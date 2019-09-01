Five killed, many injured in latest US mass shooting

International financial institution, the World Bank has indicated interest to partner Abia State against devastating flood ravaging Aba, the commercial hub of the State.

Disclosing this in Aba, the Abia State Coordinator of Nigerian Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP), Engr. Izuchukwu Onwughara, said that the World Bank had mapped out some of the flooding hotspot with a view to tackling the menace.

The identified hotspot, according to Onwughara included Obohia road, Uratta axis, Ngwa road and some axis of Port Harcourt which he said were in the first phase just as Omuma road and Ohanku road were put in the second phase.

Onwughara said that the projects would be funded by the World Bank with the Abia State government providing a counterpart fund as a partner in the project aimed at managing the effect of flood in Aba.

The coordinator, who said that the project which had a life span of 30 months, would commence by October called on the residents of Aba to give their maximum cooperation and see the project as their own.

He said: “We are at very last leg of the preparation of the project in 2018, a lot of consultants came in to do some socioeconomic studies, we environmental and social management, we did the resettlement action plan for a project of such magnitude.

“The entire soil investigation has been done. We prepared a design that is a world-class standard for deploying best practices globally. The designs have gone through layers of approval from here to Washington and came out cleared.

“The job is too big so we’ve split it into two units. We’ll start with Uratta and Umuagbai. This will cover sections of Port Harcourt road, Obohia road and take it down to Ngwa road.

“The advert has been done to pick contractors that will do this project, the valuation of the bid has been concluded and the reports have been forwarded to the World Bank.

“This month September, we are waiting for their no objection that the report is okay. By October we shall be able to award that contract because we expect that the World Bank.

“We are using this period to sensitise our people to prepare and get ready for the project. Everyone along the corridors of this project has been consulted and we call on everyone to cooperate with us on this.

“This project is devoid of that type of political interference because the World Bank is investing heavily and would want to see their money go down the drain.

“We wouldn’t want to experience another white elephant in the state; World Bank best practice in procurement was adopted. It passed through developing bid documents with global standard.

“The World Bank was working together with the procurement team in our project to develop that document. Because of the large volume of this project, it is called ‘a prior review project.

“For every stage of this project, we have to refer back to the bank to clear what you’ve done, when they certify it and say we can give you a go ahead with the next. We went through some rigorous processes to produce an acceptable bid document.

