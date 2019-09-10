FG to enrol returnees in social intervention programme

NIDCOM: 640 Nigerians eager to return

The Federal Government has pledged to support any Nigerian resident in South Africa that wanted to return as a result of ongoing xenophobic attacks on foreigners.

It said that the returnees would be encouraged to enrol and participate in the various social intervention programmes of the government.

This was as the number of Nigerians desperate to return home from South Africa as a result of the recent xenophobic attacks had risen from 400 to 640.

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, made the disclosure yesterday while briefing journalists at the National Assembly, Abuja.

The Chairman of the Commission pointed out that, despite the move being made to ferry interested Nigerians back home, the Federal Government would continue to demand compensation from South Africa for what had happened to Nigerians.

On what government has in plan for Nigerians heading home voluntarily from South Africa, she replied thus: “They went on their own and have volunteered to come back.

“They belong to states as well but on the part of the Federal Government, we have the Special Intervention Programme that we encourage them to enrol in.

“We will encourage them to enrol in small scale entrepreneurial programme with the Bank of Industry with the social investment programme, so there are things that they can do.”

Dabiri-Erewa said that more Nigerians willing and ready to leave the former apartheid country and return to their fatherland were still being attended to by way of documentation.

She stated this after her appearance before the Senate Committee on Diaspora, explaining that emergency travel documents were being issued to some of the home-bound Nigerians whose papers had expired.

The former member of the House of Representatives noted that two aircraft had landed on the South African soil to bring the first batch of Nigerians home.

She further stated that eight South African policemen were already being prosecuted over various xenophobic cases against Nigerians.

Her words: “As I speak with you now, we have 640 Nigerians voluntarily registered to come home and they will be home in a couple of days.

“We believe that more will still be coming to register. Two planes will convey them. The envoy will be briefing the president. When we receive the first two batches, we will know how many more will come.

“With the envoy’s briefing to the president, we will be having everything in place. In the meantime, we continue to demand compensation for Nigerians that have been attacked in South Africa.

“Also, we know that eight policemen have been charged to court for their involvement in killings of Nigerians in South Africa and four more have been recently arrested.

“We are demanding that these investigations must end so that we can know exactly what is happening. As it is now, Nigerians in South Africa are very excited about the move taken by the government.

“We continue to reiterate Mr. President’s directive that no Nigerian should be treated anyhow anywhere in the world. We assure Nigerians wherever they are that the Nigerian government will continue to come to their aid.

“As for Nigerians in South Africa, we advise them to remain calm. There are some shops in volatile areas which should not be opened while we continue to engage to get justice for all Nigerians affected.”

