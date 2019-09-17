Fatal accident claims 3 lives in Lekki

P

olice in Ondo State have stormed a popular Pentecostal church in Akure, over claims that its General Overseer (name withheld) was engaged in diabolical practice.

It was learnt that the policemen from the Force Headquarters in Abuja stormed the church located at Shasha in Akure North Local Government Area and dug the altar of the church.

The policemen, who were said to have been sent from the office of the Inspector General of Police (IG), Mr. Abubakar Adamu, were said to have invaded the church following a petition sent to the Force Headquarters against the popular Akure pastor.

A source in the church said the action of the policemen was not unconnected with an ongoing investigation over fetish allegation against the founder and pastor of the church.

The source said yesterday that some former members of the church wrote a petition against the founder that he planted some fetish objects on the altar of the church in order to draw more people to the church.

The source said the crisis started after the pastor broke away from the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) and changed the name of the church, some years ago.

He said: “After he changed the name of the church, some foundation and prominent members of the church started observing that he was derailing from the real Christian doctrine and spirituality.

“They also observed that the pastor was being fetish, that he planted some fetish materials on the altar of the church. So, many of them left the church.

“After leaving the church, they wrote a petition to the police to investigate the pastor. That must have been what led the policemen to dig the altar. ”

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Femi Joseph, said policemen went to the church as part of the ongoing investigation into some allegations against the pastor.

He said: “There are some allegations against the pastor of the church, but we can’t disclose the allegations now until after our investigation. So what our men did in the church was part of the ongoing investigation.”

