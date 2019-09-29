Flood: NEMA serves quit notice on four Imo communities

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has issued a relocation notice to four communities in Imo over threats of flooding which it said may occur any moment.

The four communities are Eziorsu, Afiaofu, Orsuobodo and Ossemotto in Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta local government areas.

Head of Imo/Abia Operation Office of NEMA, Mr Evan Ugoh issued the notice on Sunday in a chat with newsmen.

Ugoh said communities within the Orashi bank of River Niger may also be affected by the likely flooding.

He said the early warning alert became necessary following the recent prediction by Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) that Imo was among the states in Nigeria likely to be affected by flooding in 2019.

The NEMA boss said that with the prediction, flood-prone communities must remain alert and also take proactive measures such as relocation to safer area.

He also cautioned against building houses on the water ways and urged government to muster the political will to demolish all houses built along such water ways.

