Besides, Fashola said that budget funding gaps also worked against completion of roads projects in the country in the last four years.
According to him, his office has not received funds since his reappointment as minister, as there are still paper work processes ongoing.
Experts views
.Even as challenges of the absence of critical infrastructure continue to impact negatively on the cost of doing business, investment and capital inflow into the country, Acting Director General, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Mr. Chidi Izuwah, said in a report recently that the total amount of funds required to provide quality infrastructure in Nigeria over the next six years was about $100 billion.
Izuwah estimated that while about $60 billion would be required for the oil and gas sector; about $20 billion to revamp the power sector; $14 billion for road; and between $8 and $17 billion for rail tracks.
Some other sectors that require huge investments include housing and highways, ports, airports, dams, bridges and tunnels, water and telecommunication.
Partner, West Africa Financial Services and Chief Economist, PwC Nigeria, Dr Andrew Nevin, said unlocking dead capital and investment in real estate was key to growing the economy.
According to him, PwC estimates that Nigeria holds at least $300 billion or as much as $900 billion worth of dead capital in residential real estate and agricultural land alone.
In the last four years, New Telegraph’s survey showed that difficult or abandoned projects like the Second Niger Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and the Bodo-Bonny Bridge have been brought back to life.
Also, sections of Ilorin-Jebba, Sokoto to Jega, Sokoto-Ilela have been completed, while work progress continues nationwide from Jada to Mayo Belwa, Enugu to Port Harcourt, Lagos to Otta, Ikorodu to Shagamu, Benin to Okene, Lokoja to Abuja, Kano to Maiduguri, Abuja – Kaduna, Kano to mention a few.
The intervention on roads, as made clear by the minister, did not stop on interstate highways. It also included 14 Federal Universities, where unattended internal roads are now receiving attention.
The universities include University of Nigeria, Nsukka; Federal University Oye, Ekiti; University of Benin; Federal University, Lafia; Fed University, Otuoke Bayelsa; Bayero University Kano; Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO); University of Maiduguri; Federal University, Lokoja; Federal Polytechnic Bauchi; Federal University, Gashua; Kaduna Polytechnic; Federal College of Education Katsina; and University College Ibadan.
He also stated that even as rehabilitation and reconstruction works were ongoing, maintenance of existing roads and bridges was not left to suffer.
Last line
Government must revisit all abandoned road projects and release funds for their speedy completion.
Nigerian oil cargo load suffers overhang over apathy
●Country tops chart of W’African crude overhang
Thirty five Nigerian oil cargo load at the weekend suffered overhang as buyers’ apathy took toll on the country’s grade.
A loading schedule for October crude showed at the weekend continued to weigh on the market, making a large overhang slow to clear.
Around 50 cargoes of October-loading west African, the schedule showed, were still available, with about 35 Nigerian, 10 Angolan and cargoes of Congolese Djeno, Ghanaian TEN and Jubilee.
“For a VLCC to Asia, freight will be $3 a barrel plus another $1 a barrel lost to backwardation – that equates to some $4 a barrel before you consider the differential,” one trader said, illustrating the heavy cost after the major Saudi outage.
Meanwhile, Nigeria also suffered major obstructions and shut-in of over 450,000 barrels of Bonny Light crude grade export as the shutdown and force majeure declared on Nembe Creek Trunkline (NCTL), a major crude exporting pipeline, by Aiteo Group exceeded three days.
NCTL, a 97-kilometre, 150,000 barrels of oil per day recently purchased by Aiteo Group as a part of the related facilities of the prolific oil bloc Oil Mining Lease (OML 29) from Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC).
The installation was shut down and placed under force majeure last week, a spokesman for the operator, Aiteo, said.
Though he declined to give any reason for the shutdown, a source at the company said that the shutdown could not be unconnected to sabotage on the major crude exporting pipeline.
The pipeline is one of two that export Bonny Light, so the terminal is currently loading only from the Trans Niger pipeline, a spokesman for terminal operator, Shell, said.
Export of about 150,000 barrels per day crude oil from the trunkline has been hampered on deaily basis for the past three days that the facility has been shut down, he added.
Less than 24 hours after switching on the Nembe Creek Trunk Line (NCTL), after identified leak points were amended, Aiteo Group had earlier in May announced a fresh closure of the same trunk line as two new compromised spots were discovered near Awoba Riser Manifold.
NCTL is one of Nigeria’s major oil transportation arteries that evacuate crude from the Niger Delta to the Atlantic coast for export.
With the shutdown, Nigeria loses 150,000 barrels of crude oil per day until it is reopened.
In a reaction to the May closure of the oil asset, spokesman for Aiteo, Ndiana Matthew, said that the shutdown was consistent with the company’s emergency response procedure, which was swiftly activated and to limit oil spread on bodies of water; while efforts to identify the cause of incident and repair have been initiated.
“Consequently, all injectors have been advised in accordance with NCTL shutdown procedure to shut-in production into the NCTL immediately. Appropriate Oil Leakage/Spillage Notification Report will follow shortly to DPR/NOSDRA,” Mathew said.
He reiterated the company’s commitment to work closely with her host communities to achieve an amicable relationship.
“Moreover, the Nembe community provides most of the supply, logistics and security contracts going into our local operations.
“Apart from encouraging community participation in this manner, the company has, in addition, continued to provide considerable amenities and services directly to the community in a most beneficial and impactful way.
“Hence, we remain open and are committed to constructive dialogue for the development of both the nation and the community,” he said.
‘DPR must check use of gas plants at fuel stations’
The Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM) has reiterated opposirion to the growing number of Liquefied Petroleum Gas skids being installed at petrol stations across the country.
President, NALPGAM, Mr Nosa Ogieva-Okunbor, said in a statement that the indiscriminate operation of gas plant at filling stations across the country was a timed bomb.
“Ogieva-Okunbor called on the Federal Government to urgently address the indiscriminate deployment of LPGs, otherwise known as cooking gas, on filling stations and retail outlets without addressing the risks involved,” the statement read.
He urged all relevant government agencies particularly the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to curb the menace, while urging those marketers involved in such act to adhere strictly to DPR’s directives.
The president said that the agency (DPR) had plans to effect the dismantling of all the illegal skids in stations across the nation.
He said that both LPG and fuel were highly inflammable, which needed to be on separate entities, adding that LPG cylinders were potentially and highly hazardous.
He said that the association expressed worries over the increasing number of filling stations engaged in sale of gas within filling stations, not minding the hazardous implications.
Ogieva-Okunbor said that the proliferation of fuel and gas-filling stations across the country had raised safety concerns, considering the less than satisfactory compliance with minimum environmental safety requirements for the operations of those facilities.
He said that there was nowhere in the DPR guidelines and regulations that stipulated operating gas plant within fuel stations.
According to him, some filling station owners are in the habit of installing ad-on gas machine later in their fuel stations, but which was not in the original building plans at the on-set.
“Most stations have neglected the rules and regulation, they are now locating gas plant in most stations across that states.
“Today, we see some have cited plants close to eateries’ kitchen within their stations and this is dangerous while they are discharging gas and selling fuel.
“We, the association, cannot open our eyes and watch for something drastic to happen before we raise alarm,” he said.
Ogieva-Okunbor, however, called on both federal and state hovernment to live up to their responsibilities by checkmating the fuel stations.
“The earlier government and officials act fast, the better for Nigerians.
“I also use this opportunity to thank the governments of Ogun and Ekiti for stopping such act and sanitising the industry in their respective states.
“The states do not allow gas plant in filling station, I also urge other states to follow suit in banning gas in fuel stations.
“Plant operators must be conversant with all safety needs of LPG plant operations.
“Gas plant should stand alone without attaching to filing station,” Ogieva-Okunbor said.
The president of cooking gas marketers said that most stations were trying to bastardising government’s free hands to promote and deepen cooking gas utilisation.
“Though our association canvasses LPG penetration, we cannot continue to keep quiet while lives and property are endangered via this practice where LPG, petrol and diesel, which are highly inflammable, are traded side by side.
“If gas escapes and gets to any naked fire, the destruction, no doubt, is going to be so huge,” he said at a briefing in Lagos.
According to Ogieva-Okunbor, most of the petrol stations that have LPG skid plants do not have the approval of the Department of Petroleum Resources.
Furore over execution of AIB’s safety guide
Of what use is accident reports if safety recommendations are not going to be implemented? WOLE SHADARE x-rays some of the bottlenecks that have led to a spat between Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) over safety related matters
Engines for change
For months, the controversy had centred on the propriety of implementing safety recommendations of Accident Investigation Bureau after an accident occurs.
For clarity, Nigeria’s AIB is an agency saddled with the responsibility of investigating accidents and serious incidents in the country’s aviation industry.
Safety recommendations in the transportation industry are the engines that drive needed changes.
When an accident or an incident occurs, the resulting investigation will attempt to find out what happened and why. But that should only be one step in the process to implement changes so that a similar accident or incident does not occur.
The recommendations that are generated as a result of any investigation are the most important products that come from any investigation. They are the fruits of the labour of the investigating agency and its investigators.
The recommendations provide a game plan for addressing the safety deficiencies found during an investigation. When safety recommendations are widely disseminated and implemented, safety will actually improve.
The multiple safety recommendations issued by AIB lately have recorded impressive rate of implementation by concerned agencies in the local aviation industry.
Many of the recommendations had been implemented while many others are lying fallow; a situation that has led to face-off between AIB and particularly the aviation regulatory body.
The development worries stakeholders, who now raise questions on the industry’s priority to safety via prevention of incidences and their recurrence
Divergent views
No other place was the controversy of implementation of AIB’s safety recommendation made public than at a the third quarter Quarterly Business Breakfast Meeting (BBM) by the Aviation Safety Round Table (ASRTI) in Lagos with the theme: ‘Advantages of Implementing AIB Recommendations.
The panel was rich, made up of former directors general of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, (NCAA), Fidelis Onyeyiri, an angineer and Dr. Harold Demuren, a former Commissioner, AIB, Dr. Sam Oduselu, for Managing Director of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, (NAMA), Mr. Nnamdi Udoh.
Others were current Director-General, NCAA, Capt, Usman Muhtar, who was represented, AIB Commissioner, Akin Olateru, an aircraft engineer was represented by spokesman for the agency, Mr. Tunji Oketunbi, among others with reservoir of aviation knowledge.
Demuren threw the first salvo. He explained that it was not compulsory that all the recommendations of AIB must be implemented by the aviation regulatory body.
He disclosed that the implementation policies were not entirely successfully carried out, due to the fact that most of the policies had some unattainable implementation process.
He reiterated that the role of AIB was to determine probable cause of accidents, adding that AIB like the United States National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have no legal authority to impose recommendations.
“It is not every case they accept to work together. The regulators must evaluate it and it is a risk based approach.
“When you look at the risk or cost, they may not implement it. They may defer it. NTSB has made over a thousand recommendations but some gaps are yet to be closed while 82 per cent have been closed,” he added.
Demuren further stated that the focus should not be about the number of recommendation made but the quality of the recommendations.
He reiterated that those that were not implemented, they gave reasons why they could not be implemented because of the risks associated with the recommendations.
Fear factor
On his part, Oduselu recalled that in the last one or two years, the sectors had some incidents, which raised fears on aviation safety among the industry stakeholders.
He listed the advantages of implementation of AIB’s safety recommendations to include promotion of aviation safety, adding that AIB was uniquely positioned to understand the state of the industry’s health as airlines and all agencies including the regulatory body come under its periscope during accident investigations.
Explaining that the accident investigative agency does not have the power to enforce the implementation of its recommendations, he noted that the practice was that it collaborates with NCAA, which is the regulating agency for the country.
“It directs all requests and recommendations to the NCAA which in turn injects it into the industry. AIB cannot enforce but it monitors to ensure that as its reports go to the affected agencies and it collaborates with them to ensure adequate implementation in the industry,“ he noted.
Sensitisation
He equally stated that the duty of AIB apart from accident investigation was to sensitise stakeholders on the need to ensure safety within the industry through its reports, stressing that when he was in AIB as pioneer Commissioner/CEO, people would ask him, “What do you do when there is no accident?”
“And I would explain that we sensitize stakeholders on the need for safety with the strict implementation of accident reports through symposiums and seminars.
“Let me emphasise here that the purpose of accident investigation is to prevent future accidents. Apart from investigating accidents and serious incidents, AIB also come up with air data and conduct studies to uncover trends and traps in the system that could impair safety,“ he added.
Not a few are of the view that one of the major advantages of implementing the safety recommendation of AIB is the prevention of accidents and incidents.
There is a great need for strict adherence to the implementation of the safety recommendations contained in the reports on the air accidents by all stake holders.
This is because accident investigation is a pain-staking research work which follows a whole process involving the gathering and analysis of information, the drawing of conclusions after the determination of the causes and come up with safety recommendations. An accident investigation can take between 12 months and 24 months depending on several factors.
AIB Chief, Olateru, said the timely release of reports, implementation of recommendations and safety impact assessment were necessary to further enhance safety, especially in relation to recent near-mishap incidences seen in the local sector.
Olateru said safety recommendations were as critical as the investigation itself, as it is the lever used to effect safety changes and improvements in the aviation industry.
Plaudits for AIB
Industry stakeholders, who commended the new lease of life at AIB, also urged other concerned parties to do more to complement efforts of the investigation bureau.
President of Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative (ASRTI), Dr. Gabriel Olowo, reiterated that the essence of the safety recommendations was to prevent recurrence.
Olowo, however, noted that most of the safety recommendations were not implemented by some of the major regulatory agencies, “therefore, making recurrence of such occurrence inevitable.”
“You need to look at the totality of all these things. But the CAA should be able to tell us their constraints. Most of the accidents, we have strong evidence that they have to do with human errors and once this is the case, nothing should stop us from implementing them,” Olowo said.
Last line
It is the general belief in the aviation sector that a well conducted investigation would identify the immediate and remote systemic causes of an accident and that the appropriate recommendations made by the investigating body should be acted upon without any bureaucratic delays, which may result in holding up the safety gains that should be achieved to prevent future occurrence of similar incidents.
CBN: Manufacturing PMI eases in September
Manufacturing sector activities in the country eased this month, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) September 2019 report.
According to the report, which was released yesterday, the September PMI fell to 57.7 index points from the previous month’s 57.9 index points.
The report also shows that the composite PMI for the non-manufacturing sector eased to 58.0 index points in September from 58.8 points in August 2019.
However, the CBN states in the report that: “A composite PMI above 50 points indicates that the manufacturing/non-manufacturing economy is generally expanding, 50 points indicates no change and below 50 points indicates that it is generally contracting.”
Thus, according to the apex bank, “the manufacturing PMI in the month of September stood at 57.7 index points, indicating expansion in the manufacturing sector for the thirtieth consecutive month. The index grew at a slower rate when compared to the index in August.”
Specifically, it stated that out of the 14 surveyed sub-sectors, only the paper products sub-sector recorded decline in the review period.
Other sub-sectors, such as cement, petroleum & coal products, food, beverage & tobacco products, transportation equipment, printing & related support activities, chemical & pharmaceutical products, furniture & related products and apparel, leather & footwear reported growth.
The CBN further stated that at 58.5 points, the production level index for the manufacturing sector grew for the 31st consecutive month in September 2019. It was, however, slower than the 58.7 points recorded for the previous month.
However, the manufacturing supplier delivery time index increased to 58.4 points in September from 58.3 points in August 2019, indicating faster supplier delivery time.
“This means that the index has recorded growth for twenty-seven consecutive months,” the CBN stated.
According to the apex bank, the employment level index for September dropped to 56.6 points, from 57.1 points in August 2019.
