Election tribunal upholds Ifon, PDP as winners

The National and state House of Assembly Election Tribunal sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital yesterday upheld the election of Patrick Ifon of Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) as the duly elected candidate for the Eket/Esit Eket/Ibeno/Onna Federal Constituency.

This was as the tribunal consequently dismissed the petition of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate in the election.

The APC had challenged the election on the grounds that the election conducted on February 23, which produced Patrick Ifon as winner, was invalid due to corrupt practices in the conduct of the elections and that the election was not held in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

The petitioner consequently prayed the court to cancel the elections and order a re-run or in the alternative declare the 2nd Respondent, the candidate of the APC as the winner of the election being the candidate with the second highest number of votes at the February 23 election.

In the case, the respondents, Ifon and PDP challenged the jurisdiction of the court on the grounds that the petition was brought to challenge an election that never held.

This argument was predicated on the fact that the petitioner brought the petition against an election to Eket Federal Constituency, which in fact is non-existent under the laws of Nigeria.

However, the petitioner had argued that they only used Eket Federal Constituency as a short form for Eket/Esit Eket/Ibeno/Onna Federal Constituency, which is the legally recognised Federal Constituency.

The court relying on Section 285(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and the case of Oke v. Mimiko, and thus upheld the argument of the 2nd Respondent, Ifon and held in its ruling that the court had no jurisdiction to entertain a petition that was filed to challenge an election into a non-existent federal constituency.

Meanwhile, further argument by the petitioner that the respondent failed to file a memorandum of appearance was resolved in favour of the 2nd Respondent, Patrick Ifon and the PDP.

The petitioner had also argued that the respondents should not be accommodated in the case on the grounds that they filed their pleadings out of time and without filing a memorandum of appearance.

The court, therefore, held that the issue of memorandum of appearance is liberalised in law and stated the position of the law thus:

“Where a party appears in a matter, either by physically attending court or by filing the necessary reply to the petitioner’s processes, it suffices to confer jurisdiction on the court, whether or not a memorandum of appearance was filed….the filing of the processes required for the substantial adjudication of the matter makes useless the requirement for filing a memorandum of appearance.”

The 1st Respondent also argued that the petition being wrongly headed as being filed at the National Assembly Election Tribunal and not the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal as provided for by Section 285(1) of the Constitution.

He contended that the petition was therefore incompetent and that the tribunal lacked jurisdiction to entertain the petition, and the court resolved this argument in favour of the 1st Respondent.

