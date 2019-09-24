‘EXECUTIARY’

In an era when one thinks certain things are not possible in Nigeria, one is fed with a huge dose of them without a whimper or a blink. It is either that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its apparatchik are mere dumbheads, lacking the candour to engage in strategic discourse, or it is simply that they give no damn to all manner of banalities, inanities and oddities that have become their second nature. Since coming on stream in 2015, the APC and the presidency have succeeded in eroding the independence of the judiciary to the extent that fear rather than fair has become the operative word in the minds of those who dispense justice.

At the initial stage, some judge’s homes were burgled to create the atmosphere of fear and send the appropriate signal that a new emperor was in town. Later, the sledge hammer fell on the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) barely a month before the 2019 general election to prepare the way for soft landing should there be any disputation after the election. A new CJN, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammad, was sworn in to take over the headship of the apex court. The latest verdict of the election petitions tribunal has given fillip to the earlier perception.

The 2019 elections came with the predictable fears; arm-twisting the process, using the security agencies as handy tools to subvert free will, rigging and over-voting in places with familiar security challenges, and outright intimidation following the President’s declaration of bullet for ballot box snatching. It got so skewed that the Chief of Army Staff took umbrage at the candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar with respect to carrying out the orders of the President who is without doubt, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

The moment I read such statement, I knew the Army had taken side and the drama that played out in Rivers State and other states were enough pointer that the security agencies were working from answer to question. States like Yobe, Borno and Adamawa that are prone to insecurity due to the irritating onslaught of the insurgents recorded huge “turn-out” up to 89 per cent voters attendance, while some other states with relative stability, recorded as low as 31 per cent. Those deliberate disparities in voter turnout were orchestrated by the APC to deliver itself at the polls to further reinforce its grip on the lever of power.

Having fully intimidated the judiciary arm of government with threat of anti-corruption probes, the judiciary has wittingly and unwittingly surrendered its sovereignty to the Executive arm of government. The curious circumstances that led to the exit of the former CJN, Walter Onnoghen with very spurious allegations of undeclared assets, became the turning point. The role of the National Judicial Council (NJC) was torpedoed by a rampaging executive such that the NJC became easily cowed. Rather than be the body that is solely responsible for the recruitment and recommendation of judicial appointees into the Supreme Court and Appeal Court, the Executive arm of government seems to have apparently taken over such responsibility. The latest reported directive to the NJC to appoint five Justices into the Supreme Court barely a week after the determination of the 2019 presidential election at the Appeal Court on September 11, raises serious curiosity and doubt on the independence of the judiciary. And before our very eyes, three Justices who delivered that monstrous judgement by almost becoming counsel-in-chief to the defendants in that case, have been recommended to join their senior colleagues in the Supreme Court.

Justice Ibrahim Mohammed Garba, Justice Abdu Aboki and Justice Samuel Oseji have all been recommended for delivering a judgement that raises 70 valid questions by the Atiku Legal Team led by Mr. Levi Uzokwu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria. Feelers filtering into the political space also suggest that the seven Justices of the Supreme Court who are to preside over the appeal by Atiku Abubakar, were randomly and carefully chosen rather than deferring to seniority as has always been the case. This skewed approach raises yet again serious doubt about the objectivity, independence and impartiality of the apex court, a move that is bound to create a huge negative perception in the minds of the people. This is coming at a time when the CJN Mohammad gave an assurance recently at the Bar Conference, that the apex court and the judiciary at large should discharge its responsibility without fear or favour, with fear of God in their hearts. Whether he would be able to muster the required courage to do the right and proper thing remains in the bowel of time, but suffice it to say that Nigerian judiciary is going through a period of storm and stress, no thanks to the overbearing control of the executive.

The word “executiary” became a notorious coinage in India when its judiciary faced similar situation and thus became “advertently committed to the “strong” desires”, whims and fancies of the Indian Central Government. Rather than deliver nationalistic verdicts, the Judiciary was kowtowing to the dictates of the central government. Even, appointment of Justices, rather than follow the order of seniority, also buckled under the influence of the executive. Example was given of how Mr. A.N Ray was appointed the Chief Justice of India (CJI), against three senior Judges. The judiciary in India, just like Nigeria’s has become a puppet in the hands of the Executive. It now serves as a body that more or less authenticates whatever becomes the desire, aspiration and wishes of the executive. Rather than play the role of the custodian and watchman of the constitution and rule of law, our judiciary has become a body of contradictions and tactlessness. When matters affecting it dominate the public space, it prefers to maintain conspiratorial silence than play any altruistic role that would strengthen its independence. Corruption allegations are enough to put them in check.

The ongoing exercise aimed at promoting three of the Justices of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal is not just a sore thumb, it further derobes the judiciary of its independence. It is like a compensation for a job well done at the presidential tribunal where these Justices delivered a judgement that raises more curiosity, doubts and questions, than provide any plausible answer to the nagging issues of electoral fraud, certificate forgery and vote buying. All the reports from field officers, observer groups and monitors concerning the 2019 elections pointedly exposed a decadent system full of biles and halitosis. Every report from foreign and domestic observers questioned the credibility of the election and raised serious posers on why there was need for the electoral body to inspire hope and confidence in the process. The fact that the three Justices that sat on the petition are being hurriedly packaged and recommended to take their seats at the Supreme Court further confirms the insinuation that the judgement was fraudulently procured. Nothing else could have warranted this promotion.

Added to this judicial heist is the issue of the composition of the panel that would hear the appeal at the Supreme Court. If the news going round is anything to go by, it means members of the panel would be put together against the normative order of seniority which dictates such appointment or composition. But for a government that is desperate to sustain its grip on the power rostrum, anything is fair in the art of legal battle and political contestation. But it leaves a sore taste in the mouth and invites embarrassment to dwell within the inner sanctuary of the judiciary. Rather than be the final arbiter of the common man, the judiciary is daily ridiculing itself to be an extension of the executive. Appointment to the apex court is not the responsibility of the executive arm of government. It is the prerogative of the NJC to so do in line with the statutory provisions of the constitution and other extant laws. For the presidency to now assume the role of the driver of the process of composing the Supreme Court Justices, is to undermine due process. Similar situation arose when the executive demonised former Chief Justice Onnoghen guilty even before he was tried by any court. The presidency became both the accuser and the judge in determining the fate of Mr. Onnoghen. Not long, he was shown the exit door and till date, nothing is heard again of the earlier allegation against him. That is the presidency that stares us in the face; a presidency that uses corruption to fight corruption, yet claiming integrity, a presidency that contradicts itself in such hypocritical verbiage just to sustain itself in power.

The world is awake. All eyes are on the judiciary especially the Supreme Court as the opposition PDP takes its appeal before their Lordship. The world will be watching not because they do not know the powers of the Supreme Court, but whether such powers would be exercised in a fair, just and objective manner in the eyes of the ordinary Nigerian. The world would be watching to see whether the Supreme Court would validate the ridiculous verdict of the election petition tribunal where rule of law was turned upside down, or whether it would be bold enough to give a verdict that appeals to rule of law and not rule of man. History as the ultimate chronicler of every man’s trajectory will be handy to accord the Justices their rightful place.

Like this: Like Loading...