El-Zakzaky : IMN raises the alarm on fresh police clampdown

The Unity Fountain, the popular village square in the heart of Abuja, recently played host to a multitude of personalities, including physically challenged persons, as a group, Juremi Foundation, honoured some security, paramilitary personnel and fallen heroes for their meritorious service. REGINA OTOKPA reports

Be it under the scorching sun or heavy rain, every day is a beautiful day for Sergeant Selbol Audu, the famous dancing traffic warden at Rita Lori Junction, in Garki 2. He adds grace and flavour while controlling traffic and directing vehicles with his smooth, effortless and unique dance moves.

A father of three and an indigene of Plateau State, Audu started the journey of a traffic warden 27 years ago as a constable with the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), after his dreams of becoming a lawyer was shattered with the sudden death of his parents.

With a selfless spirit, he continued to devote his time and energy to his job, not minding the poor attitude of some Nigerians, who sometimes spit at him or talk down at him in the course of his duty. No little wonder, he has been gaining lots of recognition for himself including five awards from the House of Representatives, notable schools in the FCT and from other organisations.

Few days ago, Juremi foundation added another feather to his cap when he was singled out alongside few other men and women of the Nigerian police force and paramilitary, to recognise and show appreciation for a job well-done in their different capacities.

An excited Audu, who spoke to Inside Abuja, said his dream of projecting his image around the country has been fulfilled with the series of awards he has received. “Initially, I wanted to become a lawyer. I sat for IJMBE. I got admission but my parents died immediately. So, I decided since the Nigerian police which was part of the laws but I did not join the conventional police. I want to be a traffic warden who works in the city where I will get to know people and people will know me.

“This is the fifth time I will be honoured. I have served for almost 27 years. I feel great and happy. Wherever you find yourself, do it with all your might and in your capacity.”

With eight more years of active service to go, Sgt. Audu, who said he will miss the job when he retires, however maintained that he would not allow any of his children take after his footsteps career wise.

“I may not like my children to do this because they do not usually promote us like conventional policemen. I would have been an officer by now if I were a conventional policeman.”

Speaking to Inside Abuja, the founder Juremi fondation, Engr. Amen Rochas Okorocha, explained that the day was also a special day for honouring the gallant men of the NPF, who laid down their lives in the course of national duty, and also in reaching out to the downtrodden to give them a sense of belonging in society.

With lots of food items and empowerment packages such as sewing machines, cash and mobile phones, the foundation indeed put a smile on the faces of the mammoth crowd drawn from across all area councils in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to him, the foundation through its skills acquisition centre located at Karonmajiji, has”trained over 60 persons for free; they have graduated and started their small shops all over Karonmajiji. We are already planning on expanding our scope.

“Everybody is important everybody can be somebody tomorrow all they need is a little push,” he said.

Supporting his son who was taking his footsteps, the former Governor of Imo State and presently a senator in the ninth Assembly, Senator Rochas Okorocha, was all smiles as he and his wife in the midst of the heavy downpour, shared in the moments and series of activities mapped out to make the day a memorable one.

According to him, it was everybody’s business to reach out to the less privileged and physically challenged in every little way to give them a sense of belonging in every way possible.

Commenting on his feats as a philanthropist, he told Inside Abuja that “I started this about 22 years ago and they said it was politics but I said then that if politics is giving help to the less privileged let everyone be a politician, so that it will be well with the society.

” I am happy to see my son do precisely what I was doing many years ago before I went into the establishment of schools. This is what is called the reach out and touch programme where we meet with the less privileged; those that have been neglected by society.

“This gives them a sense of belonging not even necessarily just the giving of material gifts but also we are able to interact with them and give them hope like giving hope to the hopeless.

“I am very happy my son, Juremi Foundation is doing this, giving to humanity and I expect that everyone in this country who is privileged, to do same to help the downtrodden. Our nation needs people of good spirit to help the poor. There are many of them around us. We could pretend they don’t exist but they exist; they are around us everywhere in every nook and cranny of this country.”

Commending the efforts of the foundation, one of the beneficiaries who is crippled, Adikko Musa, lamented the insensitivity of the Federal Government to the plight of persons living with disabilities, especially at the rural areas.

“Government should pick a cue from Juremi foundation; they shouldn’t see it that it is only in the office they can operate. When they come out as Juremi has done, they will see the special needs of the special people and only then will they understand and follow the direction rather than stay in their offices and use other people.”

Also speaking, a visually impaired beneficiary, Adamu Abubakar, called on government to stop taking decisions on behalf of the disabled without consulting and allowing their voices be heard. While lamenting that the visually impaired were suffering within the FCT, he explained that they resort to begging in order to cater for their needs and family.

“We, blind people are suffering especially in the FCT. Some of us don’t like to go begging people for money. Rochas’ Foundation is supposed to tell our problems to government. They should ask us what we like and what we need.

“We know you have tried to help us the disabled in getting work to do, pay our children’s school fees but we are challenging our government and leaders to do the right thing. Let our voice be heard.”

However, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Disability Matters, Dr. Samuel Ankeli, maintained that President Muhammadu Buhari has paid more attention to persons living with disabilities in the country than any other President has ever done.

He disclosed that the procedure for the establishment of the disability commission was in full gear saying, “very soon, the commission will be established, governing council will be approved and by this time in few weeks’ time, things will have changed.

“We are very optimistic that the example the president has set is trickling down to all levels and we are raising the advocacy in this second tenure so that everybody that is supposed to be involved in the governance structure for the improvement of the lives of people living with disabilities will be encouraged without much compulsion or duress,”Ankeli said.

Like this: Like Loading...