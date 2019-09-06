FG warns against reprisals, looting

…warns of fake news, videos in circulation

The Federal Government has appealed to Nigerians who are angered by the attacks on their compatriots in South Africa, not to resort to self-help by carrying out reprisals against South African businesses in Nigeria.

It has also assured all foreigners living in Nigeria, that adequate security measures has been put in place to protect the lives and property of everyone in Nigeria.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who made the appeal yesterday, said the Federal Government will leave no stone unturned to protect Nigerian citizens anywhere around the world, including South Africa where they have been subjected to repeated xenophobic attacks, resulting in loss of lives and property.

The minister recalled that in the past two days, the traditional and social media have been awash with reports of attacks on South African businesses in Nigeria, describing this development as disturbing and depressing.

According to Mohammed, hoodlums have hijacked the peaceful protests by some Nigerians to loot shops at Shoprite and other malls in some locations across the country.

He argued that by attacking these businesses, Nigerians were hurting other Nigerians who have invested their hard earned resources in these businesses.

“A Nigerian lady whose shop was looted at the Novare Mall in Lagos, said she lost millions of naira to the hoodlums who looted her shop. The offices of the MTN nationwide have either been attacked or threatened. Other South African firms have either shut their doors or are open under heavy security.

“As we said in our intervention, Nigerians own and run the shops in the various Shoprite malls across the country. Nigerians work there also. MTN is listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the investors in this company are Nigerians. The workers are mostly Nigerians. Same applies to other South African businesses in the country.

“Some hoodlums have also targeted foreigners under the guise of protesting against the xenophobic attacks in South Africa. This is saddening. If we are complaining that South Africans are attacking Nigerians in South Africa, how then can we tolerate Nigerians attacking Nigerians and foreigners right here in Nigeria?

“What purpose do such attacks serve, other than for Nigerians to lose their investments and jobs? Must we cut our nose to spite our face? The security agencies have been put on red alert, and looters will be arrested and made to face justice,” he said.

He also alerted Nigerians that some unscrupulous people were taking advantage of the crisis to disseminate fake news and videos of non-related attacks to inflame passion and pave way for reprisals in Nigeria.

Mohammed warned hoodlums who might want to capitalise on the widespread disenchantment and anger of Nigerians over the attacks in South Africa to foment trouble to desist from causing mayhem in any part of Nigeria.

The minister warned those circulating fake videos purportedly of Nigerians being killed and set ablaze in South Africa to desist from doing so because such videos do not just inflame passions, but also complicate the efforts of the government to calm frayed nerves at home in the wake of the xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

He appealed to Nigerians, especially opinion leaders, not to allow raw emotions to guide their response to the attacks.

“We want to appeal to our opinion leaders and celebrities to be guarded in their utterances and comments on the xenophobic attacks and the reactions from Nigerians. Words have meaning, and wrong words are like poisoned darts,” he said.

President Muhammadu Buhari had, on Tuesday, dispatched a special envoy to meet with his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, while Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey, on Wednesday, summoned the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Bobby Moroe to exchange views on the attacks and what could be done to halt it.

Nigeria is also considering recalling its High Commissioner to South Africa, in addition to boycotting the World Economic Forum on Africa taking place in South Africa.

The Federal Government has taken steps to evacuate Nigerians willing to return home from South Africa.

In a related development, Chairman, Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani, has called for a proper engagement between the governments of Nigeria and South Africa in order to end the hostilities.

Nnamani acknowledged the steps already taken by the Federal Government on the matter, but urged that further diplomatic engagements were needed to forestall a recurrence of the xenophobic attacks.

According to him, the attacks, maiming, burning and ultimately killing of Nigerians in South Africa were not only condemnable, but reprehensible.

Like this: Like Loading...