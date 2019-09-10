Fayemi charges corps members to shun violence, crime

…Challenges FIRS to sue him

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and political critic, Comrade Timi Frank, Tuesday insisted that N90 billion and not N40 billion was misappropriated from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) for the last general elections.

Frank, who distanced himself from the recent N40 billion allegation against the FIRS, stated that he stands by his allegation, challenging the FIRS to sue him.

He demanded an apology from the authority of the FIRS for saying that he was been used to fabricate lies against the revenue generating agency, adding that he is a man of integrity.

In a statement issued Tuesday in Abuja, Frank argued that the agency and the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo have explanations to make to the world regarding the missing money.

He accused the FIRS of brain behind the N40 billion claim in the media to divert attention from the original N90 billion claim to make his revelation appears incredible, just as he lambasted the ruling party for describing the stolen money report as hogwash.

According to him, if the APC actually has the interest of the country at heart few elements who were not in the know of how its leadership mismanaged the taxpayers hard earned money ought to have been worried by the revelations.

He said: “I don’t know where the report of N40 billion is coming from and I don’t actually have connection with the PRNigeria who released the report but it is incumbent on me to state categorically that my position on the stolen N90 billion has not changed.

“I have waited patiently for either of the parties involved in the swindling of Nigeria taxpayers’ money to sue me but up till now the shameless elements are still hiding under one finger.

“They threatened but could not live up to their own expectations. A media organisation were force to retract the report thinking it will ends there but so many courageous media houses and the social media ensured that the truth could not be hidden. I salute the courageous ones, even as history will never forget them in a hurry.”

