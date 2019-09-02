FIBA World Cup: D’Tigers face Argentina test

N

igeria senior men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, will seek to revive their hope for a memorable outing at the ongoing FIBA Men’s World Cup as they battle Argentina in a crunchy clash.

D’Tigers started the tournament on a losing note against Russia in Wuhan losing 82-77 and are in for a tougher challenge as the South Americans are one of the teams that are highly-rated for this tournament.

Having posted one of the most impressive results heading to the tournament, the 2015 Afrobasket champions were primed to cause a major upset against the Russians who had to fight back from eight points down in the fourth quarter for the crucial victory.

Now, Alex Nowra reckons that his side must not repeat some of the flaws that saw them lost their first match acknowledging the Argentines would provide a sterner test for his side.

Nwora would not blame any of his players for the loss to the Europeans but rather heaped praises on his team for their efforts in the match.

Nwora reacted after the match noted that the Nigeria side are very young side and reckoned they still has a lot to learn.

“We’re a very young team and have a lot to learn from this game,” he said.

D’Tigers last group game is scheduled for Wednesday against South Korea.

Like this: Like Loading...