EPL: City beat plucky Everton, Henderson ‘gifts’ Liverpool victory
Riyad Mahrez’s brilliant freekick and a late goal from Raheem Sterling helped give Manchester City victory over Everton at Goodison Park.
The Premier League champions were ahead through Gabriel Jesus’ close-range header, but Everton equalised before half-time when Dominic Calvert-Lewin dived in to nod the ball over the goal line. Mahrez restored City’s lead with a superb effort that just curled past Everton keeper Jordan Pickford, and Ederson kept his side ahead with excellent saves to deny Calvert- Lewin and Yerry Mina. Sterling sealed City’s win with a first-time shot that rebounded off the underside of the crossbar to just cross the line for a result that keeps City in second place and still five points behind leaders Liverpool.
And Maurcio Pochettino says he will shoulder the “blame” for Hugo Lloris’ howler in 10-man Tottenham’s 2-1 Premier League win over Southampton. The France goalkeeper – and 2018 World Cup winner – was inexplicably dispossessed inside his own six-yard area by Danny Ings for Saints’ equaliser following a back pass. In the first game of the day, Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool “deserved” victory at Sheffield United despite needing a “lucky” Georginio Wijnaldum goal to continue their perfect start to the Premier League season at a raucous Bramall Lane.
The winner was a moment to forget for the otherwise faultless Blades goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who spilled the Dutchman’s tame effort before it squirmed agonisingly over the line.
Arsenal legend wants Saka to start against Man United
rsenal of England youth team winger, Bukayo Saka has received a strong backing to start Monday’s English Premier League fixture away to Manchester United, as one of The Gunners’ legends, Charlie Nicholas believes the Nigerian-born lad has come of age.
In what becomes the latest vote of confidence in Saka, Nicholas stressed that the youngster has shown since getting his breakthrough into the London club’s main team last season that he has what it takes to stand up to the big occasion.
Consequently, Nicholas is tipping Saka to maintain his spot in Unai Emery’s starting line-up when The Gunners tackle United at Old Trafford on Monday, as the lad is already having a great time at Emirates Stadium, from where he got his full English Premier League and Carabao League Cup debuts in recent weeks.
Nicholas said on Sky Sports: “I would be happy with Dani Ceballos and then Bukayo Saka, Nicolas Pepe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. It is that easy and simple for Arsenal.”
The verdict comes at a point Arsenal gave the biggest hint yet that Saka has been promoted to the first team for the season, as he is seen standing next to Reiss Nelson in the first team’s photo shoot at training ground in London Colney, with the Nigerian-born youngster among the roll call of 26 players in the squad splash.
However, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pépé, Reiss Nelson and Gabriel Martinelli able to play in Saka’s position, the 18-year-old has made only two starts from a possible eight this season, but Nicholas says the lad should get into the first 11 versus Man U.
In his expert assessment of Saka, Nicholas, who now features as a football pundit for Sky Sports, said he wants the youngster to start against United, alongside Aubameyang and Pépé upfront.
Doha fallout: Dare recalls AFN’s Technical Director
ery reliable sources within the Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN) and Nigeria sports circle have confirmed that the Minister Youth and Sports Development,Mr. Sunday Dare, may have directed the Immediate recall back to the country of the Technical Director (TD) of the AFN Mr. Sunday Adeleye over glaring administrative lapses and violation of the rules and regulations of the IAAF.
The duo of Divine Oduduru and Blessing Okagbare, both medal hopefuls at the ongoing 17th edition of the IAAF World Championships stand disqualified for not showing up for the 100 meters they had been entered for albeit the athletes had informed the TD they wanted to concentrate on the 200m and the 4x100m relay.
The Minister who followed developments In Doha till the early hours of Sunday morning is said to have given the order of recall and probable investigation of the TD to establish the extent of negligence and administrative lapses that have brought international embarrassment to Nigeria.
Fans turn on Kompany as Anderlecht’s woes continue
Vincent Kompany’s woes as Anderlecht player-manager continued after a goalless draw with Waasland-Beveren in the Belgian First Division A.
Anderlecht, who are 13th, have claimed just six points from nine matches since Kompany took charge, winning only once.
A lack of goals have been an issue under the ex-Manchester City defender, with his side again failing to add to their tally of six league goals.
After the game some home fans expressed disappointment about the board.
“Everything we do is for the fans,” said Anderlecht head coach Simon Davies.
“We have a young team who are learning and they are playing some good football but we were laboured in the first half.
“The fans got frustrated and I cannot knock them for that. They pay their money and we deserve to give them something to cheer about.”
Kompany stepped down from his matchday managerial duties last month because he wanted to focus on his performances in defence, but the 33-year-old has missed the past four league games with injury.
The 34-time title winners have had better fortunes in the Belgian Cup, scoring three goals in a 3-2 win over Wilrijk-Beerschot on Wednesday to qualify for the last 16.
Anderlecht return to league action at Charleroi on Friday, 4 October, reports the BBC.
EPL: Ndidi on target as Foxes’ hammer Magpies
Super Eagles’ midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi rounded off Leicester’s biggest league win since Rodgers arrived from Celtic to replace Claude Puel in February, leaving them just two points behind second-placed Manchester City by seeing off 10-man Newcastle 5-0 in the Premier League.
Leicester powered into third place to pile pressure on Magpies boss Steve Bruce on Sunday.
Brendan Rodgers’ side maintained their impressive start to the season as they romped to a fourth win in their last five league games.
Ricardo Pereira opened the scoring in the first half before Newcastle’s Isaac Hayden was sent off for a dangerous tackle.
Leicester ran riot in the second half as Jamie Vardy struck either side of Paul Dummett’s own goal.
Rodgers’ appointment has proved an inspired move and Leicester look capable of challenging for a top four finish, especially given the inconsistent form of Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea.
Newcastle were the only team to win a league game at the King Power Stadium since Rodgers took charge, reports the BBC.
But that success was during Rafael Benitez’s reign last season and they are a far less obdurate side under Bruce.
After this woeful display, Newcastle sit second bottom of the table and have won only once in their first seven league matches.
Mike Ashley’s decision to hire Bruce from Sheffield Wednesday was greeted with disdain by Newcastle fans and the under-fire 58-year-old already appears to be fighting to save his job.
With Ashley still being linked with a deal to sell Newcastle, Bruce could be gone before a regime change or very soon after unless results improve quickly.
James Maddison was absent for Leicester because of an ankle injury, with the midfielder’s place going to Dennis Praet in the only change from last week’s 2-1 win over Tottenham.
Even without Maddison, Leicester were quickly into their stride as former Newcastle winger Ayoze Perez tested Magpies keeper Martin Dubravka.
Newcastle could have been ahead against the run of play when Hayden drilled a low cross towards Yoshinori Muto, but the Japanese forward scuffed woefully wide.
Rodgers’ team made the most of that escape to take the lead in the 16th minute.
Doha 2019: Okagbare blames AFN for entry form mix-up
* Says she banking on appeal being successful
Two Nigerian medal contenders are in jeopardy of being booted from world championships because their federation entered them in events they never planned to run.
The Athletics Federation of Nigerian (AFN) entered NCAA champion Divine Oduduru and 2013 200-meter bronze medalist Blessing Okagbare in the 100 meters even though neither planned to run that distance this week in Doha. When they didn’t show up for that event, the IAAF disqualified them from the rest of the meet, including the 200 and 4×100 relay, which both were hoping to run.
In an interview with The Associated Press, Okagbare said an appeal to IAAF was in the works and that federation president Sebastian Coe had called her and told her the case was being reviewed.
“He told me he understood what was going on, and to get some sleep,” Okagbare said. “My hope is that they get the appeal on time.”
If the appeal is accepted, Oduduru would run in the 200-meter heats set for Sunday and Okagbare would run Monday.
IAAF rules state that, unless they’re injured or sick, athletes who withdraw after a certain deadline become ineligible for the rest of the championships.
Okagbare said both she and Oduduru repeatedly told the Nigerian federation that they had no plans to run in the 100.
“It’s not the first time they’ve done a thing like this,” she said. “They deal with the African Games and national championships, but this is not Africa. We’re not running at national championships. People here take the rules seriously and we keep bending them. It’s wrong. It’s incompetency. I feel like they’re wasting my world championships. I don’t know how many more I have. I’m 30.”
AFN officials did not immediately respond to emails sent by AP.
Doha 2019: Vieria defies ‘hell’ to win silver at 43
Japan’s Yusuke Suzuki won the world championship 50 kilometres race walk on Sunday while 43-year-old Joao Vieira defied conditions he described as “hell” to become the oldest man to win a medal in any event.
The Portuguese veteran, taking part in his 11th world championship, finished second while Canada’s Evan Dunfee was third. Suzuki led for virtually the entire race, held in torrid conditions, as he won in a time of four hours 04:20 minutes.
China’s Liang Rui won the women’s race in four hours 23.26 minutes ahead of compatriot Li Maocuo with Eleonora Anna Giorgi of Italy in third.
The races began at 11.30 p.m. to avoid the worst of the Doha heat but conditions were still stifling with high humidity.
“For me, it was hell … very, very hot … it was very bad,” Vieira told Reuters. “How did I cope? Just a lot of ice and cold water.”
Vieira, who said that he intended to compete in his final world championship in two years’ time, added that the late hour was also a challenge.
“It’s four o’clock in the morning – that’s the time to leave a nightclub. I usually go to sleep at 10 o’clock in the evening,” said Vieira, who added to the bronze medal he won in Moscow in 2013 in the 20 kilometres.
“I feel great … it’s not every day that you win a medal, especially at the age of 43. (The secret) is to train every day with pleasure, and do what I enjoy doing – which is athletics. Just that.”
Apart from the late hour and the brutal weather, the race was held in a somewhat surreal atmosphere with almost no spectators apart from the athletes’ team mates, officials and reporters.
The races consisted of 25 loops of Doha’s waterfront highway although the athletes only got small glimpses of the sea because of advertising hoardings and floodlight towers along the length of the course.
The IAAF, the governing body of athletics, said it took extra precautions such as increasing refreshment points and a stronger presence of medical staff.
Defending champion and world record holder Yohann Diniz was an early casualty, the Frenchman saying he “started to suffocate quickly” after dropping out.
Suzuki quickly broke away and led for nearly the entire four hours. At one point, he was more than three minutes clear but began to look shaky with seven kilometres to go and slowed to near walking pace at the refreshment stations.
China’s Niu Wenbin cut his lead to around 90 seconds on the last lap but was himself overhauled by Vieira and Dunfee.
Dunfee described the conditions as “carnage” but not dangerous. “From a safety point of view, it was fine, the eight stations were plenty, medical was amazing,” he said.
Liang comfortably won the women’s race as she finished more than three minutes ahead of her nearest rival, reports Reuters.
“Before the start, I knew it was going to be hot. My coach told me to start slowly and use the ice,” she said. “I think it helped a lot.”
Brazil friendly will be good test for Super Eagles –Dare
The Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has described the upcoming friendly game between Nigeria and Brazil as a good test for the Super Eagles. Speaking in Abuja on Saturday, Dare said the game would expose the Super Eagles’ strengths and weaknesses.
It would be recalled that the Nigeria Football Federation recently announced the top of the bill match which will come up at the Singapore National Stadium in Kallang on October 13. Dare said that even though the game was a friendly, there was a lot at stake for both countries, describing it as a good test for the Super Eagles.
“The game in Singapore is a friendly, but also it is a friendly that we think will test our boys and we will see how prepared they are,” he said.
“It will also show our strong departments and areas where we are weak, so, we look forward to a very engaging and interesting game. “We all know that Brazil is reputed to be a footballing nation and Nigeria is also one.
We have ego at play even though it’s a friendly, but we have two great footballing nations playing a friendly and we hope Nigeria will excel. “I am not one that predicts matches, but I hope our boys will play excellently well because we have got talents on that team and I know they will show what they have got on the day.”
Dare also said the Buhari administration was committed to ensuring an all-round development of sports, adding that the Sports Ministry was ready to work with all the federations in the country.
World Championships: Oduduru, Okagbare out after 100m no show
•Fasuba blames AFN Technical Dept
It was bad news coming from Doha, Qatar, the venue of the ongoing IAAF World Athletics Championships, as two of the country’s medal hopefuls, Divine Oduduru and Blessing Okagbare, have been thrown out of the competition after their no show in the men and women’s 100m events.
Oduduru failed to start the men’s 100m on Friday, the opening day of the competition while Okagbare also did same on Saturday. The two are now out of the competition as they are not allowed to take part in the remaining events they were registered for with Oduduru’s name already out of the men’s 200m and will also be out of the relay.
The IAAF rule states that any athlete who withdraws from an event after being confirmed in the final entry list, will have to forfeit subsequent events. Only Emmanuel Arowolo will be representing Nigeria in the 200m while there will be nobody in the Women’s 200m as Okagbare was the only athlete registered for the event. Although there was report that the duo informed Sunday Adeleye, the Technical Director of the federation they would not be participating in the 100m event but their names still managed to get on the start list which indicates a final confirmation of their participation was done.
A similar infraction was committed in Beijjng, China four years ago when Okagbare failed to come out for the 200m after placing last in the final of the 100m. AFN’s explana- tion that she had medical issues was not bought by the IAAF and the sprinter was not allowed to run in the 4x100m relay at the Championships.
Meanwhile, former international, Olusoji Fasuba, has blamed the infraction on the technical department of the AFN led by Adeleye. Fasuba said on Facebook: “What is the job of the technical team/ coach in an athletic event as big as world championship if they cant advise the athlete’s of the technicalities/ rules of that said championship, Or are they there for jambore?” Also on Saturday, African Games gold medallist, Raymond Ekevwo, failed to make it to the final of the 100m after placing fifth in the second semifinal with a time of 10.20secs.
EPL: Emery out to compound Ole’s United’s woes
Manchester United and their beleaguered manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer face a stern test today when in-form Arsenal visit Old Trafford tomorrow, with the performance of the home side possibly even more than the result determining the future of their manager, reports TUNDE SULAIMAN
Although Match Day 7 action of the English Premier League kicked off 24 hours ago with some big names on display and continues today, however, it is a game taking place tomorrow night that has the blood pulses of fans and pundits racing alike.
Old foes, Manchester United and Arsenal resume the 230th instalment of their face offs, which was first played way back on October 13, 1894. Incidentally, Manchester United, then known as Newton Heath, was also at home in that encounter, which ended all square in a 3-3 draw. Now 125 years later fans of the Red Devils would not mind such a score line at the end of hostilities today, because in recent time they have squirmed in their seats watching the once dominant team in Britain lurch from one inept performance after another. Not many would have remotely believed the nosedive in the team’s fortunes in the immediate aftermath of the retirement of their legendary manager, Sir Alex Ferguson at the end of the 2012–13 season. By the time the Scotsman was finally leaving the dugout after being in charge for 27 seasons, he had turned the once “nearly ran team” into the dominant force in the English game and also as champions.
And even though the great man had name David Moyes as his successor, the former Everton manager was clearly out of his depth and was unable to continue the good works of his fellow Scotsman. And even though he was handed over the team that had just won their 13th Premier League title, the native of Glasgow seemed helpless in keeping the team’s title-winning mentality which was ingrained in them by Fergie and was sacked on April 22, 2014 after just 10 months – the thirdshortest managerial stint in United history and the shortest in 82 years. In his place came in a more high profile name in management, Louis van Gaal, the man who had just guided Holland to the semi-finals of the Brazil 2014 World Cup.
But even the legendary status of the man, who had achieved success with such clubs like Ajax, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, was unable to steady the ship of the fallen giants. In his first season he was able to guide them to a fourthplace finish but in the second season, the club had slipped back to fifth. By the time he left after only two years into his threeyear contract, the 68-year-old Dutchman was able to land the only trophy of his reign, the FA Cup, but it was not enough to save his job as he was sacked 48 hours later and replaced by another high profile manager in the person of Jose Mourinho. The 56-year-old Portuguese is undoubtedly one of the best managers in the game and has won multiple titles in multiple countries to back this up.
In his very first season, the two-time Champions League winner with Porto and Inter Milan, kicked of his first season in stunning fashion winning the season opening Community Shield, before going on to win the League Cup and then going on to beat Ajax 2-0 on May 24, 2017 to win the Europa Cup – to maintain his 100% record of winning every major European Cup final as a manager.
The European victory went a long way into masking his poor domestic form in which United finished sixth – 24 points behind winners Chelsea, one of his former clubs. However, the following season, Mourinho was able to get the Red Devils up the table and they eventually finished second behind cross town rivals, Manchester City – albeit by a massive 19 points. Mourinho’s third season was supposed to be the one in which he would finally end United’s six-year wait to return to the summit of English football, but almost from the off the wheels started to fall off the wagon. Instead of mounting any serious challenge on the field, the club was embroiled in one scandal after another as news filtered out of unrest between the players and the manager.
And after starting the 2018–19 season with just seven wins in the first 17 Premier League games, leaving Manchester United 19 points behind the league leaders, Mourinho was sacked by the club on December 18, 2018 after suffering a humiliating defeat to Liverpool. A day later the Old Trafford hierarchy surprised many by announcing Ole Gunner Solskjær as caretaker manager.
But he was, however, able to silence the doubting Thomases when he kicked off his Old Trafford managerial career by becoming the first Manchester United manager to win his first five league games in charge since Sir Matt Busby in 1946.
Two consecutive away wins in the league against Leicester City and Fulham gave United six consecutive away victories in all competitions for the first time since May 2009. Having picked up 25 points since taking over, Solskjaer earned more points than any other manager has managed in his first nine games in charge of a single club in the Premier League.
A 3–1 win at Crystal Palace on February 28, 2019 set a club record of eight consecutive away victories in all competitions. The UEFA Champions League saw Solskjær suffer his first loss as manager, as United were beaten 2–0 at home to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their round of 16 tie on February 12. In the second leg at the Parc des Princes three weeks later, a Marcus Rashford penalty in the 94th minute gave Manchester United a 3–1 win, sending them through to the quarterfinals on away goals and making them the first team in the history of the European Cup to advance after losing the first leg at home by two goals or more. On March 28 2019, having won 14 of his 19 matches in charge, Solskjær signed a threeyear contract to take over as Manchester United manager on a permanent basis.
Alas for some yet to be explained reason, as soon as the Norwegian signed his permanent deal, then the club’s momentum came to a shuddering halt – since that dizzy night in Paris the Red Devils have failed to win a game away from Old Trafford. More worryingly for millions of United fans is the fact that their side has lost seven of their last 15 Premier League games (W4 D4 L7) – as many defeats as they had recorded in their previous 40 matches in the competition (W25 D8 L7).
The malaise has spared no one and even their once very dependable last man, who had saved the club on numerous occasions to be rated as the world’s best goalkeeper, David de Gea, is no longer the same safe hands. In fact after last weekend’s horror show at West Ham, since the start of the 2011-12 season, the Spaniard has conceded more Premier League goals from direct free-kicks than any other goalkeeper (12). And the stats under the former ‘Baby Faced Assassin’ continues to make for grim reading – Manchester United have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last 11 away matches in all competitions, their worst run since conceding in 14 consecutive matches between April and December 2002. Solskjaer, speaking to BBC Sport after the latest defeat said: “I’m very disappointed. You’re always disappointed when you lose games.
This was a game that we could have won. Going home tonight we’ll go through the game again. At the moment we’re just all very flat. “Key moments went against us. They had some great finishes. We just didn’t have the quality when we had those big moments. In the Premier League if you don’t take them you won’t get any points.
It tipped in their favour and we just have to accept that. “I’m disappointed w e didn’t win today, b u t apart from that I’m b e – ing very positive. I ’ v e said many times that there will be highs and lows. We’ve had some highs along the way; today we just have to accept w e got no points and look forward to next week.” But another insipid performance in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday in which United only managed to scrape through beating Rochdale, a team mired in 17th spot in League One, courtesy of a penalty shootout win. Paul Pogba, one of the few senior players on display on Wednesday night, cost United £89 million (40 times the cost of the visiting side), and yet was virtually none existent in the match. Overall it was another dreadful performance from Manchester United against a team who conceded six at Peterborough and have been beaten by Manchester City Under-21s this season.
And Ole’s task does not get any easier with the arrival of a side full of confidence after their impressive 3-2 come-frombehind victory over Aston Villa last weekend. Before then, Unai Emery’s side had travelled to Germany for a Europa League clash against Eintracht Frankfurt and with a team made up mainly of youngsters beat the more experienced home team 3-0.
Incidentally, on the same night, Ole watched nervously as his Red Devils laboured to a narrow 1-0 home win over minnows Astana of Kazakhstan. On Tuesday Arsenal had no problems breezing past Nottingham Forest, beating the Championships side 5-0 in their own Carabao Cup tie, to further show the rich vein of form of Emery’s side. And unlike the Norwegian, who is sweating on the fitness of strikers Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, Emery has no such worries with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in stunning form having found the net in Arsenal’s last three matches. Unfortunately the sorry state of the Old Trafford outfit has seen British bookies, Ladbrokes naming Ole as the next manager likely to be sacked after Everton’s Marco Silva, whose team is floundering in 14th position.
On hindsight, Ole’s decision to sanction the sale of Romelu Lukaku to Inter and the loan deal of Alexis Sanchez to the same club maybe coming back to haunt him. Sadly there are no friends in the cut throat world of ‘the beautiful game’ and Emery will not be coming to Old Trafford hoping to do his beleaguered fellow manager any favours, and if Ole is desirous of defying Ladbrokes’ odds then he will just have to find a way to get United to also buck the odds on the field by triumphing over the team from the British capital. Should he suffer defeat number three in just the seventh game of the seasonthen the odds on him not seeing the season out will only grow shorter. For United fans though so far, Solskjaer is not making a particularly convincing job of making them believe better times are on the horizon.
Both teams met three times last season with the corresponding fixture ending in a 2-2 draw, before United struck gold in the FA Cup beating the Gunners 3-1 at the Emirates. However, in the reverse league fixture, Arsenal got their revenge in a comprehensive 2-0 win. But before this crucial game, today high ridding Leicester City, welcomes Newcastle United and their also beleaguered manager, Steve Bruce to the King Power Stadium hoping to keep their third position on the log. For Bruce, who’s Magpies are just appoint above the relegation spot, the afternoon will be difficult against a resurgent Foxes who have improved tremendously under former Liverpool manager, Brendan Rodgers.
The former Manchester United skipper will need a miracle to leave the King Power with at least a point. But then who gave Norwich any hope a fortnight ago when they met champions, Manchester City? And that will not doubt give Bruce some hope, no matter how faint.
