EPL: City beat plucky Everton, Henderson ‘gifts’ Liverpool victory

Manchester United and their beleaguered manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer face a stern test today when in-form Arsenal visit Old Trafford tomorrow, with the performance of the home side possibly even more than the result determining the future of their manager, reports TUNDE SULAIMAN

Although Match Day 7 action of the English Premier League kicked off 24 hours ago with some big names on display and continues today, however, it is a game taking place tomorrow night that has the blood pulses of fans and pundits racing alike.

Old foes, Manchester United and Arsenal resume the 230th instalment of their face offs, which was first played way back on October 13, 1894. Incidentally, Manchester United, then known as Newton Heath, was also at home in that encounter, which ended all square in a 3-3 draw. Now 125 years later fans of the Red Devils would not mind such a score line at the end of hostilities today, because in recent time they have squirmed in their seats watching the once dominant team in Britain lurch from one inept performance after another. Not many would have remotely believed the nosedive in the team’s fortunes in the immediate aftermath of the retirement of their legendary manager, Sir Alex Ferguson at the end of the 2012–13 season. By the time the Scotsman was finally leaving the dugout after being in charge for 27 seasons, he had turned the once “nearly ran team” into the dominant force in the English game and also as champions.

And even though the great man had name David Moyes as his successor, the former Everton manager was clearly out of his depth and was unable to continue the good works of his fellow Scotsman. And even though he was handed over the team that had just won their 13th Premier League title, the native of Glasgow seemed helpless in keeping the team’s title-winning mentality which was ingrained in them by Fergie and was sacked on April 22, 2014 after just 10 months – the thirdshortest managerial stint in United history and the shortest in 82 years. In his place came in a more high profile name in management, Louis van Gaal, the man who had just guided Holland to the semi-finals of the Brazil 2014 World Cup.

But even the legendary status of the man, who had achieved success with such clubs like Ajax, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, was unable to steady the ship of the fallen giants. In his first season he was able to guide them to a fourthplace finish but in the second season, the club had slipped back to fifth. By the time he left after only two years into his threeyear contract, the 68-year-old Dutchman was able to land the only trophy of his reign, the FA Cup, but it was not enough to save his job as he was sacked 48 hours later and replaced by another high profile manager in the person of Jose Mourinho. The 56-year-old Portuguese is undoubtedly one of the best managers in the game and has won multiple titles in multiple countries to back this up.

In his very first season, the two-time Champions League winner with Porto and Inter Milan, kicked of his first season in stunning fashion winning the season opening Community Shield, before going on to win the League Cup and then going on to beat Ajax 2-0 on May 24, 2017 to win the Europa Cup – to maintain his 100% record of winning every major European Cup final as a manager.

The European victory went a long way into masking his poor domestic form in which United finished sixth – 24 points behind winners Chelsea, one of his former clubs. However, the following season, Mourinho was able to get the Red Devils up the table and they eventually finished second behind cross town rivals, Manchester City – albeit by a massive 19 points. Mourinho’s third season was supposed to be the one in which he would finally end United’s six-year wait to return to the summit of English football, but almost from the off the wheels started to fall off the wagon. Instead of mounting any serious challenge on the field, the club was embroiled in one scandal after another as news filtered out of unrest between the players and the manager.

And after starting the 2018–19 season with just seven wins in the first 17 Premier League games, leaving Manchester United 19 points behind the league leaders, Mourinho was sacked by the club on December 18, 2018 after suffering a humiliating defeat to Liverpool. A day later the Old Trafford hierarchy surprised many by announcing Ole Gunner Solskjær as caretaker manager.

But he was, however, able to silence the doubting Thomases when he kicked off his Old Trafford managerial career by becoming the first Manchester United manager to win his first five league games in charge since Sir Matt Busby in 1946.

Two consecutive away wins in the league against Leicester City and Fulham gave United six consecutive away victories in all competitions for the first time since May 2009. Having picked up 25 points since taking over, Solskjaer earned more points than any other manager has managed in his first nine games in charge of a single club in the Premier League.

A 3–1 win at Crystal Palace on February 28, 2019 set a club record of eight consecutive away victories in all competitions. The UEFA Champions League saw Solskjær suffer his first loss as manager, as United were beaten 2–0 at home to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their round of 16 tie on February 12. In the second leg at the Parc des Princes three weeks later, a Marcus Rashford penalty in the 94th minute gave Manchester United a 3–1 win, sending them through to the quarterfinals on away goals and making them the first team in the history of the European Cup to advance after losing the first leg at home by two goals or more. On March 28 2019, having won 14 of his 19 matches in charge, Solskjær signed a threeyear contract to take over as Manchester United manager on a permanent basis.

Alas for some yet to be explained reason, as soon as the Norwegian signed his permanent deal, then the club’s momentum came to a shuddering halt – since that dizzy night in Paris the Red Devils have failed to win a game away from Old Trafford. More worryingly for millions of United fans is the fact that their side has lost seven of their last 15 Premier League games (W4 D4 L7) – as many defeats as they had recorded in their previous 40 matches in the competition (W25 D8 L7).

The malaise has spared no one and even their once very dependable last man, who had saved the club on numerous occasions to be rated as the world’s best goalkeeper, David de Gea, is no longer the same safe hands. In fact after last weekend’s horror show at West Ham, since the start of the 2011-12 season, the Spaniard has conceded more Premier League goals from direct free-kicks than any other goalkeeper (12). And the stats under the former ‘Baby Faced Assassin’ continues to make for grim reading – Manchester United have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last 11 away matches in all competitions, their worst run since conceding in 14 consecutive matches between April and December 2002. Solskjaer, speaking to BBC Sport after the latest defeat said: “I’m very disappointed. You’re always disappointed when you lose games.

This was a game that we could have won. Going home tonight we’ll go through the game again. At the moment we’re just all very flat. “Key moments went against us. They had some great finishes. We just didn’t have the quality when we had those big moments. In the Premier League if you don’t take them you won’t get any points.

It tipped in their favour and we just have to accept that. “I’m disappointed w e didn’t win today, b u t apart from that I’m b e – ing very positive. I ’ v e said many times that there will be highs and lows. We’ve had some highs along the way; today we just have to accept w e got no points and look forward to next week.” But another insipid performance in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday in which United only managed to scrape through beating Rochdale, a team mired in 17th spot in League One, courtesy of a penalty shootout win. Paul Pogba, one of the few senior players on display on Wednesday night, cost United £89 million (40 times the cost of the visiting side), and yet was virtually none existent in the match. Overall it was another dreadful performance from Manchester United against a team who conceded six at Peterborough and have been beaten by Manchester City Under-21s this season.

And Ole’s task does not get any easier with the arrival of a side full of confidence after their impressive 3-2 come-frombehind victory over Aston Villa last weekend. Before then, Unai Emery’s side had travelled to Germany for a Europa League clash against Eintracht Frankfurt and with a team made up mainly of youngsters beat the more experienced home team 3-0.

Incidentally, on the same night, Ole watched nervously as his Red Devils laboured to a narrow 1-0 home win over minnows Astana of Kazakhstan. On Tuesday Arsenal had no problems breezing past Nottingham Forest, beating the Championships side 5-0 in their own Carabao Cup tie, to further show the rich vein of form of Emery’s side. And unlike the Norwegian, who is sweating on the fitness of strikers Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, Emery has no such worries with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in stunning form having found the net in Arsenal’s last three matches. Unfortunately the sorry state of the Old Trafford outfit has seen British bookies, Ladbrokes naming Ole as the next manager likely to be sacked after Everton’s Marco Silva, whose team is floundering in 14th position.

On hindsight, Ole’s decision to sanction the sale of Romelu Lukaku to Inter and the loan deal of Alexis Sanchez to the same club maybe coming back to haunt him. Sadly there are no friends in the cut throat world of ‘the beautiful game’ and Emery will not be coming to Old Trafford hoping to do his beleaguered fellow manager any favours, and if Ole is desirous of defying Ladbrokes’ odds then he will just have to find a way to get United to also buck the odds on the field by triumphing over the team from the British capital. Should he suffer defeat number three in just the seventh game of the seasonthen the odds on him not seeing the season out will only grow shorter. For United fans though so far, Solskjaer is not making a particularly convincing job of making them believe better times are on the horizon.

Both teams met three times last season with the corresponding fixture ending in a 2-2 draw, before United struck gold in the FA Cup beating the Gunners 3-1 at the Emirates. However, in the reverse league fixture, Arsenal got their revenge in a comprehensive 2-0 win. But before this crucial game, today high ridding Leicester City, welcomes Newcastle United and their also beleaguered manager, Steve Bruce to the King Power Stadium hoping to keep their third position on the log. For Bruce, who’s Magpies are just appoint above the relegation spot, the afternoon will be difficult against a resurgent Foxes who have improved tremendously under former Liverpool manager, Brendan Rodgers.

The former Manchester United skipper will need a miracle to leave the King Power with at least a point. But then who gave Norwich any hope a fortnight ago when they met champions, Manchester City? And that will not doubt give Bruce some hope, no matter how faint.

