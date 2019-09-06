Emmanuel: I didn’t bribe tribunal judge with $1.5m

As the Akwa Ibom State Election Petition Tribunal, hearing the election petition on the Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial, inches towards delivering ruling in a petition between former Governor Godswill Akpabio and former Deputy Governor, Obong Chris Ekpenyong, a lawyer, Mr. Leo Ekpenyong, has alleged that Governor Udom Emmanuel gave out $1.5 million Dollars to the Chairman of the Panel, Justice W.O. Akanbi, with a view to securing justice for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ekpenyong had in an interview with a local newspaper in Uyo, the state capital, accused the governor of trying to bend the course of justice in favour of Chris Ekpenyong and the PDP.

“Justice W. O. Akanbi, who many thought was a righteous Judge has received a whopping $1.5million US Dollars from Governor Udom Emmanuel and recruited another Judge from Bayelsa State, Justice Ebetu, to join in the justice-for-sale scam.

“Akanbi has clearly jettisoned justice in preference in preference for Governor Udom’s Greek gift, since, according to him, he (Akanbi) has only two years to retire,” he had said.

But, Governor Emmanuel, while speaking through the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Uwemedimo Nwoko, described the allegation as frivolous and completely bereft of truth, challenging Ekpenyong to substantiate the allegation with fact or be ready to face legal action.

He added: “We state most categorically and without any equivocation that there is absolutely no iota of truth in Leo Ekpenyong’s wild and unsubstantiable allegation. Governor Udom Emmanuel does not know and has never met with Honourable Justice Akanbi or any other Judge in the panel; His Excellency has made no personal contact or through a proxy with any of the judges.

“It is, therefore, most uncharitable and unconscionable for Leo Ekpenyong and his pay masters to attempt to rubbish and bring to disrepute the sterling reputation of and character of Governor Emmanuel.”

The Attorney-General, who described Ekpenyong, as “a serial blackmailer,” also recalled that he had in time past blackmailed Senator Akpabio before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices (and other related offences) Commission (ICPC), adding that “Akpabio succumbed to his blackmail by paying him handsomely.”

For the government to hands-off the matter, Nwoko asked Ekpenyong to produce factual evidence within seven days and publish same in three reputable national newspapers or be ready to face the full weight of his action in the court.

