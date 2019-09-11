FG distributes N15bn to states for healthcare

T

he Federal Government has commenced disbursement of N15 billion to State Health Insurance Agencies as the first phase of the Basic Health Care Provision Funds (BHCPF).

The funds would be administered through three gateways, namely the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHISl), National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) and the Federal Ministry of Health.

Documents obtained by newsmen during the event, indicated that 16 states; Edo, FCT, Katsina, Yobe, Delta, Lagos, Adamawa, Kano, Anambra, Imo, Kaduna, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Oyo and Plateau states, would be beneficiaries of the first tranche of the money.

Out of the amount, a total of N6.5 billion would be disbursed to the 15 states and FCT.

Flagging off the disbursement on yesterday in Abuja, the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who described the event as a historic moment in the quest by government to improve the quality of life of Nigerians, stressed was the programme was interlinked with socio-economic development.

While noting that the first of the money was disbursed to 15 states and the FCT which had satisfied the eligibility criteria as at February 2019, he gave assurances that other states which have satisfied the eligibility criteria would be accommodated as the fund was meant for all Nigerians.

In his words: “It is our plan and desire that this fund will be judiciously utilized by the benefiting states which will in turn reduce the hardship experienced by many Nigerians who daily pay through out of pocket as a result of ill health.

“The Universal Health Coverage remained a top priority on the global agenda and an integral part of the Sustainable Development Goals which many nations, including Nigeria, were pursuing vigorously for the benefit of their citizens.”

“As you are aware, the government of Nigeria in 2014 signed the National Health Act into law in response to the poor health outcomes. This important legislation provides for the earmarking of not less than one percent of the consolidated revenue of the Federal Government of Nigeria to improve the health of all Nigerians.

“Regrettably, this fund was not appropriated for the commencement of the implementation of the program until the 2018 fiscal year. However, with the needed ‘political will’, this government has commenced the release of the funds for the provision of much needed health services to all Nigerians especially the vulnerable populations.”

He added: “It is important to note that in the NHIS gateway, the NHIS through the State Health Insurance Schemes will purchase a basic minimum package of healthcare services for all participating Nigerians.”

While giving details of the disbursement of the first tranche of the BHCPF, through the NHIS gateway to benefitting states, Executive Director of the NHIS, Prof. Mohammed Sambo, explained that the gesture was an attempt by NHIS to demonstrate one of the pillars of its rebranding agenda, which is transparency and accountability.

He said: “It is also to signal a covenant with the people of our great nation, that we shall uphold openness and transparency in all our activities, both under the BHCPF and our statutory operations as NHIS.”

Out of the funds disbursed, Kano State had the highest amount of N948.4 million, FCT got N118 million, Edo N301 million, Kastina N636 million, Yobe N270 million, Delta N394 million and Lagos N672 million.

Meanwhile, Adamawa got N342 million, Anambra N338, Imo N301 million, Kaduna N552 million, Bauchi N530 million, Bayelsa N116 million, Ebonyi N230 million, Oyo N449 million, Plateau N337 million and the FCT N118 million.

