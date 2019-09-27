FG tasks Perm Secs, Heads of Institutions on service delivery

The Federal Government through the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation has warned Permanent Secretaries, Chief Executive Officers of Agencies and Heads of Tertiary Institutions to stop jeopardizing of government’s effort towards improved service delivery.

Acting Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi -Esan, who gave the warning yesterday in Abuja, said that the growth of Nigeria’s economy depended largely on the public sector, and those who managed various government service outlets in the country must be accountable.

Yemi-Esan, while speaking at the Public Service Innovation Conference organised for Federal Permanent Secretaries, Directors-General, Chief Executive Officers of Agencies, Parastatals and Heads of Tertiary Institutions, said that poor service delivery would no longer be tolerated.

She said: “The public sector as the key driver of socio-economic development in the country cannot afford to relegate its responsibility, but it must be alive and proactive in carrying out its functions for improved service delivery. It is for this purpose among other objectives that this conference was organized for the top echelons in the public sector.

“I need not reiterate that as chief executives you need to ensure and sustain improved transparency, accountability and prudence in the management of public funds through the establishment of stronger links between budgeting, planning and M & E for the completion of projects and infrastructure particularly in critical sectors of the economy upon which the success of government’s agenda depends.

“The training was also aimed at exposing civil servants to some of the salient features of contemporary innovation and to lay out the philosophy, tools, procedures and incentives that organisations, especially those in the Public Sector can adopt to drive innovation. Hence, in order to consolidate on the gains of the training and set the direction for effective institutionalization of innovation culture in the public service, we deemed it necessary to organize this conference. This is important because, the goals and objectives of this initiative cannot be actualized without the buy-in and commitment of the heads of public sector institutions. Thus, you are expected to key into this initiative and ensure it cascades in your various MDAs.

“I wish to also point out that a two-day training on “Radical Innovation” for civil servants across the service ended yesterday. The training which was facilitated by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), United States with the support of the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) was packaged to equip the participants with requisite skills and knowledge to drive innovation in the public sector.”

