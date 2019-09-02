Equities market: Investors lose N116bn in one month

I

nvestors in equities have lost N116 billion in August as the half year earnings season failed to sustain expected recovery at the stock market.

Market analysts believed bargain hunters, especially foreign portfolio investors who dominate the equity market, traded cautiously during the month as selloffs persisted, amidst the growing political and security tension that arose from the delay in constitution of new cabinet by the Federal Government.

Available statistics to New Telegraph showed that activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) which opened the trading month at N13.507 trillion in market capitalisation and 27.718.26 in index points at the beginning of trading on August 1, 2019, closed the last trading day of the month on August 30, 2019 at N13.391 trillion and 27,525.81 index points, hence has earned a month to date loss of about N116 billion in market capitalisation.

Also, the All-Share Index shed 192.45 basis points or 0.69 per cent to close at 27,525.81 index points as against 27,718.26 recorded at the beginning of the trading.

The index measures the performance of the stock market and also reflects how prices of stocks have moved, which in turn determines how much investors made as gains or losses.

Even as President Muhammadu Buhari has constituted his cabinet, market watchers still believe that investors, especially foreigners, were unlikely to make significant investment in the market until they had a clear picture of the policy direction of the government.

This, according to them, is lack of vital information about what the economy direction is going to look like, which have left investors uncertain about what policies the government will implement as regards socio-political and economic operating environment.

The Managing Director, Cowry Asset Management Limited, Mr. Johnson Chukwu, reacting to the development, said that the policies of the government would determine the return of the foreign investors and an upturn in investment in the capital market.

Chukwu noted that the economic policies of the new government would make the capital market attractive or unattractive for investors, both local and international investors.

He said: “If the government comes up with policies that make Nigerian instruments very attractive and then stabilises the exchange rate or the exchange rate is at a level where foreign investors believe it will not depreciate materially further, then you will see the return of foreign investors, which may up their share in the market.”

Chukwu said to encourage more retail investors to come back to the market, the returns matrix must favour equities against fixed income.

United Capital Asset Management Limited Managing Director, Odiri Oginni, in a report said despite the attractiveness of Nigerian equities when compared to other African and emerging markets, interest in Nigerian equities may remain depressed for the rest of the year as the overall economic condition remains challenging.

To analysts at Afrinvest Securities, the market may continue on the negative side as investors appear to be maintaining a risk-off approach to the market.

Analysts at Cordros Securities said: “We reiterate our view that the blend of a compelling valuation story and positive macroeconomic environment should propel the market in the medium term. However, we advise investors to tread the cautious trading path in the short term.”

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had said that the major contributory factor to the current downward trend of the market is the outflow of foreign investment.

Acting Director General of SEC, Ms. Mary Uduk, who spoke with journalists recently, said the outflow has led to sell pressure accumulating into depressed prices.

This, she said, is one of the reasons why the commission is mapping out strategies to build confidence in the market and encourage more retail investors.

