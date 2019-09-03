News
Farmers/herdsmen clashes: NSCDC launches Agro Rangers in Abia
In a bid to promote peaceful coexistence and relationship between herders and farmers the Abia State command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has launched Agro Ranger Squad.
Inaugurating the unit at the command’s headquarters in Umuahia, the state Commandant, Mr Nnamdi Nwannukwu, said the body was created by the Federal Government as part of efforts towards finding a lasting solution to the incessant farmers/herders clashes in different parts of the country.
Nwannukwu also said that the unit comprised officers and men of the corps, who had successfully completed a rigorous training at the Civil Defence Training College, Katsina.
He said: “The launch of the unit became necessary after the completion of the first batch of the training and the need to commission the pilot officers and men in Abia command to commence full operation toward finding a lasting solution to the incessant farmers and herders clashes.”
The State Commandant further noted that the pilot officers and men underwent a series of training and re-training to fully equip themselves to effectively discharge the mandate of the unit in line with the Federal Government’s objective.
News
NSCDC launches Agro Rangers to curb herders, farmers’ clash in Abia
D
etermined to promote peaceful co-existence between herders and the farmers in Abia State, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has launched Agro Ranger Squad.
Inaugurating the unit at the command’s headquarters in Umuahia, the state Commandant, Mr. Nnamdi Nwannukwu, said the body was created by the Federal Government as part of the effort towards finding a lasting solution to the incessant farmers/herders’ clashes in different parts of the country.
Nwannukwu also said that the unit comprised officers and men of the corps, who had successfully completed a rigorous training at the Civil Defence Training College, Katsina.
He also said that in furtherance of the government’s laudable objective, the command formed a forum “where herders and farmers meet regularly to deepen the mechanism for peaceful resolution of their differences and avoid taking the laws into their hands.”
Accordingly, the commandant said that the Agro Rangers would be meeting regularly with the Abia chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association “to discuss ways to further deepen peaceful co-existence between herders and farmers in the state.”
He said that the unit would also help to enforce a uniform waybill and government’s ban on the collection of illegal levies and taxes on agricultural produce and agro-allied products on the nation’s highways.
The NSCDC boss charged officers and men of the new unit to intensify surveillance and intelligence gathering on commercial and peasant farms in Abia State and the activities of herders on the highways.
News
South Africa’s President condemns ‘anti-foreigner violence’
S
outh Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned a wave of looting and violence that has mostly targeted foreign nationals.
“There can be no justification for any South African to attack people from other countries,” he said yesterday.
Dozens of people were arrested in Johannesburg on Monday after rioters looted shops and torched vehicles.
Other African governments have issued warnings to their citizens over the violence.
Attacks on businesses run by “foreign nationals are something totally unacceptable, something that we cannot allow to happen in South Africa,” Mr Ramaphosa said in a video posted to Twitter.
“I want it to stop immediately,” he added.
Separately, the African Union (AU) issued a statement condemning the “despicable acts” of violence “in the strongest terms”.
Police fired tear gas, rubber bullets and stun grenades in an attempt to quell the unrest on Monday. The surge in violence also saw mobs target lorries that were being driven by foreign nationals.
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari sent an envoy to South Africa yesterday to “express Nigeria’s displeasure over the treatment of her citizens”.
In a statement, the country’s high commission in South Africa described the situation as “anarchy”. The government alleges that Nigerian-owned businesses were targeted in Johannesburg and it has called on Nigerians to come forward to report what has happened to them.
Ethiopia’s embassy in South Africa has advised its citizens to close their businesses during the ongoing tension, according to Ethiopia’s state-linked Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC).
It also says that Ethiopians are advised to “distance themselves from any confrontation and conflict” and not go out wearing expensive jewellery.
Meanwhile, Zambia’s transport ministry has said that lorry drivers should “avoid travelling to South Africa until the security situation improves.”
News
Kinsmen initiate moves to recall Okorocha from Senate
K
insmen of Senator Rochas Okorocha, representing Imo West Senatorial District have commenced actions towards a recall of the senator from the Senate just about two months into his tenure.
In a statement issued yesterday by Orluzurumee Youth Assembly, a socio-cultural organization and pressure group from Okorocha’s Constituency, the group accused Okorocha of under-representation
They contended that the former governor was “morally unfit” to represent Imo West, having been indicted by INEC and several probe committees in the state for alleged misrule and misappropriation of the public funds while in office.
According to the statement signed by Christian Okolie and Chibuike Odunze, President and Publicity Secretary respectively, the group had already set up a seven-man committee headed by Mr. Collins Opuruzo, who among other things was charged with the responsibilities of “interfacing with INEC for the purpose of the recall; collation of data, petitions and signatures of the entire eligible electorate in the zone.”
The statement reads: “After a painstaking appraisal of the representation which Chief Rochas Okorocha has so far offered our people in the Senate, we have concluded that he is very far from representing the interest of Orlu Zone. He is, to say the very least, in the Senate for himself alone.
“He has no constituency office and has held no constituency briefing. He seeks inputs from nobody, and has never for once made any case in the Senate for the amelioration of the plight of the people he pretends to represent. He is more preoccupied with posturing as the non-executive Governor of the state. We deplore the travesty which his representation means. We have therefore rejected him.
“We aver that Chief Okorocha has become morally unfit to represent us, given the mind-boggling revelations being made by probe committees of the incumbent Government in Imo state about the pillaging and looting of the state’s treasury under Okorocha.”
News
A’Ibom partners World Bank on menace of flood
A
kwa Ibom State Government is partnering with the World Bank for intervention in the menace of flood on IBB Way in Uyo, the state capital, which damaged the road and rendered some adjoining streets impassable.
The state Commissioner for Environment and Petroleum Resources, Ekong Sampson, yesterday led the state Coordinator of the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) and others officials of the ministry on inspection to the flood site to appraise the level of damage on the road.
While addressing newsmen about the proposed project, the Coordinator of the state NEWMAP, Dr. Ubong Harrison, hinted that the drainage was designed to start from the lowest point of the catchment area – a spot at the site, which he described as “drainage 0.0.”
He further explained that the drainage would also run through the ‘C Division’ of the Nigeria Police along Aka Etinan Road to the New Stadium Road, and to Obot Idim, where there is another water channel from Shelter Afrique Estate, which runs to the discharge point around Ikot Ekere in Ibesikpo Asutan LGA.
The total distance from “drainage 0.0” to its discharge point, he said was 7.5 kilometres, adding that there would be a bio-remediation intervention structures to ensure the flood no longer affected the surrounding areas.
The Director also hinted that the intervention project would bring about solution to other similar flood challenges in Atiku Abubakar and mechanic village areas, stressing that the proposed drain at IBB Road drainage would be massive enough to accommodate water that would be channeled from other minor flooded areas.
Ubong said: “The cause of the flood is the lack of water channel in that part of Uyo, unlike the UNIUYO axis. Hence, the idea to create a massive artificial canal that will be linked to other minor flood areas such as the mechanic village that will be linked through the back of the Idongesit Nkanga secretariat.
“This is a project that has been designed to provide a lasting solution to the flooding problem within the capital city. Working under the supervision of the World Bank, we have so far carried out four extensive safeguard studies. The first was the baseline study, where we documented the baseline condition of the entire area – baseline condition of the soil, water and human life around here.
“We have also done the environmental and social management plan, where we identified all the potential environmental and social impact of this project and we have provided sufficient mitigation measures. And, by the requirement of World Bank, we have displayed the document in all strategic locations across the state, as well as in Abuja for 21 days.”
News
Soft drinks, sugar-free beverage increase risk of early death
R
esearchers in the United Kingdom (UK) said people who regularly consume soft drinks, including sugared and artificially sweetened drinks have a higher risk of an early death.
These are the findings of a new study published in the journal ‘Jama Internal Medicine’.
To this end, medical experts said there was need to curb the consumption of sugared and artificially sweetened drinks, while urging the populace to drink more water instead.
A co-author of the research, Dr. Neil Murphy, said: “Our results for sugar-sweetened soft drinks provide further support to limit consumption and to replace them with other healthier beverages, preferably water.”
Murphy is from the International Agency for Research on Cancer, which is a part of the World Health Organisation (WHO).
“For artificially sweetened soft drinks, ours is the third large study published this year that has reported positive associations with all-cause deaths,” he said.
The results show 9.3 per cent of those who drank less than one glass of soft drink a month died during the study, compared with 11.5 per cent of those who drank two or more 250ml glasses a day.
The team said that once factors such as body mass index (BMI), diet, physical activity, smoking and education were taken into account, that translates to a 17 per cent higher risk of death among those consuming two glasses a day compared with those drinking less than one glass a month.
The trend was seen for both sugar-sweetened and artificially sweetened beverages and similar results were seen for both men and women.
While sugary drinks have previously been linked to obesity, the researchers said that did not fully explain the association of high consumption with an increased risk of death.
Murphy and colleagues analysed data from more than 450,000 people, 70 per cent of whom were women, across 10 European countries including the UK.
Participants had an average age of just over 50, and those with health conditions such as cancer, heart disease or diabetes at the outset were not included in the analysis.
Individuals joined the study between 1992 and year 2000 and were then followed up for an average of 16 years, during which time more than 41,600 deaths were recorded.
When participants signed up, they were asked a number of questions about aspects of their lifestyle such as exercise, smoking and weight as well as diet and nutrition – including their average consumption of drinks such as fizzy drinks, fruit squash and energy drinks. Fruit juice consumption was not included.
News
Kebbi to mobilise 200 women on SMEs
Kebbi State government yesterday said arrangements have been concluded by the government to successful mobilise 200 women to attend a seminar and exhibition by the Nigeria Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASMEs) on Youth Entrepreneurship: “How to Get Access to Finance for Your Business.”
Addressing newsmen shortly after a meeting with acting 21 sole administrators, Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Abubakar Bagudu, said the programme was to reduce the suffering of the people and fight against poverty.
The governor, who was represented by the Chief of Staff, Alhaji Suleiman Arugungu, said the Vice- President, Yemi Osinbajo, would be the special guest of honour at the occasion. He explained that the programme, which was coming up on September 21, 2019, was to empower women and youths on how to get access to finance for your business. He urged the people of Kebbi State to remain lawabiding.
News
Lawyers adopt final addresses at Sokoto tribunal
The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general and supplementary elections, Aminu Tambuwal, should not have been declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with a paltry vote differential of 342, according to Dr. Alex Izinyon, SAN, lead counsel to the petitioners, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto and the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Aliyu, the gubernatorial candidate of the APC in the election and the party, had on April 11, 2019, dragged INEC, Tambuwal and the PDP before the 2019 Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, sitting in Sokoto, challenging the declaration of Tambuwal as the winner of the election.
The petitioners cited myriad of cases of over voting and substantial non-compliance with laid down electoral laws and guidelines, thereby prayed the tribunal to de- clare Ahmed Aliyu as the winner of the election. Izinyon spoke yesterday during the adoption of final written addresses by counsel of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd respondents, as well as the petitioners. He said: “What brought the petition was the vote differential of 342 votes, which is equivalent to a polling unit, with not more than 500 voters.
“There was no landslide vote differential like 10,000 votes, to warrant the declaration of Tambuwal as winner. “If things were done rightly, we will have been returned as the winners. The petitioners have proved their case on balance of probability, beyond reasonable doubt.”
News
Deputy Governor: Varsities not doing enough to develop Africa
C
ross River State Deputy Governor, Prof. Ivara Esu, has challenged African universities to explore every opportunity to develop the continent through the deployment of science and technology.
This was as Esu, a former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar, said there was the urgent need to reverse the “Eurocentric approach currently in place in the continent,” adding that the approach had continued to inhibit progress of the continent at intellectual and economic levels.
The Deputy Governor disclosed this during the opening ceremony of the 7th U6+ Consortium International Conference of African Universities, which began yesterday at the University of Calabar.
Esu, who chaired the five-day conference with the theme:
News
Delta releases N1.5bn UBEB counterpart fund
D
elta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has approved a total sum of N1.5 billion as counterpart funding of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) to expand greater opportunities in the state’s education sector.
Also, the governor has approved the building of new primary and secondary school in Asaba, the state capital, in order to decongest the over-bloated school enrolment in the metropolis.
The state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, supported by his counterpart in Youth Development Ministry, Ifeanyi Uguyinga, as well as the Chief Press Secretary, Olise Ifeijika, to brief reporters on the outcome of the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting yesterday, said Directorate of Project Monitoring, a special interventionist initiative was established to facilitate speedy projects execution, evaluation and ensure their delivery to specification.
He said since the construction of drainage on Ikpide-Iri Road in Isoko South Local Government Area had been completed, proper work on the road would commence as soon as possible as the state government had reviewed its contract.
The Commissioner for Youth said a new vista of opportunities in job creation sustainability had been opened for the youths in agriculture, commerce and industry, after their training in a selected chosen field.
He said Governor Okowa had created the enabling environment for evolving youths to be taken off the streets and granted starter-packs to excel, saying that over 40,000 direct beneficiaries of the training were taken off the unemployment shelve between 2015 and 2019.
News
Nasarawa gov tasks journalists on unity
Nasarawa State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, yesterday pledged his administration’s readiness to partner journalists covering the state to carry out their reportorial duties with ease. He said as critical stakeholders in the business of governance, government would continue to encourage them to play their role as watch dogs of society.
The governor made the pledge when he received in audience executives and members of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nasarawa State Council, at the Government House, Lafia. Sule, who denied claim that his administration encouraged division among members of the chapel, tasked journalists in the state to unite and work as a team if they must earn the trust and support of his administration. “I can confirm to you that no way, I, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, would have any interest in dividing you, rather if there is anything I can do, it is to unite you so that you can work as a team. I will be happier working with you as a team.
“I believe strongly in the media; the media helped me when I went to African Petroleum Company, then I found the situation very bad and my dream was that let the company not die in my hands and I can tell you that the situation in our civil service in Nasarawa State. “Our civil service is in comatose and I am working hard to revive it,” the governor said.
Trending
-
Politics21 hours ago
2023 presidency: North, S’East leaders disagree on zoning
-
Metro and Crime24 hours ago
Magu: EFCC nabs female suspect on FBI list
-
News9 hours ago
Bayelsa guber: Suspected political thug shot as PDP primary goes on amidst heavy security
-
Metro and Crime15 hours ago
100 days in office: Sanwo-Olu’s fulfilling electoral promises, says Lagos APC
-
News11 hours ago
I’ve killed all my family members, 14-year-old boy tells police
-
News22 hours ago
2023: Oshiomhole, el-Rufai’s presidential campaign posters flood Lagos
-
News16 hours ago
Taraba killings: We’ll punish officers, soldiers found culpable – COAS
-
Metro and Crime24 hours ago
Bus kills father, son going for OAU post-UTME test