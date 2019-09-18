Fayemi blames Fayose’s administration for workers’ N57bn unpaid salary

E

kiti State Government yesterday put its workers’ unpaid salary at N57 billion, blaming the immediate past administration of Ayo Fayose for the huge debt.

Its governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who gave breakdown of the unpaid N57 billion said the debt was caused by irregular payment of salary and pension by the immediate past government.

Fayemi said the arrears covered outstanding salary, pension, promotion, leave bonus and other emoluments from 2014 to October 2018 when he assumed office.

Declaring support for local government autonomy, Fayemi said the local governments in the state had independence to administer their own funds without inference since the inception of his administration.

Fayemi spoke yesterday during an interaction with members of the civil servants across ministries, parastatals and agencies held at the State Secretariat in Ado Ekiti.

According to him, the state was considering alternative power supply option to shore up the one being supplied to the state from national grid, which he described as inadequate and crippling economic activities.

This, he said his administration had earmarked some funds for the Ministry of Environment to undertake erosion and flood control projects in some towns in view of the recent flooding that ravaged Ado-Ekiti and other towns of which civil servants were major victims.

Going by the concerns raised by the labour leaders about acute shortage of manpower in the health sector, Fayemi said he would liaise with the Health Management Board (HMB) to ascertain the actual statistics and how to fill the missing gaps.

He said: “It is sad to reel out such a homongous figure because it can create panic for you and I. But let me say that we can’t pay in one swell swoop, but promotion for 2019 will be given immediate attention while others will be defrayed by instalments.

“It becomes difficult to pay once because Ekiti gets a little above N5 billion monthly with the state getting like N3 billion while the local governments receive little above N2 billion monthly.

“I am not opposed to it. Since I came back, not even one Naira of the Local Government money was being administered by me. Though, we did some partnerships in 2014 through 5 kilometre road projects across our councils but since I came back, I have allowed the councils to manage whatever comes to them.”

However, Chairman of Public Service Joint Negotiating Council, Com. Kayode Fatomiluyi, called the attention of the government to shortage of manpower in health sector.

“Over 1,000 nurses were at HMB in 2014 during your first term your Excellency, but today we have less than 500 to manage 22 facilities across the state. Mr. Governor must do something about this,” Fatomiluyi said.

