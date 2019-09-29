eTranzact records 59% growth turnover, enters into strategic partnerships

S

cientists in the United Kingdom (UK) said people who work night shifts or varied schedules that disrupt their sleep may be more likely to develop depression than individuals with 9-to-5 jobs.

According to the findings of a research review published in the ‘American Journal of Public Health,’ shift workers were 28 per cent more likely to experience mental health problems than people with consistent weekday work schedules.

Lead author of the study Luciana Torquati, a researcher at the University of Exeter in the UK, said, shift-work altered the circadian rhythm, which is a natural, internal process that regulates the sleep-wake cycle and repeats roughly every 24 hours.

Torquati said, “We know that shift-work alters the circadian rhythm.

“This disruption can make people moody and irritable, and lead to social isolation as shift-workers time-off matches family and friend’s work and life commitments.”

Torquati said the results suggested that workers and employees should be aware of the potential for work schedules to impact mental health.

Consequently, Torquati advised people who suffer from symptoms of depression or other mood disorders to seek treatment.

Similarly, he urged such persons to exercise, get outside during daylight hours, and spend time with family and friends as these may help improve mood as well as limit social isolation that could worsen depression, according to Torquati.

“Your brain is programmed to sleep during night hours (absence of light) to recover from all the information it has processed during the day,” he said.

“Conversely, day light tells your brain it’s time to be awake and process information.

Torquati added, “With shift-work you turn this cycle upside down: process information and being awake at night, sleep during the day, and this means that body functions that follow such cycle are disrupted.”

According to him, “This disruption of functions could result in irritability, nervousness, depressed mood, and ultimately mental disorders.”

The study found that shift workers were 33 per cent more likely to have depression than people who didn’t work nights or irregular schedules.

Similarly, they had a higher chance of developing anxiety, but in this case the difference was too small to rule out the possibility that it was due to chance. Depression (major depressive disorder) is a common and serious medical illness that negatively affects how one feels, the way the fellow thinks and how the person acts. Depression, which is the leading cause of disability worldwide is a major contributor to the overall global burden of disease, causes feelings of sadness and/or a loss of interest in activities once enjoyed.

Women appeared particularly vulnerable to the negative mental health effects of shift work.

Compared to women who worked consistent weekday schedules, women who worked nights or split shifts were 78 per cent more likely to experience adverse mental health outcomes, the researchers said.

Men, however, didn’t appear to have an increased risk of mental health issues when they worked nights or irregular schedules.

To establish the link between shift work and poor mental health, the researchers examined data from seven previously published studies of work schedules and mental health involving a total of 28,438 participants

