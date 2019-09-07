Travel and Tourism
Ekiti to use arts and culture for state development
The Ekiti State government has made a case for using arts and culture as a vital tool for the socio – economic development of the state. This disclosure was made by the state governor, Kayode Fayemi even as the state plans a festival of art and culture for December.
The governor made this known during the recent Ekiti State Art and Culture Stakeholders Forum held in Ado Ekiti by the state Council for Arts and Culture, with the theme: Art and culture for economic prosperity.
Represented at the debut forum by the state Head of Service, Ayodeji Ajayi, the governor said it was on this basis that the administration organized a cultural expository and exhibition programme immediately it took over the reins of power in the state.
Commending the strides of the council under its newly appointed director general Wale Ojo-Lanre, for following through the mandate of the council, Fayemi said: “It is a known fact that one of the major causes of our current economic woes in Nigeria is that those within the productive age, who also have the capacity to contribute immensely in improving the economy are either doing far less than necessary or directing their energies wrongly into areas that do not impact meaningfully on the economy.
‘‘It is consequent upon the understanding of the immense capacity of the Arts and Culture sector, to impact on the socio-economic wellbeing of the generality of the people, that this administration has continued to ensure adequate commitment, both in budgetary considerations and approval of funds, to the creative sector as symbolized by the Council.”
Also addressing the gathering, the governor’s wife, In her remarks, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, commending the council for putting together the forum, which she said is the type of interface that can bring about timely achievement of transformational agenda of the government.
While pledging her continuous support for arts and culture, that he state government is set to revive the art and culture sector and set it on the pedestal. The First Lady noted out that the strategy of open interaction with the stakeholders is another way of making them part of governance by pointing out to government their basic challenges.
‘‘The knowledge that would be gained today would go a long way in widening their horizon on how to effectively access available opportunities that would make them prosper by their trades and innate talents.
‘‘Arts and Culture has been one of the prime areas to which the JKF administration gives attention. This explains why the administration in its first tenure established the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism as well as the Council for Arts and culture to harness the great potentials of Ekiti people in arts and crafts, develop and market them towards attracting economic prosperity for the people.”
While in his welcome remark earlier, Ojo-Lanre, stated that the stakeholders forum marks another milestone in the efforts of Governonr Fayemi -led administration to make governance responsive to the yearnings of the people and the need to make people optimally responsible by complementing the efforts of government in leveraging on talents, acquired skills and crafts of the people.
According to the council’s DG, Arts and Culture sector has evolved between the last ten months and now from being a mere entertainment establishment into a vision-driven sector that is focused on empowerment of people through discovery and exposure of talents to ensure self-reliance and economic prosperity.
He stated that the state Council for Arts and Culture, knowing the capacity of arts and culture to impact on the economy, has embarked on consultations with stakeholders to seek their support.
He added that the consultation has taken the council to the chambers of the Ekiti State Council of traditional rulers, the tertiary institutions in the state, corporate institutions and individuals, who can assist in effecting a positive change in the sector.
He emphasised that the stakeholders forum is hinged upon the need to create an interface with its local artisans, men and women who constitute the creative workforce of the state and, who have, over the years, suffered neglect and treated with disdain by the immediate past administration.
Ojo-Lanre pointed out that the idea is to address the glaring depletion of the of the state creative industries as a result mass departure into other areas where innate talents are relegated and people earn far less than their worth.
According to him, the forum is aimed at strengthening the arts and culture stakeholders as an intervention which would renew their zeal, rejuvenate their interest in creative businesses and widen their horizon.
ABUJA: PLEASURES OF CITY OF UNITY
After a long break in undertaking a group or individual tour of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, one had another opportunity to do so again during the recent training of members of the Association of Nigerian journalists and Writers of Tourism (ANJET) by the National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR). The group tour was part of the requirements for the training, at least offering practical experience outside the rigours of the classroom.
The take – off point on this fate day was Rosebud Hotel: Suites and Apartments, Central Business District, venue of the training session. Everyone was excited and the mood was that of high expectation especially for those who were engaging on the tour of the city for the first time. The only drawback in this case was the fact that it was not a hop on, drop off bus that was used but a normal enclosed coastal bus and no provision made for stop over at designated points.
However, that was not enough to dampen the expectant mood, if nothing else, it was a good enough opportunity to explore the city from such a close range. The weather on this particular day was clement, which was an added impetus.
It was only fitting that Elisha Dabak, one of the instructors from NIHOTOUR, who gave an exposition on Destination Nigeria, took on the duty of tour guide for the day. Dabak turned out to be adept at tour guiding as he displayed a rich professional candour of a guide, with vast experience and mastery of the subject; possessing the right register and a good story technique to hold the attention of the tourists all through the duration of the trip.
One of the most profound discoveries for me on the trip was the perspective he brought to the historicity of the city, a historical narration that was utterly new to me and that ignited one’s rapt attention as he regaled us with the tales of the two brothers that gave birth to the FCT, which over the last three decades has served as Nigeria’s administrative and political city and ‘city of unity.’
Historically, Abuja was originally the south-western part of the ancient Habe (Hausa) kingdom of Zazzau (Zaria). It was populated for centuries by several semi-independent tribes. The largest of the tribes was Gbagyi (Gwari), followed by the Koro and a few other smaller tribes. In early 1800s when Zaria fell to Fulani invaders, Muhammed Makau, fled south with some followers and his brothers- Abu Ja and Kwaka. Abu Ja succeeded Makau in 1825.
The full name of the king was Abubakar; Abu was his nickname. By some accounts his fair complexion earned him the nickname “Ja” which means “red” or “fair-skinned” in Hausa. He became known as “Abu-Ja” meaning Abu the red” or “Abubakar the fair one while other sources say that the “Ja” is a shortened form of Ishaku Jatau, his father’s name. King Abubakar founded the kingdom of Abuja.
In 1902, Abuja was occupied by the British colonial army. The British re-organised the kingdoms and called them “emirates” which means “kingdoms” in Arabic. Until 1975, it remained a quiet part of Nigeria. The present landmass of the city were contributed by Abuja in Niger State, with 80% of the land; Plateau State (Now Nasarawa State), with 16 % of the South east territory and Kwara State (now Kogi State), with four per cent of the south-west territory.
Of historic note also is the fact that in Gbagyi (or Gwan) language, the word “Aso means “success” or “victory.” According to tradition, the original inhabitants of the region lived at the base of the rock for centuries and were never conquered. The rock served as a refuge and a mystical source of strength. Asoro “(Aso Koro”) the name of one of the local areas, therefore, means “people of victory.” In addition to this, the term “Aso Rock” refer not only to the physical structure of the most imposing rock in the area, but also as a symbol of government power and a nation.
On February 4, 1976, a decree was signed by Nigeria military head of state, late General Muritala Mohammed, establishing the Federal Capital Territory (Abuja) and setting up the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), with the mandate of the physical development of the new city. Physically, it is regarded as a neutral location and centre of the country, hence it is known as the city of unity. It is bordered on the north by Kaduna State, on south-east by Nasarawa State, on the south-west by Kogi State and on the west by Niger State.
The 1979 master plan indicated for Abuja to be developed in four phases, with estimated population of about three million by the year 2010 and it is believed that most of the entire phase one development has been completed. These include: Central Business District; Three Arms Zone (Presidency, National Assembly and Supreme Court); Maitama; Wuse; Garki and Asokoro.
The Phase one has five districts; these are: Central, Asokoro, Garki, Wuse and Maitama. Phase two also has five districts, Kado, Durumi, Gudu, Utako and Jabi while Phase three districts are Mabuchi, Katampe, Wuye and Gwarimpa. There are also five suburban districts, which are Gwagwalada, Kubwa, Nyanya, Karu and Jukwoyi while its satellite towns are: Lugbe, Chika, Kuchigworo and Pyakassa, Mpape, Karimu, Gwagwa, and Dei-Dei among others.
Officially, the federal government moved the seat of government to Abuja on December 12, 1991, during the regime of former President Ibrahim Babadamosi Babagidan.
The half day tour began with a drive – through Asokoro area, which is more like government reserved area as here is where you have most of the government offices and installations. Some of the installations that came to sight during the drive – through included Aso Villa, military offices, the secretariat of the Economic State of West Africa Countries (ECOWAS) and the headquarters of the police with the tour guide noting that of all the military agencies, the police appeared the least developed with less installations to their name when compared with others.
We rode through the back entrance to Aso Rock (Aso Villa) the seat of the presidency, with Aso rock, from which the presidency drives its name looming large at the backdrop of the villa. No one is actually allowed around this vicinity as it is regarded as security risk to do so. Some of the iconic buildings that we feasted on as we drove – through this axis included the Zoological garden, WU Bassey Barrack for Nigerian Army and Army War College as well as the Nigerian Army Resource Centre.
And of course, IBB Golf Course, one of the best golf courses in the country; a membership only golf course, which over the years has played host to a number of golf competitions and other social events of note. It is said to be maintained on a regularly basis by Julius Berger, the construction company, which is believed to have handled majority of the construction works in the city. And as it has become the tradition of the company, you see their symbol etched in many of these constructions bearing its imprint.
A drive – through Aso Drive was another impressive exploration of the city as this is where, according to the tour guide, you have most of the political offices of the presidency alongside some military installations, such as the headquarters of the Department of State Security (DSS). Also in view was the National Assembly structure but a better view of it and the Three Army Zone was later to be feasted on as we drove through the Central Business District area of the city.
One of the landmarks of the Aso Drive section is the Millennium Park, which was constructed during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo. It is perhaps the only area within the Aso Villa zone that is opened to the public. An expanse of lush green and luxuriating garden, it is a park most frequented by both residents and visitors to the city to unwind and have intercourse with nature. It is opened all days of the week, including public holidays.
From this impressive scenic, serene and very attractive section of the city, we made a detour to the Central Business District, which comes up with different propositions as it is home to all sorts of businesses and offices both government and private. What it lacked in terms of serenity, it appeared to make up for with iconic and enchanting buildings of all sorts. Here the Three Arms Zone comes into full glare and adjacent is the Eagle Square, which is a public square for hosting government and private events.
Within sight also is the Federal Secretariat; clusters of buildings, which host most of the federal government ministries, departments and agencies. One of such buildings is the Bullet House, which is believed to be the first of the buildings. The office of the head of the federal civil service is located within this precinct just as you have the office of the now defunct ministry of culture and tourism. However, the office has been converted to office of the minister of information and culture.
Other impressive structures that came into sight as we drove – through included the Millennium Tower, which bears the coat of arm and said to be quite visible and illuminated during night hours. The National Library, though uncompleted, is also located in this axis of the city alongside Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), NNPC Towers, Federal Mortgage Bank, Ministry of Transportation, and Audit House, which houses the office of the auditor general of the federation.
Also in sight was Grand Square, one of the popular department stores in the city, World Trade Centre and Churchgate building while heading towards the Abuja National Stadium, we feasted on the Ship House, which houses the Ministry of Defence and down the road is Bolingo Hotel, one of the earliest highbrow hotels in the city. Then we headed to Garki, Area 10, and drove – through the Diplomatic Zone, which is the reserved area for all the foreign missions and embassies in the city.
One of the public buildings within this zone is The Envoy Hotel By Mantis, and it is the only hotel within this zone. Run by an international brand, it is popular for its fascinating ambience, with luxurious and sophisticated facilities and world class service at your call. Recently one spent two nights at the hotel where one was treated to the best of world class hospitality. It is an experience to be cherished for a long time to come.
Heading out of the Diplomatic Zone, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) came into sight, leading to Airport Drive where such buildings as the National Hospitality, which is only noted for its impressive outward look but deliver less on its mandate of saving lives, UN House, which after the unfortunate bombing incident years back, has reclaimed its majestic position as it remains one of the most impressive structures in sight. Then the National Stadium, which has also become an abandoned national structure, as it is hardly put into use all year round.
We also drove – through Jabi area where a train station presently under construction came into view and then to Wuse area where the Wuse market, in its full bloom and bursting hours came into sight. We could perceive its busy nature with people massing around the vicinity and heavy traffic.
The sometimes heavy traffic is one of the draw backs of the area, which most times make it difficult for people to visit and feast on its nature, which is an apt study of Nigerians in their best of elements conducting businesses unhindered.
In the course of the tour, we also drove – through Mubushi and Utako Districts where we saw a number of very enchanting structures, mostly business and government offices and then made a detour to Jabi District again and drove – through Jabi Lake and Shoprite mall, one of the five Shoprite malls in the city. We then headed to the office of NIHOTOUR on Mike Akhigbe Way in Jabi, where we toured the office complex and interacted with the staff before departing for the hotel with our lunch packs courtesy of the training institute.
In all, it was an impressive tour and quite a cherished experience for the team, especially for some of the journalists who were touring the city for the first time. It was a way of reconnecting with the city and feeling its pulse and observing the interplay of the various elements, which have made the city what has it become for many.
Ofala Festival gets NTDC’s endorsement
Good time is here for the annual Ofala Festival celebrated by the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnemeka Achebe, as the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) has finally come around to endorse the age – long communal celebration of the people of Onitsha.
The endorsement came on the heels of the meeting between the Ofala Marketing Strategy and Communications, Government Relations, Culture and Tourism Industry Committee, led by its Chairman, Nn’emeka Maduegbuna, and the management of the NTDC.
In the formal endorsement letter signed by its Director General, Folorunsho Coker, to the committee, the government tourism development and promotion apex body noted that: “We are convinced that the festival which celebrates the emergence of the monarch from seclusion and also homecoming of Onitsha indigenes will be an avenue to showcase Nigeria’s cultural heritage and also sensitise both the local and international populace on the abundant tourism potentials in Anambra State.
“Whilst promoting domestic tourism in the engagement of youths and the good people of Onitsha Kingdom, the Ofala festival will be a viable tool for harnessing tourism resources for sustainable development in Nigeria.”
The NTDC boss disclosed that the corporation will offer technical support in the planning and eventually in the digitally capturing of the grand ceremonies to ultimately place it on global digital platforms to attract the world.
Coker then expressed optimism that the project would have an invaluable impact on the Nigerian tourism sector.
The last time the festival enjoyed the support and presence of the tourism body from the federal government level was years back when the formal minister of the defunct Ministry of Tourism and Culture, High Chief Edem Duke attended the festival.
American post graduate students on study tour of Nigeria
Nigeria has continued to attract interest from different source markets across the world, the latest being America as a group of 10 students and one faculty member from the University of Pennsylvania’s Lauder Institute of Management and International Studies visited the country on a study tour, with Jemi – Alade Tours, curating the tour packages for the visitors.
This visit is coming on the heels of over 50 Black Americans recent visit of the country for the time, touring different parts of the country, which included Benin City under the auspices of Jemi – Alade Tours. According to the Chief Executive Officer of Jemi Alade Tours, Oladipo Jemi-Alade, it is a good development for the country’s tourism sector and something to build on to attract more visitors to the country.
The visiting students were part of the leg of Lauder Institute Africa Region Summer Immersion Programme as matriculated student of the University of Pennsylvania. The study-tour is a required part of Lauder Institute’s Summer Immersion Programme. They are dual enrolled as student in the M.A. in International Studies at Lauder Institute and the MBA programme at the Wharton School of Business, also at the University of Pennsylvania.
During their time in Nigeria, the group visited some private sector corporate organisations to understudy their business models and met with leading entrepreneurs and social enterprises. They also visited the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to know about the role IFC is playing in Nigeria and AXA Mansard Insurance, where they were briefed about risk and security issues in Nigeria. The group also was in Port Harcourt, where they visited Intels Oil Logistics Field Sites to learn about issues and challenges in logistics in Onne.
Besides, they also savoured the culture and social life style of Nigerians through their experience of Lagos, touring such attractions as Kalakuta Republic Museum and the New Afrika Shrine. Terra Kulture Arts and Studios Limited hosted them to lunch and gave a talk on ‘Entrepreneurship in Nigeria’s education and recreation sectors. A dinner reception at Bottles Restaurant was hosted for the group by the University of Pennsylvania Alumni group in Lagos.
Jemi – Alade described the tour as a promotion and god advertisement for education tourism in Nigeria: “The purpose of their visit, as such, is educational tourism, not business and this would be the third year the programme will be visiting Nigeria. A similar group visited Lagos in July of 2017 and July 2018.”
SUN HEAVEN HOTELS AND RESORT VICTORIA ISLAND: ‘Lovely, classy place’
Stories: Andrew Iro Okungbowa
Sun Heaven Hotels and Resort on Plot 191A, Adeleke Adedoyin Street, off Kofo Abayomi, Victoria Island, is different things to different people and depending on your taste and class, you are sure to be delighted with the facilities and services of the boutique hotel and leave fulfilled with a desired to repeat visit when next in town.
For Olufemi A, just after two nights stay, the elated and satisfied guest wrote in glowing term, describing the hotel as ‘‘lovely classy place.’ ‘‘It’s a lovely place. Nice, clean, classy, unique decor, personable cheerful and helpful staff. My only issue is the maintenance which suffers a bit. A.c. switch was bad and sockets were falling out of the wall. Easy to fix things with minimal management attention to detail. I would definitely go back and I would definitely recommend.’’
An apt description of his experience of the hotel while for Victoria A, another guest that was delighted by her experience of the hotel, it is a beautiful home away from home to relax and savour the best of classy facilities and professionally delivered service by hotel personnel that are well cultured and motivated.
She described it as a ‘lovely boutique hotel,’ ‘‘The hotel is well located in the heart of Victoria Island. The room is clean, staff are quite welcoming and polite. The hotel has an indoor pool which add to its ambience. I had good value for money.’’
The boutique hotel is tailored for both business and leisure travellers with sights on distinctive taste and world class facilities that are infused with rich and colourful ambience. That and many more is what the hotel present, as the moment you drive through the gate, you welcome by a serene, air and breezy cocoon that is isolated from the outside.
It boasts an array of sophisticated facilities exuding opulence and elegance that is fit for kingly and queenly treats for the discerning guests. It boasts 25 rooms of different categories that are well –apportioned and fitted with trendy hospitality amenities for the comfort and relaxation of guests. The room types include; Serena, Deluxe, Junior and King suites.
Some of the common placed amenities in the different category of rooms include: Well laid out comfy bed, wardrobe, work table and chair, bed side lamp, a flat screen TV, air-conditioner, a refrigerator and a polished marble bathroom, with a functional Wi – Fi. Also, guests are entitled to free daily newspaper and complimentary breakfast.
The all-day restaurant is another rich and colourfully made section of the hotel to relax and savouring the wide selection of culinary offerings served by the hotel. The selection include African and continental dishes during breakfast, lunch and dinner hours. Twenty – four hours room service is also on the offer for those that prefer the cosy indoor to sample the various delicacies on offer.
The hotel’s lounge and bar is also warm and welcoming and a place of solace for many to unwind, entertain your visitor and even conduct private business and talks unhindered. The colourfully designed bar offers wide range of drinks spanning beverage, wine, brandy, champagne and cocktails as well as mocktails.
Your wellness is adequately taken care of by the hotel through its distinctively furnished and fully equipped gymnasium and spa with a treatment room and sauna where you are treated to a wide selection of massages and treatments of choice. The indoor swimming is another location within the hotel premises to enjoy cool dip and bash in the riveting and serene atmosphere, especially at night time when you savour a blended natural feel.
Other distinctive services on offers include; Babysitting, laundry and dry cleaning, car-hire and airport shuttle, ample parking lot, and luggage storage facilities. Business facilities are also available for business meetings and conferences.
5 easy mocktail recipes
Cutting down on booze? Try these mocktail recipes instead.
There are plenty of reasons you might want to cut down on alcohol, including better health, a happier bank account, or simply because you’re looking for a different kind of social life.
Whether you’re going cold turkey or just giving up a few drinks a week, restriction can be tough, so consider swapping in an alternative to your postride beer or evening cocktail.
Truly satisfying non – alcoholic beverages all come down to high-quality ingredients, like homemade simple syrups and fresh-squeezed juices, says Denver-based Jen Kates, a former bartender and the owner and head coach at Shift Human Performance.
Here, Kates and three other bartending athletes share their favourite mocktail recipes:
Chamomule
Kates teamed up with Laura Danley, a mountain-biking bartender at Miners Saloon in Golden, Colorado, to put together drinks that scratch that post work out, pool-party itch without the hangover. “This is our version of a modern-day mule minus the booze,” Kates says.
“You can adjust the sweetness to your preference by tweaking the ratio of simple syrup to the other ingredients.”
Ingredients:
Four – six mint leaves
Quarter ounce chamomile simple syrup (recipe here)
Quarter ounce ginger simple syrup (recipe here)
Two ounces cranberry juice
Gosling’s ginger beer
Directions:
Muddle the mint: Crush and twist it with a muddler or something round and flat. Add the simple syrups and cranberry juice, and mix with crushed ice. Top with Gosling’s ginger beer and serve in a copper mug. Garnish with a mint leaf.
Bloody Barry
“This drink is our refreshing take on a Bloody Mary,” says Kates. With beet juice as its base, which is rich in nitrates and can improve performance, it’s even more athlete friendly. Drink it alongside a post work out brunch.
Ingredients:
One and a quarter ounces beet juice
Three quarter ounce lemon juice
Half ounce honey
Quarter ounce olive juice
Three dashes of your favourite hot sauce
Topper of soda water or Topo Chico sparkling mineral water
Directions:
Shake ingredients with ice. Strain and serve in a martini glass with lemon juice, salt, and chili powder on the rim. Garnish with an olive.
Ginger-Blueberry Mojito Mocktail
Arch Bernard, a cyclist based in Brooklyn, New York, and the general manager at Randolph Beer in Nolita, prefers mocktails that don’t require weird ingredients or mixologist-level expertise to make.
Chances are you already have everything you need to whip up this fruity, tangy twist on a classic mojito.
Ingredients:
Four mint leaves
Six blueberries (or three blackberries)
One ounce lemon juice
Three quarter ounce simple syrup
Ginger kombucha (or spicy ginger beer)
Seltze
Directions:
Muddle the mint and blueberries. Add these to the lemon juice and simple syrup, then shake with ice. Pour straight into a 12-ounce cup. Top with equal parts ginger kombucha or ginger beer and seltzer.
Hot and Cold Paloma Mocktail
Grapefruit juice, lime, and rosemary offset the spice in this refreshing drink. Can’t handle the heat? Consider swapping in habanero-shrub bitters or Calabrian chilies, which still offer a little kick but take the temperature down a few notches, says Bernard.
Ingredients:
Half peeled grapefruit (or three ounces fresh, natural grapefruit juice with pulp)
One hot chili
One ounce lime juice
One ounce simple syrup
Seltzer
Sprig of rosemary
Directions
Muddle the grapefruit and chili (or just chili if using the juice). Shake grapefruit, chili, lime juice, and simple syrup with ice. Strain over fresh ice in a ten-ounce glass. Top with seltzer. Garnish with a sprig of rosemary.
Pear and Rosemary Mocktail
Sweet meets savoury in this fruity cocktail. If it’s a little too saccharine, yoga instructor and former bartender Claire Woodhouse suggests swapping the ginger beer for seltzer and serving in a tumbler versus a martini glass.
Ingredients:
Splash of lemon juice
One ounce pear juice
Rosemary simple syrup
Two ounces ginger beer (nonalcoholic)
Rosemary sprig
Directions:
Shake lemon juice, pear juice, and simple syrup vigorously with ice. Strain into a martini glass, top with ginger beer, and serve with rosemary sprig.
Sheraton Abuja Hotel unveils September’s offerings with National Beer Lovers Day today
Sheraton Abuja Hotel, a member of Marriott International Hotels, has unveiled its offerings for September, with National Beer Lover Day leading the pack. According to the General Manager of the hotel, Nouman Irshad, the National Beer Lovers Day scheduled to hold today, offers unique experience for guests: “Our national food day celebrations provide us with the right forum to deliver exceptional experiences to our valued customers.
‘‘For those Joining us at our Pool Bar and Restaurant on National Beer Lovers Day we guarantee you the pleasure of enjoying a complimentary bottle of beer and a delicious plate of sizzling chicken wings for every two bottles of beer you purchase.’’
He further disclosed that: ‘‘For us, it is all about seizing the opportunities to creating those unforgettable moments and providing the right ambience for connecting with friends and loved ones while relaxing, these help one achieve life’s balance.’’
As part of its September’s offerings, the hotel on Thursday celebrated NationalCheese Pizza Day, with sumptuous pizza delicacies. As revealed by the hotel GM: ‘‘To add more to our offers, we equally commemorated National Cheese Pizza Day. This flavourful dish is one of the most reliable comfort foods. Families and friends used it to reconnect and bond during fun outings and on the go activities.
‘‘We were delighted to offer a complimentary box of pizza to all guests who choose to dine at our Luigi’s Italian Restaurant on the day. Last year’s National Pizza Day saw the introduction of our family sized pizza with your special crust size and flavour options.’’
Irshad implored all guests to visit the hotel in the course of the month to savour its different packages: ‘‘We encourage all our patrons to come and enjoy our September food and beverage offers. We believe that our compelling packages, our gourmet styled pizza together with our buy two and get one free offer with the beer and chicken will set the pace for an enriching weekend of fun and relaxation with friends and family.’’
He added that: ‘‘At Sheraton, the world comes together and infuses the energy of our guests coming into our spaces.’’
Hostex 2020 beckons exhibitors
As the countdown to Hostex 2020 continues, organisers of the Africa’s food, drink and hospitality trade expo, Specialised Exhibitions, Montgomery has disclosed reasons why the food and hospitality expo should attract the best of exhibitors and investors to its fold.
Billed to hold between March 1and 3, 2020 at Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa, the organisers said it is gaining momentum, with a number of exhibitors already signing up event as it continues to build excitement for the Africa’s leading food, drink, and hospitality show.
Some of the reasons that have made the expo a must attend, the organisers say include the big data generated by the expo last year, with more than 30% of visitors in 2018 disclosing that they came ‘to keep up with the latest industry trends,’ while 57% said they came to ‘source products and solutions,’; ‘seek new products’; and ‘meet new and existing suppliers.’
Also, over 65% of the total visitors in 2018 were employed in the food service and hospitality industry; approximately 47% were at CEO, director or GM, and owner/manager levels; and 86% of 2018 visitors make or influence purchasing decisions.
OJUDE OBA 2019 FESTIVAL: Thrills and colours of a communal feast
TAIWO JIMOH who attended the recently held Ojude Oba 2019 Festival captures the thrills and exciting moments of the colourful communal feast celebrated yearly by the people of Ijebu in Ogun State
Ijebu Ode on this particular day took on a new colouration; that of theatre of celebration, as the entire town was in a feat of celebratory mood, with everyone you came across, from the young to the aged, in high spirit and in readiness for the Ojude Oba 2019 Festival.
It is a yearly communal feast by the people of Ijebu Ode, who reside across the world and on this fateful day they gathered in their numbers to savour a colourful feast that goes beyond its religious undertone to that of a an embracing and entertaining feast, which is highly treasured by the people. Besides, it is also a celebration of the culture and age – long tradition of the Yoruba people of South Western Nigeria, hence the celebration resonated with everyone within the region and even beyond.
The festival this year was marked with pome and excitement as the people were thrilled by the various cultural and traditional elements that were on display, as it attracted quite a number of personalities, including tourists, who were treated to a simmering offerings of different sorts.
The festival, which was held on the third day after the Eid-el-Kabir Festival, is celebrated by the indigenes of the town in honour of their paramount ruler, known as the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona. The theme of the festival this year was: ‘Uniqueness of the Ijebu Nation,’ and indeed, it afforded the people the platform to showcase to the world their unique elements and what stand them apart from other people of Yoruba extraction. They are indeed a proud race, with rich and colourful tradition that is infused with entertainment and pageantry.
Historically, the festival which started as a small gathering of Muslim, dating back to over 100 years, in Ijebu
Ode to paid homage to the Awujale of Ijebuland and express their gratitude for granting them freedom to practice their religion, has over the years become an embracing one that is celebrated by the entire Ijebu race, regardless of religious beliefs.
At the core of the celebration yearly is the rich culture and tradition of the people, which transcend religion hence it usually attract a large number of Ijebus from all works of life and across the world who see the day is one of the most important day in their calendar. For many of them, it is a great socio – cultural event and an occasion to host family members and friends from all over the world.
It was a lively and entertaining gathering from start to end, with everyone in high spirit. Besides the dining and wining that heralded the day, one of the most outstanding elements of the yearly festival was the artistic showpiece; that is a display of rich lifestyle through fashion and colourful accessories adorned by the people.
For the Ijebus, it is a day to make a fashion statement as every one of them, including the different groups within the town and palace were bedecked in the best of traditional attires of different colours and make, a symbolism of not only their socio – status but of family affiliations as well.
The centre of attraction for the day was the Awulaja Pavilion where all the people converged to be entertained by the different cultural and age groups as well as musketeers of all sorts, who took turns to pay homage to the Awulaja and entertain the people as well through their enduring and enriching cultural elements.
The endless list of the different groups and people that took turns to pay homage and obeisance to the traditional ruler included: Legbelegbes, which was made of males and females, all smartly adored and bedecked with attractive attires and accessories, belaying their social status and place in the hierarchy of the community.
The Balogun families who are also noted for their splendour where richly attired and paraded on colorfully dressed horses, accompanied by drumming, singing, dancing and ceremonial gunshots.
The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, who was part of the celebration also added colours to the day, as he was accompanied to the event by a prominent masquerade of his people, known as Danofunjora. Danofunjora thrilled guests at the fes-tival with a mind-blowing performance and a number of theatrics, which kept the audience spellbound throughout the live entertainment. One of his acclaimed stunts was that of setting himself on fire but without being burnt. Besides the theatrics, fashion display, feasting, dancing and singing, it was also an occasion for speech making by some of the important personalities present on the day.
A number of the speeches were inspiring, spurring the people to action and dedication to the course of the people and humanity. I am grateful to God for keeping me alive – Oba Adetona For the Awujale, Oba Sikiru Adetona, it was an occasion for thanksgiving, as he expressed profound gratitude to God for keeping him alive and making it possible for him to celebrate yet another Ojude Oba Festival.
‘‘I never expected that I would be in your midst, it is prayers from the Muslims, Christians and the traditionalists that sustained me. I cannot thank you all enough, I really appreciate you all.
“I want to use the opportunity to thank the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, but I want to urge him to replicate what is in Abeokuta also in Ijebu Ode. we didn’t benefit from the previous administration. I believe it was God that didn’t make it possible. We want good roads in Ijebu Ode, all the roads in Ijebu Ode are in deplorable conditions. “I also want to thank the different age groups; the Legbegbes, for the support given to the governor during the last election.’’
Furthermore, while reminding them of the mortality of humanity, he urged his people to ensure that a worthy successor is chosen when he is gone to join his ancestors and not to politicised the throne by giving it to a moneybag. ‘‘I want the right person that would lead Ijebu, not someone that would create divisions, because all Ijebus and other Yorubas are one.
“I want to specifically thank Otunba Subomi Balogun on his effort in the development of Ijebu and the promotion of the festival, we have been together for long.’’
Pay attention to our culture and heritage to boost tourism – Subomi Balogun Otunba Subomi Balogun, the Olori Omo Oba of Ijebuand, in his goodwill message reiterated his commitment to the development of the town while calling for the promotion of the culture and heritage of the people as this will boost tourism. He also paid homage to Oba Sikiru Adetona and prayed for long reign and posterity for him. ‘‘We pray your reign will continue to bring joy, inspire prosperity and engender togetherness in abundance to all of us, your children, the entire Ijebu race, at home and in the Diaspora.”
He further said: “As your Olori Omo-Oba (the head of princes and princesses), I will continue to lead the way in showing our appreciation to you. As you extend yourself to our people’s different requests and yearnings, I wish to reiterate that the annual paying of homage should not be the only occasion we should show our appreciation.
This is because you have consistently earned our affection and our adulation.’’ Celebrating our cultural heritage promotes our national identity – Ladi Balogun First City Monument Bank (FCMB), owned by Otunba Sumbomi Balogun, is one of the major sponsors of the festival, therefore, it was only befitting for the Group Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Ladi Balogun, to address the gathering. ‘‘The Ojude Oba Festival is a rallying point to promote the sustainable growth and development of our community. We recognise that celebrating our heritage is an important part of our national identity, a means of edu- cating visitors and future generations about our history and an opportunity to measure our growth, development and sustainability,’’ declared the bank CEO. Ijebus occupy a special place of honour in our country – Gov Abiodun
On his part, Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, who also attended the event, expressed delight as being part of the festival. ‘‘Through the festival, we are celebrating the uniqueness and heritage of the Ijebus, we have not witness such cultural display of uniqueness we are witnessing in Ijebu now in any other part of the country. “Ijebu land occupy important place in Nigeria, we also have our illustrious sons and daughters in business and every human endeavours, like security, commerce, industry, aviation, sport, oil and gas.
We also have different tourist attractions. It is not gainsaying that the festival is just for the Ijebus alone, but celebrated globally.’’ Ojude Oba Festival is recognised globally – Kensington The special guest of honour, Sir Adebutu Kensington, who was represented by Professor Kola Oyefeso, described the Awujale as a dependable royal father and a role model to whomever that wants his or her name to be written in the sand of time. ‘‘The monarch is always there for us, we wish him long life, and the festival is a unique one in Ijebu festival cum religion as it is well – known locally and globally. I also appreciate the different age groups who added glamour to the event.’’ He made a donation of N20 million towards the development and promotion of the festival.
AFRICAN HOSPITALITY: Addis Ababa records highest room rates
Ethiopia’s hospitality sector has continued to witness upswing with Addis Ababa posting Africa’s highest average daily rate (ADR). This according to the most recent 12 month data from STR. STR’s report shown that between July 2018 and June 2019, Addis Ababa registered an absolute ADR of US$163.79 when measured in constant currency, which removes the effects of inflation.
That figure was a 1.1% increase year over year. The next closest STR-defined markets in Africa were Accra, Ghana (US$160.34) and Lagos, Nigeria (US$132.51). “Addis Ababa continues to maintain high ADR levels when compared internationally,” said a Director of STR, Thomas Emanuel.
“The city has multiple demand drivers, such as a growing economy, successful airline and its status as the diplomatic capital for Africa. Air connections and ease of access compared with other cities also factor in the equation for strong demand, which provides hoteliers with the confidence to maintain rate levels. “With healthy performance comes interest in investment.
The market’s pipeline is strong with 22 hotels and 4,820 rooms in active development. We will continue to monitor these new openings to see how the market reacts once these additional rooms open.” Emanuel is scheduled to present the details of this latest hotel performance and development insights during the forthcoming African Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) holding in Addis Ababa between September 23 and 25.
“Hosting high-profile international meetings like AHIF is one factor that has helped Addis to maintain its position as the city with the most expensive hotel accommodation in Africa,” disclosed the Managing Director of Bench Events, organisers of AHIF, Matthew Weihs. “Our delegates will be looking carefully to see if the addition of a lot more high-quality accommodation and meeting space will depress room rates or help Addis become even more attractive as a destination,” he said.
Addis Ababa’s occupancy over the same 12-month time period was 58.4%, up 6.5% year over year. Cairo and Giza was the continent’s occupancy leader at 74.5%. Cape Town Centre, South Africa (65.0%), ranked second in the metric followed by Accra (59.7%).
STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights for global hospitality sector. Founded in 1985, STR maintains a presence in 15 countries with a corporate North American headquarters in Hendersonville, Tennessee, an international headquarters in London, and an Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore.
While AHIF is the premier hotel investment conference in Africa, attracting many prominent international hotel owners, investors, financiers, management companies and their advisers. It is organised by Bench Events, which has a long track record of delivering multiple premium hotel investment conferences and forums across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Latin America. Bench Events’ mission is enabling prosperity by facilitating growth, networking and thought leadership in the hospitality industry worldwide.
Taleb Rifai: It is time to pay Africa back the debt we all owe
Dr. Talebi Rifai is the immediate past secretary general of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) and recently joined the African Tourism Board (ATB) as it patron.
ATB is committed to developing travel and tourism in Africa and promoting the continent as a single travel destination, with members of the newly formed body drawn from operators and government officials from across the world. In accepting to serve as patron of the continental body, Rifai in a statement called for concerted efforts by people of all races in developing and promoting the continent as it is the cradle of mankind.
Excerpts: Travel and tourism today is a powerful economic sector affecting and changing the lives of billions of people around the world, but beyond the numbers and the economic benefits of generating $3.4 billion of global spending every day, creating 1/10 jobs all over the world, and representing 10.4% of world Gross Domestic Product (GDP), travel and tourism, is today a major contributor to much more significant change and transformation that slowly and gradually is bringing us together, as humans, like never before.
We and Africa are one in today’s world. Travel has connected us back to where it all started. We all came out of Africa. In today’s world, I would like to believe that, the transformative power of travel and tourism, when well managed and utilised, is a cornerstone in establishing world peace and in turn a better world, for people and planet, protecting our cultural and natural heritage, empowering local communities. Breaking down stereotypes enabling us to experience, enjoy and celebrate the beauty of our rich cultural diversity.
These are indeed some of tourism’s contributions to making the world a better place. Just imagine what that means to Africa. Mark Twain summed it up pretty well when he said: “Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrowmindedness, and many of our people need it sorely on these accounts.
Broad, wholesome, charitable views of men and things cannot be acquired by vegetating in one little corner of the earth all one’s lifetime.” Travel, my friends, opens minds, opens eyes, and opens hearts. We became better people when we travel That is why it’s a great honour for me to have joined ATB. It’s my, our opportunity to pay back to Africa, our motherland, the birthplace of mankind, a longstanding debt that we all owe. Come join us, let us make Africa one again and, be one with Africa.
FACTFILE ON ATB Philosophy:
Tourism as a Catalyst for unity, peace, growth, prosperity, job creation for the people of Africa Vision:
Where Africa becomes one tourism destination in the world
Code of Ethics:
ATB supports the UNWTO Global Code of Ethics for tourism which highlights the “decisive and central” role of UNWTO, as recognised by the General Assembly of the United Nations, in promoting and developing tourism with a view to contributing to economic development, international understanding, peace, prosperity, and universal respect for, and observance of human rights, and fundamental freedoms for all without distinction and without any form of discriminations. The Board provides leadership and counsel on an individual and collective basis to its member organisations.
The African tourism board provides an effective platform for both the public and private sector to engage and reach out.
