FG begins deduction of N614bn loan to states Sept

… proposes N9.7trn for 2020 Budget

Debt service to gulp N2.4trn

T

he Federal Government will, from this month, begin deduction of the N614 billion bailout funds it gave to states for payment of salaries of workers in 2016.

Deductions towards offsetting the loan, government insists, will start from September Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) which holds in about two weeks’ time.

This decision overrules reprieve overtures sought by the states.

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja at the presentation of draft Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) for budget 2020 to 2022.

She said the N614 billion was a loan advanced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to states and repayment would be deducted from source and remitted to the apex bank.

“The N614 billion bailout funds to states is not going to form part of the revenue for funding the budget. It was a loan which was advanced by the CBN and the repayment will be made to the same CBN.

“So the recovery process for us is to deduct from the FAAC allocation to the states and remit same to the CBN.

“We are going to start these remittances by the next FAAC. So there will be no requirement for us to consider the Fiscal Sustainability Plan (FSP) implementation.

“We want the states to stay on the path of fiscal sustainability, but it will not be a condition for the deduction. We will deduct direct from source and remit to the CBN,” the minister said.

The Federal Government gave out the loans to 35 states as conditional budget support provided by the CBN to help them pay salaries, gratuities and pensions.

The loans were provided by the CBN at nine per cent, with a grace period of two years, while the Federal Ministry of Finance helped in the disbursements, with documented approval by the Presidency.

Only Lagos State did not access the loan.

This was as Federal Government proposed total revenue of N7.6 trillion for 2020 fiscal budget, compared to 2019 revenue figure of N7.5 trillion.

For expenditure, it planned to spend N9.7 trillion in 2020 as against 2019 budget expenditure of N10.068,5 trillion.

Unveiling MTEF/FSP draft 2020 to 2022 to public, Ahmed set key assumptions of 2020 budget as following: oil production of 2.18m bpd, GDP growth rate of 2.93 %, Nominal GDP of N142.96 trillion, nominal consumption of N122.75 trillion, oil price of $55/b at exchange rate of N305 to $1 and inflation rate of 10.81 per cent.

She said: “Oil production volume is projected to be average 2.18mbpd for 2020. Although this is lower than the projected oil production volume of 2.3mbpd for 2019, we believe that this is a more realistic projection. For 2021 and 2022, the projections are 2.22mbpd and 2.36mbpd respectively.

“Actual daily crude oil production and exports have been well below budget projections since 2013, despite installed capacity of up to 2.5mbpd, for a number of reasons. For 2018, actual production was 1.84mbpd and for the first half of 2019 it was 1.86mbpd (base production).

“A lower benchmark oil price of $55/b (against $60/b for 2019) is assumed considering the expected oil glut in 2020, as well as the need to cushion against unexpected price shock,” she said.

On why Federal Government opted for a lower bench price, the minister said there were strong indications of an oversupplied market in 2020.

In 2020, the central government plans a cut of N1.16 trillion off capital expenditure from N2.92 trillion in 2019 to N1.76 trillion in the proposed 2020 budget.

This will translate to drop in capital expenditure to 21 per cent of total expenditure in 2020, compared to 32 per cent in the 2019 approved budget.

The minister said Nigeria is planning to trim its budget for 2020 marginal 0.19 per cent to N8.90 trillion, against the N9.16 trillion approved by lawmakers for 2019.

The government approved a 34 per cent and 66 per cent capital/recurrent expenditure fiscal policy in 2018 and 32 per cent and 68 per cent in the approved 2019 budget.

Details of the MTEF and FSP 2020-2022 showed that capital expenditure will suffer successive cuts for the three-year period to N1.76 trillion, N1.70 trillion and N1.68 trillion respectively for 2020, 2021 and 2022 despite increases in total expenditure at N8.6 trillion, N8.98 trillion and N9.4 trillion during the same period.

Recurrent expenditure, on the other hand, is expected to increase from N3.41 trillion in 2018 to N4.7 trillion in 2019.

Ahmed listed sources of additional revenue financing for 2020 budget proposal to include, privatization proceeds of N126.5 billion as against N210 billion of 2019, multilateral/bilateral projects tied loans of N328.1 billion compared to 2019 figure of N92.8 billion; new borrowings of N1.7 trillion as against N1.6 trillion comprising domestic and foreign borrowing of equal amount of N850 billion.

For expenditure, the government proposed statutory transfer of N526.4 billion 2020 as against N502 trillion figure of 2019; debt service of N2.4 trillion as against N2.1 trillion of 2019 and a sinking fund of N296 billion compared to 2019 figure of N110 billion.

In 2020, Federal Government proposed recurrent (non-debt) of N4.7 trillion compared to 2019 figure of N4.3 trillion. Of the amount, personnel cost (MDAs) is proposed at N2.6 trillion compared to N2.2 trillion figure of 2019; personnel cost of government-owned enterprises (GOEs) of N218.8 billion as against N160.5 billion of 2019; overheads for MDAs will cost N280.2 billion against N268.1 billion of 2019; pensions, gratuities and retirees N536.7 billion as against N528 billion provided in 2019.

On waiver and incentives, the minister said government is bothered about rise in waiver request, adding that it would be reviewed going forward.

“We agree from the finance side that we have too many incentives and too many waivers. But our partners in the trade will not necessarily agree with us. We also agree that there has to be a review of the pioneer status certificate issuance process because the waivers and the incentives are really costing us a lot.

“But when a decision has been made and approvals have been given, and a private business makes an investment decision based on those incentives, you can’t pull it out overnight. So, there has to be a period within which the commitments that have been made are allowed to exit before you impose new conditions. But we are currently reviewing the quantum of waivers.

“The idea is to see which one we can begin to pull back and throw away from the pool to reduce the cost of government. But to encourage businesses and to make Nigeria competitive, some of them are essential,” she said.

On enforcement of Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information (IPPIS), the minister warned that any MDAs not hooked to the system will forfeit its October salary.

Like this: Like Loading...