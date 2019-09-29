News
eTranzact records 59% growth turnover, enters into strategic partnerships
Despite the harsh business environment and plummeting consumer spending, eTranzact International Plc., Nigeria’s leading electronic and mobile payment processing company, grew its revenue by 59 per cent in 2018.
The financial statement presented to the shareholders at its 15th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Lagos at the weekend showed that the company’s turnover increased from N11.68 billion in 2017 to N18.62 billion in 2018.
Speaking at the AGM, Chairman, Board of Directors of the company, Wole Abegunde, said eTranzact has entered into new strategic partnerships and created innovative products that would lead to even better performances in the coming years.
Abegunde said: “The Company fully understands the benefits of strategic alliances and the potential business opportunities these can create. We have fostered new relationships, enhanced and deepened existing ones and explored newer opportunities within the ongoing associations with existing partners. We are positive that our alliances will lead to improved performances in the years ahead”
“We are poised and committed to being a regional leader in the medium-term and in the long term, a global leader in electronic and mobile payment industry. To this end, we will continue to deliver secure, cost effective and innovative electronic and mobile payment services that are compliant with globally-recognised standards.”
According to him, the company’s product, PocketMoni was honoured as the Mobile Money Operator of the Year by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the National Interbank Settlement System in 2018, will continue to adopt global best practices in its quest to become a leader in both regional and global markets.
The Chairman reinstated eTranzact’s unwavering commitment to strong corporate governance policies and robust risk management framework, which he said are critical to delivering superior value to all stakeholders.
Its Chief Executive Officer, Niyi Toluwalope, noted that the unprecedented growth in revenue was driven by the growth in the public sector business, the deepening of its financial inclusion and innovative product offerings.
News
Shift work raises risk of poor mental health
S
cientists in the United Kingdom (UK) said people who work night shifts or varied schedules that disrupt their sleep may be more likely to develop depression than individuals with 9-to-5 jobs.
According to the findings of a research review published in the ‘American Journal of Public Health,’ shift workers were 28 per cent more likely to experience mental health problems than people with consistent weekday work schedules.
Lead author of the study Luciana Torquati, a researcher at the University of Exeter in the UK, said, shift-work altered the circadian rhythm, which is a natural, internal process that regulates the sleep-wake cycle and repeats roughly every 24 hours.
Torquati said, “We know that shift-work alters the circadian rhythm.
“This disruption can make people moody and irritable, and lead to social isolation as shift-workers time-off matches family and friend’s work and life commitments.”
Torquati said the results suggested that workers and employees should be aware of the potential for work schedules to impact mental health.
Consequently, Torquati advised people who suffer from symptoms of depression or other mood disorders to seek treatment.
Similarly, he urged such persons to exercise, get outside during daylight hours, and spend time with family and friends as these may help improve mood as well as limit social isolation that could worsen depression, according to Torquati.
“Your brain is programmed to sleep during night hours (absence of light) to recover from all the information it has processed during the day,” he said.
“Conversely, day light tells your brain it’s time to be awake and process information.
Torquati added, “With shift-work you turn this cycle upside down: process information and being awake at night, sleep during the day, and this means that body functions that follow such cycle are disrupted.”
According to him, “This disruption of functions could result in irritability, nervousness, depressed mood, and ultimately mental disorders.”
The study found that shift workers were 33 per cent more likely to have depression than people who didn’t work nights or irregular schedules.
Similarly, they had a higher chance of developing anxiety, but in this case the difference was too small to rule out the possibility that it was due to chance. Depression (major depressive disorder) is a common and serious medical illness that negatively affects how one feels, the way the fellow thinks and how the person acts. Depression, which is the leading cause of disability worldwide is a major contributor to the overall global burden of disease, causes feelings of sadness and/or a loss of interest in activities once enjoyed.
Women appeared particularly vulnerable to the negative mental health effects of shift work.
Compared to women who worked consistent weekday schedules, women who worked nights or split shifts were 78 per cent more likely to experience adverse mental health outcomes, the researchers said.
Men, however, didn’t appear to have an increased risk of mental health issues when they worked nights or irregular schedules.
To establish the link between shift work and poor mental health, the researchers examined data from seven previously published studies of work schedules and mental health involving a total of 28,438 participants
News
The WorkPlace Magazine debuts October 1
T
heWorkPlace Magazine, (TWP) a web-based magazine is set to debut tomorrow.
The digital magazine targeted at professionals globally is published with the objective of inspiring, informing and advocating issues that affect workers within Africa continent.
Speaking on the launch, TWP Editor, Tunde-Success Osideko, said “professionals are sure to derive value from reading and digesting the content as part of their professional development plan while organizations will find useful data and insights that can help to improve employee experience and ultimately business performance.”
Osideko went on: “The publication is aimed at providing access to homegrown data on Africa workplaces, promoting best practice sharing among African organisations, controlling the Africa narrative by Africa and most importantly promoting visibility of homegrown innovations.’’
The magazine has contents curated from over 50 successful Africa professionals including Jimi Tewe, Lanre Olusola, Tomini Oni, Funke Amobi, Jane Ergerton, Adeolu Akinyemi, Korede Asuni, Frank Banda, Niyi Adesanya, Tunde Usidame, Bayo Adekanmbi. Emmanuel Michael, Ogechi Adeola, Harry Akinola, Babatunde Afolabi and Tayo Bamiduro.
The magazine explores themes around the workplace, dissecting the different issues on the front burner of employee welfare. It includes sections such as Expert’s view, Professional Diaries, C- Suite Mentoring, HR Clinic, Personal Finance Column and Short Stories.
Osideko, is an alumnus of IMD Switzerland, Harvard Business School Executive Education, Anglian Ruskin University, United Kingdom, Gordon Institute of Business Science, South Africa and University of Ibadan, Nigeria.
News
INEC loses Taraba REC, Alhaji Baba Yusuf
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the death of its Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Taraba, Alhaji Baba Yusuf.
A statement by Secretary to the Commission, Mrs Rose Oriarian-Anthony, on Sunday in Abuja said Yusuf died on Saturday at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Borno.
Oriarian-Anthony described the death as a great loss to the commission, adding that Yusuf would be buried on Sunday in Maiduguri.
She said the Commission would be represented at the funeral by a delegation of both the National and Resident Electoral Commissioners.
”Yusuf was one of the most experienced RECs in the Commission, having been appointed in 2010.
“He had served as REC in Benue and Adamawa States. His experience has been invaluable to the Commission over the years.”
News
Siasia’s mother regains freedom after 75 days in captivity
Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa
Madam Beauty Ogere, the abducted mother of a former coach of the Super Eagles, Samson Siasia, on Sunday regained her freedom after spending 75 days in captivity.
She was freed in the early hours of Sunday according to a family source, who pleaded anonymity.
The Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Police Command, Bayelsa, Mr Asmini Butswait also confirmed her release in Yenagoa.
The police spokesman said some personnel of the command had been sent to visit the victim, adding that a statement would be issued afterward.
Some armed men had, around 2 a.m on July 19, taken away the septuagenarian with others from her home in Odoni, Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa.
Samson’s elder brother, Dennis did not answer calls as at the time of filling in this report.
He had in the time past pleaded with relevant authorities to help secure the release of his mother as he said the last demand by the kidnappers for the release of his mother was N20 million.
News
Atiku mourns political activist, Stanley Nwabia
Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Sunday mourned late political activist, Stanley Nwabia.
In a tweet, he personally signed, Atiku said Nwabia’s death was sobering.
He tweeted: “It is a cause for sobering emotions to read about the sudden demise of @MrStanleyNwabia. A patriotic Nigerian and forthright supporter of our great party. God Almighty console his family and may his soul Rest In Peace – AA.”
Nwabia is one of the well known social activists on social media, especially Twitter, where the news of his death has been trending.
News
Friend shoots Saudi King Salman’s bodyguard dead
The bodyguard of Saudi King Salman has been killed by one of his friends after a “personal dispute”, authorities say.
Gen Abdel Aziz al-Fagham was visiting a friend when he had a row with Mamdouh bin Meshaal Al Ali on Saturday night.
A police statement said Ali left the house in Jeddah to return with a gun with which he opened fire.
He was shot dead after refusing to surrender to police, the statement said. Gen Fagham died of his wounds in hospital. Seven people were injured.
They include two people at the friend’s house Gen Fagham was visiting, as well as five security personnel involved in the shoot-out.
Gen Fagham was well known among Saudis reports the BBC.
He was close to King Salman and his long service included serving as the personal bodyguard of late King Abdullah, too.
Tributes on social media described him as a “hero” and “guardian angel”.
King Salman acceded to the throne in 2015 at the age of 79.
Many observers suggest that his son, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, wields real power in Saudi Arabia.
Metro and Crime
36 killed, 35 injured after bus collides with truck
At least 36 people have been killed and dozens of others wounded in eastern China after a collision between a packed bus and a truck, officials said.
The bus veered into the opposite lane of the Changchun-Shenzhen expressway on Sunday and crashed into the freight truck, which had three passengers, according to police from the city of Yixing in Jiangsu province.
A preliminary investigation determined that the accident was caused by a flat tyre on the left front wheel of the bus, the Yixing public security bureau said.
Nine people were seriously injured, 26 were slightly hurt and one has been discharged from hospital.
The Changchun-Shenzhen Expressway reopened after eight hours of rescue work.
Deadly road accidents are common in China, where traffic regulations are often flouted or go unenforced.
According to authorities, 58,000 people have been killed in accidents across the country in 2015 alone, the last available figures.
Violations of traffic laws were blamed for nearly 90 percent of accidents that caused deaths or injuries that year, The Associated Press news agency reported.
News
Look for new moon, Sultan directs Muslims
The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Saturday directed the Muslim Ummah to look out for the new moon of Safar 1441AH from Sunday, September 29.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the sighting of the moon will usher in the second month of the Islamic Year.
Abubakar made the call in a statement signed and issued to newsmen in Sokoto by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto.
“This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Sunday, September 29, 2019, which is equivalent to 29th day of Muharram 1441AH, shall be the day to look for the new moon of Safar 1441AH.
“Muslims are, therefore, requested to start looking for the new moon and report its sighting to the nearest district or village head for onward communication to the Sultan,” it said.
The Sultan prayed for Allah’s help to all Muslims in the discharge of their religious duties.
