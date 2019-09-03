Farmers/herdsmen clashes: NSCDC launches Agro Rangers in Abia

A

kwa Ibom State Government is partnering with the World Bank for intervention in the menace of flood on IBB Way in Uyo, the state capital, which damaged the road and rendered some adjoining streets impassable.

The state Commissioner for Environment and Petroleum Resources, Ekong Sampson, yesterday led the state Coordinator of the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) and others officials of the ministry on inspection to the flood site to appraise the level of damage on the road.

While addressing newsmen about the proposed project, the Coordinator of the state NEWMAP, Dr. Ubong Harrison, hinted that the drainage was designed to start from the lowest point of the catchment area – a spot at the site, which he described as “drainage 0.0.”

He further explained that the drainage would also run through the ‘C Division’ of the Nigeria Police along Aka Etinan Road to the New Stadium Road, and to Obot Idim, where there is another water channel from Shelter Afrique Estate, which runs to the discharge point around Ikot Ekere in Ibesikpo Asutan LGA.

The total distance from “drainage 0.0” to its discharge point, he said was 7.5 kilometres, adding that there would be a bio-remediation intervention structures to ensure the flood no longer affected the surrounding areas.

The Director also hinted that the intervention project would bring about solution to other similar flood challenges in Atiku Abubakar and mechanic village areas, stressing that the proposed drain at IBB Road drainage would be massive enough to accommodate water that would be channeled from other minor flooded areas.

Ubong said: “The cause of the flood is the lack of water channel in that part of Uyo, unlike the UNIUYO axis. Hence, the idea to create a massive artificial canal that will be linked to other minor flood areas such as the mechanic village that will be linked through the back of the Idongesit Nkanga secretariat.

“This is a project that has been designed to provide a lasting solution to the flooding problem within the capital city. Working under the supervision of the World Bank, we have so far carried out four extensive safeguard studies. The first was the baseline study, where we documented the baseline condition of the entire area – baseline condition of the soil, water and human life around here.

“We have also done the environmental and social management plan, where we identified all the potential environmental and social impact of this project and we have provided sufficient mitigation measures. And, by the requirement of World Bank, we have displayed the document in all strategic locations across the state, as well as in Abuja for 21 days.”

