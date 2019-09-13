Metro and Crime
Flood destroys 1,380 houses in Jigawa
At least, 1,380 houses in parts of Guri Local Government Area of Jigawa State were destroyed by flood owing to heavy rainfall on August 23.
The Acting Chairman of the local government, Alhaji Umaru Dodo, said this in Guri yesterday, when the state Chairman of Jama’atul Izalatil Bidi’a Waikamatissunah, Sheikh Abubakar Jibrin-Hadejia, paid him a visit.
He said over 830 of the buildings were completely destroyed by the flood, while over 550 were partly damaged.
Dodo said that 80 per cent of farmlands across the area were washed away by the flood.
He said: “Due to our inability to access most of the remote areas ravaged by the flood, it is impossible to know the exact number of farmlands destroyed.
“All I can tell you is that over 80 per cent of our farmlands were washed away by the flood.
“In most of these farms destroyed unfortunately were ripe crops waiting to be harvested before the disaster struck.”
Dodo, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), thanked the group members for the visit, urging them to pray for peace and stability of the area and state.
Earlier, Jibrin-Hadejia said they were in the area to sympathise with the people over the incident.
While apologising for their delay in arrival, he prayed to God to grant the victims the fortitude to bear the loss.
Police: Nobody died in Enugu building collapse
The Police Command in Enugu State has said that no life was lost in the collapsed three storey building under construction in Enugu metropolis.
According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said this in a statement in Enugu on Friday.
Amaraizu said that the incident took place on Wednesday around Monarch Avenue axis of Independence Layout in Enugu metropolis.
He said: “From preliminary investigations, it is clear that no life was lost in the incident and no other property was lost rather than the collapsed building under construction.
“The members of the public should discountenance any other information to the contrary on the incident being circulated in the social media.”
According to him, the cause of the incident is yet to be established.
“Investigation on the incident is still on as the Command plans to get to the bottom of the matter,’’ he said.
However, an eyewitness, Mr Clifford Eze, said that the collapsed might be due to use of sub-standard building materials and engineers to execute the project.
Eze, who is one of the residents of the area, said that the block work for the uncompleted building had already been completed and was at the verge of being roofed.
Baby,2, kills mum with electric window
A mother died on her 21st birthday when she reached into her car as her daughter pressed the button to close the electric windows.
Yulia Sharko was trying to get her little girl, two, out of the vehicle through the half-opened passenger window.
But she ended up being strangled as it closed on her.
Her husband Artur found her unconscious, hanging from the BMW and smashed the window to try and help her in the Russian village of Staroe Selo.
He called emergency services and they took her to a nearby hospital where she died eight days later after suffering asphyxia that caused brain damage.
Investigator Dmitry Ivanyuk said: “The young woman was with her family at a friend’s house in the village of Staroe Selo. “On August 31 around 4.30pm her husband found her unconscious, with her neck jammed by the window of the front left door of their family car.”
The mother was taken to Brest regional hospital “in a grave condition with signs of mechanical asphyxia and traumas”, he said.
The investigative committee is examining the circumstances of the young woman’s death.
The couple had two children, Margarita, four, and Arianna, two, reports metro.co.uk.
Boko Haram: 22,000 missing in North-East, says ICRC
At least, 22,000 people in the North-East are missing as a result of the bloody campaign by Book Haram sect, which has displaced and claimed the lives of many since its activities took a nasty turn in 2012.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), raised the alarm in a statement.
The ICRC, which operates in over 80 countries including Nigeria, said this was the first time its organisation was recording such a massive number of persons whose whereabouts, dead or alive, could not be accounted for.
The ICRC President, Peter Maurer, who just rounded up his official visit to Nigeria, said in the statement that some families were often separated while fleeing attacks while others have had loved ones abducted or detained and did not know their whereabouts.
Maurer, who met with President Muhammadu Buhari, senior government officials, civil society and business leaders during the period of his visit, noted that in Nigeria, the ICRC had been confronted with a series of challenges in trying to find missing persons and reconnect them with members of their family.
He said: “Every parent’s worst nightmare is not knowing where their child is. This is the tragic reality for thousands of Nigerian parents, leaving them with the anguish of a constant search.
“People have the right to know the fate of their loved ones, and more needs to be done to prevent families from being separated in the first place.
“The ICRC works with the Nigeria Red Cross and other Red Cross and Red Crescent societies in the region to trace missing people by showing photographs, calling out names and going door-to-door in camps and communities.
“So far, 367 cases have been solved since ICRC received its first cases in 2013, underscoring the immense challenges that come with finding missing people and reconnecting them with their families in Nigeria.”
Only recently, Chief Lieutenant General of the Nigerian Army, Tukur Buratai, disclosed that it was difficult finding many persons who were displaced during insurgent attacks in the North-East.
Buratai expressed worry that despite the efforts of the military against boko haram insurgents, humanitarian efforts were being hampered.
He said: “Large swathes of the North-East of the country remain completely inaccessible to humanitarian organisations. People have also been displaced by fighting many times, making them harder to find.”
Teenage apprentice leads cultists to kill union chair
…victim murdered for scolding suspect
A 17-year-old apprentice, identified simply as Busayo, was accused of sending his cult members to kill the Isawo branch Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Tailors, Mr. Adetola Olarewaju, in Ikorodu area of Lagos State.
Olarewaju’s offence was that he beat Busayo for telling lies.
It was learnt that on September 3, 2019, the deceased went out with other members of the union to collect envelops they gave to their colleagues for financial assistance to support the union’s forthcoming anniversary.
But when Olarewaju and his colleagues got to Busayo’s master’s shop to collect the envelop, the suspect lied that his boss was not around.
However, while the late Olarewaju and colleagues were about to leave, Busayo’s master came out of the shop and told them that he was around. Annoyed, the deceased picked up a stick, beat Busayo and warned him not to lie again.
Olarewaju believed that beating Busayo as an apprentice was to teach him to be honest and upright. Unfortunately, he and other union members never knew that Busayo was bitter and was planning revenge.
Hours later, Busayo allegedly summoned two of his cult members from Itire in Surulere area of Lagos to come to Isawo to assist him to deal with the union chairman. When they arrived at Isawo, the two suspects stayed in the shop of one of the graduated apprentices till 8p.m. before they went for their operation.
The suspects reportedly stole the phone of the person who accommodated them in order not to inform Olarewaju of their plan. Busayo was said to have earlier informed the shop owner he would deal with the chairman. The shop owner wanted to inform Olarewaju of the suspects’ plan when he discovered they had stolen his phone.
When the suspects were leaving Isawo after the operation, one of them stole a phone at Agric bus stop.
The Busayo’s colleague, who stole phone at Agric bus stop, was arrested and taken to the Isawo Police Station. Unknown to him, the person they stayed in his shop before they went to kill Olarewaju was at the police station with other union members.
Immediately he saw the suspect, he told elders of the union that the person arrested by the police was one of those who murdered Olarewaju. That was how he was arrested for murder.
The Secretary of the union, Mrs. Bukola Opeyemi, said that after the stressful work with the deceased, they all went back to their various shops, not knowing that death was hovering over their chairman.
She said: “We were planning to celebrate our anniversary in October. We decided to task ourselves by given each member an envelope to contribute money.
“On the fateful day of the incident, when we got to Busayo’s master’s shop to collect the envelope from him, we met Busayo and other apprentices. It was Busayo who told us that their master was not around.
“We were about to leave the shop when Busayo’s master came out of the shop and told us he was inside. That got our chairman angry and he picked up a stick to beat Busayo, but I persuaded him from beating him further and he stopped. That was how we left the shop and continued with what we were doing.
“We finished with the collection of the envelopes by 7p.m., I went home and Olarewaju went back to his shop at Number 12, Adegbuyi Street, off Olainukan, Isawo. Hours later, I received a phone call from someone that our chairman had been stabbed to death in his shop by unknown persons and that they had escaped.
“I immediately rushed to his shop. When I got there I was told he had been rushed to Ikorodu General Hospital by another member that was on the same street with him.”
New Telegraph learnt that after Olarewaju was stabbed by his assailants, he managed to walk out of his shop to a member’s shop on the same street who took him to the hospital.
“Unfortunately, that our member’s motorcycle’s head had been locked. He rushed to the junction to pick another bike. But before he came back, our chairman had slumped and died. Policemen from Isawo were informed about the incident and his body was evacuated to the mortuary,” Opeyemi added.
The Vice Chairman of the union, Comrade Yusuf Azeez, said when the incident occurred, he was in his shop.
According to him, when he received the phone call about the incident, he had to rush down to the scene, but a crowd had gathered.
Azeez said in order to avoid breakdown of law and order in the community, he directed members of the union in the area to report the matter to the police.
He said: “The following day, we the members assembled at the chairman’s shop to make arrangement on how to collect his remains at the mortuary for burial.
“Fortunately, when we got to the police station someone was brought in for stealing a phone at Agric bus stop. It was at the station that we were able to identify one of the suspects that partook in the killing of our chairman.
“Busayo’s parents were also arrested by the police when their son escaped from the community after the death of Olarewaju. The matter has been transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation. We are not going to relent; we have to get justice for our colleague who was killed.”
Another member of the union, Mr. Balogun Samsudeen, said he tried to save Olarewaju but unfortunately his motorcycle was locked.
He said: “came to my shop for assistance that I should take him to the hospital, but the blood gushing out of the parts of the bodies where he was stabbed was too much. I am surprised how he got the strength to walk to my shop. We have lost a generous man.
“He was born on September 14 and died on September 3. He had promised to throw an elaborate birthday for us on September 24 where all members of the association would gather during our meeting.”
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPR), DSP Bala Elkana, confirmed that one person had been arrested in connection with Olarewaju’s murder.
Elkana, however, said the command was on the trail of other members of the gang still at large.
Borno: Nine soldiers killed, 20 missing during terrorists’ attack
At least nine soldiers of the Operation Lafiya Dole were reported killed, while 20 others were missing when they clashed with terrorists at Gudumbali town in Borno State.
According to Channels Television, the soldiers were ambushed by the terrorists at a village called Granda. The attack lasted from Monday night till the early hours of Tuesday.
The troops were said to be closely supported with air warfare by the Air Component of the Operation Lafiya Dole.
Sources, however, said some of the soldiers later fled, leading to the overpowering of the military base during which nine soldiers got killed in battle.
They added that seven out of the fallen soldiers were slaughtered as the terrorists beat a retreat.
The bodies of the slain soldiers have been evacuated and deposited at the military hospital in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.
Witnesses said the insurgents carted away with a fuel tanker and other vehicles of different brands.
It was not clear if the terrorists abducted some of the missing soldiers as claimed, as only the outcome of a search party and a headcount would determine that.
The ambushed battalion had just been deployed to Gudumbali to commence a new operational strategy codenamed: “Super Camp”.
It was learnt that the terrorists had sent out spies around the military base who pretended to be farmers, only for the attack to happen.
The Nigerian Army authorities were yet to confirm the incident and the casualty figure.
The Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Olusegun Adeniyi, could not be reached as his phone was switched off at press time.
Three-storey building collapses in Enugu
A three-story building yesterday collapsed at Monarch Avenue in Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State.
The building, which is located behind a popular Hotel, was still under construction.
Some residents of the area, who spoke with journalists, attributed the incident to substandard materials and quack engineers.
The residents, who did not want to be mentioned, called on the state government to initiate policies and programmes to ensure standard in the state, especially on building, roads, and bridges among other constructions.
They said government should not be blamed for every failure in the state, noting that people should avoid human-induced disasters.
They advised government to begin actions immediately on illegal structures especially those on waterways by demolishing them as deterrent to others.
Meanwhile, the state Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has immediately deployed its personnel for rescue operations.
The agency, under the leadership of the Executive Secretary, Mrs. Nkechi Eneh, also confirmed that there were no casualties.
EFCC arrests 13 Internet fraud suspects
Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 13 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja, and Ilorin in Kwara State.
Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday, said eight of the suspects were apprehended at the Life Camp area of Abuja, while the remaining five were nabbed by operatives at a location in Ilorin.
He said: “Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abuja and Ilorin Zonal Offices, have arrested 13 suspected internet fraudsters in separate operations. Eight of the suspects were arrested following a raid on their residence located at No. 16, Isaaya Shukari Crescent, Gwarinpa and C15 & A27 City of David Estate, Life Camp, Abuja.
“Those arrested are Chiyiri Izuchi, Nurala Eze Kamchi, Amuka Shadrack, Nwegbediegwu Chekwubechukwu, Chigbo Eze, Franklin Okafor, Ezeagwu Olisaemeka and Nnamani Chukwudera.
“They were arrested on September 9, 2019 following action on intelligence report indicating their involvement in internet fraud.
“Some of the items recovered from them include several mobile phones, laptops, several international passports, a Toyota Corolla, a Toyota Avalon, Lexus 15 250, Mercedes Benz 4matic C350, Mercedes Benz C280, Mercedes Benz GLA 280 and an Acura.
“The five other suspects arrested in Ilorin by the commission’s Zonal Office in the Kwara State capital are Stephen Odanye, Abolarin Kayode, Babatunde Muhammad, Adepoju Tomiwa and Akinbamidele Femi.”
Uwujaren said the suspects were arrested in different locations within Ilorin metropolis following intelligence reports linking them to computer-based fraud.
He added: “It was discovered that the suspects use their phones and laptops to communicate with their victims who are majorly foreigners in order to defraud them of their monies.
“Investigation has revealed that the suspects received monies in several foreign currencies, deposited into their accounts by their victims.
“Items recovered from them include, phones, cars and documents containing false information. The suspects will soon be charged to court.”
Insecurity: South-West govs to float ‘Operation Amotekun’
…Ondo procures 20 vans, 120 motorcycles for security surveillance
South-West governors have concluded plans to launch a security architecture codenamed: “Operation Amotekun.”
Operation Amotekun is a response to the menace of insecurity which has pervaded various the region.
This came as the Ondo State government procured 20 vans and 120 motorcycles for security surveillance across the state ahead of the launch of the security outfit.
The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, who disclosed this while addressing journalists yesterday in Akure, said the measure was part of the resolution reached by the South-West governors at the security summit recently held in Ibadan.
Ojogo added the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who is the Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum, was worried about the security situation, hence the move to fully confront the menace.
He said: “Governor Akeredolu is doing what’s needful to reduce insecurity across the state to the nearest minimum.
“You will recall that the security situation in the South-West got to an unpardonable and condemnable level hence the urgent intervention of the governors.
“The measures put in place after the security summit is now yielding positive results. To this end, Governor Akeredolu, as the chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum has taken some far-reaching measures to tackle insecurity in Ondo State.
“The efforts to tackle the spate of insecurity include the surveillance of the bushes and forest across the state with the procured van and motorcycles.
“Not less than 120 motorcycles and twenty Hilux vans have arrived the state for security surveillance.”
With this, the spate of insecurity bedevilling the state would be frontally tackled.”
According to him, other state governors are not doing less.
The commissioner said everything was coming ahead of the launch of “Operation Amotekun” to tackle insecurity across the South-West Region.
He added: “In a matter of weeks, this security outfit ‘Operation Amotekun,’ would be unveiled.
“We are not resting on our oars. Governor Akeredolu is ready to protect the people of the state. The entire forest would henceforth be put under surveillance.”
Ojogo also disclosed that the vans and motorcycles were part of the first batch to arrive.
He added that the legal framework on the launch of the Security Trust Fund in the state was in the offing.
The commissioner said the state would replicate the Security Trust Fund, already in existence in Lagos State.
FUOYE raises panel on students’ violent protest
…two arrested for attack on Fayemi’s wife’s convoy
Management of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Ekiti State, has set up a 12-man panel to investigate the causes of Tuesday’s riot by students of the institution.
The institution’s Vice-Chancellor (VC), Prof Kayode Soremekun, has approved composition of the panel.
On Tuesday, students of the university embarked on protest over incessant power outage on the two campuses of the institution.
The protesters attacked the convoy of the wife of Ekiti State governor, Mrs. Bisi Fayemi.
During the protest, some students were reportedly shot. One of them, identified as Okonofua Joseph, later died in the hospital where he was rushed for treatment.
An internal memo signed by the Director of Administration in the office of the VC, Mr. Olatunbosun Odusanya, said the panel would be headed by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (DVC), Prof Abayomi Fasina.
The panel, according to the memo, has two weeks to submit its report.
Meanwhile, two students of the university have been arrested by the police in connection with the attack on Fayemi and her convoy.
Two persons were reportedly killed while several wounded with over a dozen of vehicles vandalised by the rampaging students during the bedlam.
The state Police Commissioner, Mr. Asuquo Amba, told journalists in Ado-Ekiti yesterday that two of his men were wounded while two police vans were burnt during the attack.
He said: “Two persons have been arrested and one of them had confessed to the commission of the crime.
“When a crime is committed, we don’t fold our arms and watch. Even a civilian can effect arrest if crime is committed in front of him and hand them over to the police.”
The commissioner condemned the attack on the police while doing their statutory duties, saying it was wrong for his operatives to have been beaten to stupor for trying to restore orderliness.
He added: “It is sad that police are being attacked by criminals and the civilians whom we are protecting are also attacking our people.
“We won’t rest until the perpetrators of this dastardly attack are arrested and brought to justice.”
Amba said the two rifles stolen from the police during the crisis had been retrieved.
Ibadan community raises the alarm over ‘Badoo-like’ killing
Residents of Ogidi community in the Akobo area of Ibadan, Oyo State, have raised the alarm over recent indiscriminate killings of women.
The killings, according to the residents, are similar to the operations of a notorious deadly gang, “Badoo,” which unleashed terror on residents of Ikorodu in Lagos about a year ago.
The residents said the dangerous manner in which the killings were carried out made them to send a “save-our-soul” message to Governor Seyi Makinde.
They urged the governor to send security men to the area to put an end to the killings.
Speaking on behalf of the community, the Chairman of the Landlords Association, Alhaji Asimiyu Adebayo, and the Vice Chairman, Mr. Ezekiel Oyedokun, said security agencies should beam their searchlight on the area to arrest the suspects.
According to them, the killing of a woman identified as Toyin Olaojo a few days ago in broad daylight in her residence by a man who allegedly used a stool to hit her and later used handkerchief to clean her blood has been giving residents of the area sleepless nights.
In a petition addressed to Makinde by the association, residents of Ogidi Estate off Olorunda-Aba, Yawiri Akobo, Oju Irin, Ibadan, said a suspect, Gbolahan, who was arrested in connection with the incident, was identified by an Okada rider who did not know the evil intention of his passenger.
“The suspect and the okada rider had a misunderstanding about the transport fare and this allowed the rider to observe the blood stains on his passenger. After dropping the passenger, the rider went back to where he had earlier dropped him only to see a cluster of people wailing.
“After the okada rider discovered a woman was killed, he identified himself that he brought the suspect to the place without knowing his evil intention,” a resident said.
Residents took the rider to the Akobo Police Station where he spent seven days, but they later explained to the policemen that the rider was innocent.
“After his release, he searched the community and luckily, he identified the suspect who was later taken to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Iyaganku.”
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident.
He said: “I can confirm to you that the suspect has been arrested and he is being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Department. The suspect claimed that the woman was her mistress. After entering into the house, he raped her and in order to conceal his crime, he hit the woman with a stool. As soon as investigation is concluded, he will be charged to court.”
