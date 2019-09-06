Emmanuel seeks private sector involvement in education

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has urged private investors to intervene in the crisis in education as government alone cannot tackle the challenges confronting education, but required the partnership of all stakeholders to succeed.

He made the call yesterday in Uyo, the state capital, during the maiden Akwa Ibom Education Summit/Exhibitions, with the theme: “Human Capacity Development for Sustainable Transformation of Persons and Society,” which was organised by the state Ministry of Education.

The governor, who said private sectors, had critical roles to play in educational advancement of our society, further explained that his administration had never played politics with education as demonstrated through free and compulsory education, and payment of West African Examination Council (WAEC) registration fees for senior secondary school students in the state, as well as recruitment of primary school teachers and provision of infrastructure in schools, among others.

“We are seriously developing school infrastructure because it is the duty of government to do so. Our free and compulsory education policy is intact,” Emmanuel added, even as he promised to convene education stakeholders’ meeting to fashion out how to implement the recommendations of the summit.

In his remarks, the former Governor of the state, Obong Victor Attah advocated return of schools taken over by government in the state, insisting that such gesture would go a long way in enhancing morality among students and teachers as bedrock of development in the education system.

Meanwhile, the Education Commissioner, Prof. Nse Essien, on his part, told participants that the vision of government was to build excellent infrastructure across the state, provide high quality healthcare service delivery, produce enough food to feed the citizens and to jump start industrial revolution in the state through capacity building.

He said the vision could not be achieved without proper alignment with the education sector, saying: “We cannot wait to design strategic education master plan to address our short, medium and long-term human capital deficit in our dear state. We must without further delay aggressively embark on mass production of first class scientists, top rated engineers, top notched medical personnel, administrators, accountants and professionals in all areas of human endeavours.”

Essien, however, noted that the state’s education curriculum had failed to train students for the labour market, saying that such scenario informed the state government efforts at confronting the rot and reversing the trend of decay in system.

Like this: Like Loading...