FBI indictment list: Crime not unique to Ndigbo –S’East groups, entrepreneurs

Against the backdrop of the bashing of the Igbo nation in social media because of the ethnic background of 77 Nigerians recently accused of Internet fraud by the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), majority of which appear to be Igbo, some prominent South East leaders have condemned the attempt to brand Ndigbo as criminals. They pointed out that crime is not unique to any ethnic group in Nigeria or any human society in the world.

The Igbo leaders, who spoke in separate interviews with Sunday Telegraph at the weekend, said that the action of the indicted men and few more others of Igbo extraction convicted all over world or in Nigeria, does not in any way and will not hurt the well-known Igbo culture of industry, diligence and painstaking and gradual accumulation of wealth. Speaking, the Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr. Kanu Uche, advised Nigerians not to tribalise crime or make criminal behaviour look like it is unique to any particular ethnic region.

Dr Uche said: “They should not tribalise crime; crime is crime and many Nigerians, not only Igbos, are involved in criminal activities. Yorubas, Fulanies, Ijaws, Hausas and other ethnic individuals are into one form of crime or the other.” He, however, blamed the failure of the nation’s leadership to provide jobs for Nigerians as the reason the younger ones, especially, go into crime. “When the government cannot provide employment for our young graduates, the future becomes bleak. If they remain jobless many years after graduation, they will have no option than to yield to people who make use of them to perpetuate crime.

“There are many jobless youths in our country both Igbos, Yorubas, Ijaws, Fulanis, Hauasa and other tribes and crime is not unique to any tribes,” he added. The Prelate finds a soul mate in the Director- General of the Heritage Centre, an Abuja-based foundation that deals with in-depth research about economy, politics and public opinion, Dr. Katch Ononuju. “The crime that you see in Igbos, Yorubas and other ethnic nationalities in Nigeria is a reflection of the larger society. “It is actually because Nigeria as a society is fundamentally built upon very fraudulent foundation.

So I don’t expect a snake to give birth to a bird,” Dr Ononuju added. He observed that Nigeria right now is not what it should be, pointing out that what drives “our people to crime is the noneavailability of opportunities for progress.” “So I don’t see it as an Igbo issue; because I also see the Yorubas in wire fraud in the USA and United Kingdom. I see Yorubas in drug trafficking in the Saudi Arabia. I see the Fulani for what they are.”

Ononuju added: “We also do not allow the employment of people by merit, but we use nepotism to recruit incompetent people into public offices. If government employs such violent forms of corruption that seem to exclude large section of society what do you expect.” Also speaking, President of Mbaise Congress, a socio-cultural group of Mbaise people of Imo State, Mazi Carl, dismissed the insinuation that crime is unique with Igbos, saying: “It is only a stupid man that will say that crime is unique to Igbos. Crime has neither tribe nor religion and there is no society that does not have criminals.” According to Carl, a major problem of Nigeria is that: “We tribalise everything and religionise everything and we think in this clime that we will get up by bringing down others.

That, he said, is the reason the country is not making progress adding that every society has criminal elements. He questioned the rational for Nigerians to even take the FBI list seriously. “It is even wrong for us as a people to accept the profiling of Nigerians as criminals because a few Nigerians are engaging in criminal activities in the USA. Are there no criminal in America?” he asked. Also, President of Igboekulie, an Igbo socio- political group, Prince Ben Onuora, has expressed sadness over the news, saying though those indicted by the FBI in California, USA have not been convicted, “however, the sheer number of those involved, the huge sum of $46 million mentioned and the fact that the FBI has been on this case since 2016, gives one great concern,” he said. He said: “Though fraud does not have an ethnic identity or a recognisable tribal mark, I am nevertheless, depressed by this news.

I hope that others who may be thinking of taking to crimes of this nature – be they Igbos or other Nigerians will learn from this episode that it may take long, but eventually the long arm of the law is bound to catch up with all those who prefer to reap where they have not sown.”

Prince Onuora, however, said that as sad as this case is, “we have to be careful not to allow it to overshadow the tremendous contributions of Ndigbo and other Nigerians to the development of the US and other countries where they reside. In the course of my several trips to the US, I have met and interacted with many Igbos and indeed, Nigerians who are decent, hardworking and exhibit the highest form of discipline and integrity you can find anywhere in the world. “We must not forget them and join the rest of the world in giving the impression that the misdeeds of a few people define or represent who we are as Ndigbo.

Our people are daily setting incredible records of excellence in academics, medicine, engineering, arts, etc. As we condemn the unwholesome actions of a few who are obviously in the minority, we should remember to applaud and celebrate the achievements of the majority.”

Like this: Like Loading...