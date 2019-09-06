FG adopts Sept 16 as National ID Day

The Federal Government has approved the recognition and observance of September 16 of every year as National Identity Day. This came as a practical move to create awareness among the people of the country on the importance of identification as a modern tool for national development and social cohesion.

According to a statement from the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha conveyed the government’s approval in a letter dated August 29, 2019 and addressed to the NIMC Director-General, Engr. Aliyu Aziz.

The letter read in part: “I am to inform you that the SGF has considered and approved that Nigeria should join the Coalition for International Identity Day, which will recognise the role of identity management for proper planning, governance and efficient service delivery.

; that the National Identity Management Commission should proceed with educational and awareness campaigns on the proposed identity day to other public and private sector stakeholders including institutions in the movement.”

Aziz said in the statement that already, NIMC has lined up a number of activities to formally launch Nigeria’s Identity Day on 16th of September, being the debut edition. He said the programme would take place in Abuja, with stakeholders from public and private sectors attending.

The ID-Day campaign was initiated at the 4th Annual Meeting of the ID4Africa Movement on 24 April 2018, in Abuja, Nigeria, as a global coalition calling for the recognition by the United Nations of September 16 – or 16.9 – as International Identity Day (ID Day) as identity plays an increasingly important role worldwide in developed as well as developing economies.

NIMC D-G explained that: “The purpose of International Identity Day is to raise awareness about the important role identity plays in empowering individuals to exercise their rights and responsibilities fairly and equitably in a modern society.”

