EPL: Arsenal come from behind to hold Spurs, Everton edge Wolves

Arsenal came from two goals down to claim a point from a full-blooded north London derby with Tottenham at Emirates Stadium.

Christian Eriksen put the visitors ahead early on after Bernd Leno spilled Erik Lamela’s shot at the Danish international’s feet.

Spurs were cruising when Harry Kane doubled their lead from the penalty spot after Granit Xhaka’s woefully misjudged challenge on Son Heung-min, but Alexandre Lacazette got on the end of Nicolas Pepe’s pass to give Arsenal hope in first-half stoppage time.

And Maurcio Pochettino’s side were made to pay for a conservative approach after the break as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang turned a Matteo Guendouzi cross beyond Hugo Lloris to secure a point for the Gunners, reports the BBC.

And in the first game of the day, Richarlison scored twice and Alex Iwobi netted his first league goal to hand Everton a 3-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in an electrifying Premier League encounter at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Wolves gifted the home side the opening goal in the fifth minute, a defensive mix-up between defender Conor Coady and goalkeeper Rui Patricio presenting the ball to Richarlison, who thumped a bouncing shot into the net.

Everton were equally generous four minutes later as Adama Traore sent a low ball into the box and defender Seamus Coleman stopped it in front of the goal, teeing it up for Romain Saiss to poke home the equaliser.

Iwobi put his side ahead again three minutes later, rising to send Gylfi Sigursson’s header flying past Patricio.

Having successfully qualified for the group stages of the Europa League on Thursday by completing a 5-3 aggregate win over Torino, Wolves looked to be running out of steam in the second half until Raul Jimenez stooped to head home a flick-on from a long throw to put them level again.

Richarlison secured all three points for the home side in the 80th minute, out-jumping Willy Boly to give his side the lead for the third time.

Boly was sent off in stoppage time after receiving a second yellow card for a foul on Richarlison as Everton hung on to win, and Wolves coach Nuno Espirito Santos expressed his disappointment with his rearguard.

“We should defend better and we must do that. We played on Thursday night which was high on emotions, we recovered and settled down but coming to Goodison Park is always tough. The Premier League has high standards,” he told Sky Sports.

With Everton moving up into sixth place in the table ahead of the North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham later on Sunday, Everton boss Marco Silva praised his side’s resilience.

RESULTS

* Arsenal 2-2 Spurs

* Everton 3-2 Wolves

Like this: Like Loading...