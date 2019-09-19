Sports
Footballer shot dead in Holland
Former Burton Albion defender Kelvin Maynard has been shot and killed in Amsterdam, Dutch police have confirmed. Police said the player, 32, was shot in his car at around 8.30pm last night while driving in the Langbroekdreef area.
He is believed to have attempted to escape the gunmen by driving towards a nearby fire station, according to ‘De Telegraaf’. Detectives are appealing for witnesses as they search for two suspects who they say escaped on a black scooter.
The suspects were dressed in black, police said.
Officers from the nearby fire station tried to help Maynard after his car crashed into the front of the building but he was unable to be resuscitated.
He died two hours later of his injuries, ‘BBC Sport’ reports.
The Dutch-Surinamese player, who formerly played for Royal Antwerp, was at non-league Dutch club Alphense Boys at the time of his death.
Maynard joined Burton Albion in November 2014 following Dutchman Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s appointment as manager. Injury restricted him to 10 appearances when the club won the 2014-15 League Two title before he was ruled out by a knee injury he suffered in a pre-season game. He left Burton in January 2017 to join Dutch side Spakenbu.
There were no other injuries in the shooting and nobody was hurt inside the fire station, ‘NL Times’ reports.
* Courtesy: metro.co.uk
Sports
Ghana striker, Gyan, heads to India
Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan is heading to the India Super League after joining NorthEast United on a free transfer.
Gyan will travel to Guwahati this weekend to begin the latest leg of a career that has spanned ten clubs and three continents already and he says he is looking forward to it.
“I am extremely excited to start this new chapter in my career,” the 33-year-old said.
“I have heard great things about NorthEast United FC and the Indian Super League and I am thrilled to be a part of it for the upcoming season.
“I am confident that we can better the wonderful season the club had last year.”
He moves to India with a massive reputation honed at international level and during spells at clubs around the world particularly in the United Arab Emirates.
Ghana’s record international goal scorer and the leading African scorer at the World Cup has also played in the top leagues in England, France and Italy as well as China.
NorthEast Executive Director Priya Runchal is hopeful those credentials would reflect in Gyan’s performance at the club.
“We are thrilled to have a player of Gyan’s calibre and experience join our squad,” Runchal said.
“He has continuously delivered excellence at the highest of levels of world football and we are confident that he will add a lot of firepower on the pitch here.”
The club was only formed in 2014 and their highest finish in the Indian Super League was last season as they claimed fourth place, reports the BBC.
Gyan will hope to replace NorthEast’s top scorer from last season Nigeria Bartholomew Ogbeche, who scored 12 goals before leaving to join Indian rivals the Kerala Blasters.
Sports
Europa League: 17-year-old Greenwood to lead United’s attack against Astana
Teenage striker Mason Greenwood will start Manchester United’s Europa League group game against Astana at Old Trafford on Thursday.
The 17-year-old has already made four substitute appearances in the Premier League this season.
England under-21 defender Axel Tuanzebe will also start, alongside reserve goalkeeper Sergio Romero and Brazilian midfielder Fred.
Winger Daniel James misses out after picking up a knock against Leicester.
The 21-year-old Welshman, who has scored three goals in five league games this season, joins midfielder Paul Pogba, forward Anthony Martial and defender Luke Shaw on the injury list.
However, midfielder Jesse Lingard has recovered from illness and is likely to be involved.
Greenwood had an impressive summer for United, scoring in pre-season victories over Inter Milan and Leeds after making his debut in their Champions League last-16 victory over Paris St-Germain in March.
He will start his first game of the season on Thursday and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he has “matured in the last six months”.
“He’s still very young. I remember the kid who just wanted to play with his mates in the under-18s,” said Solskjaer. “Now he’s knocking on the door and his appetite for football must be growing.
“I just don’t want to put too much pressure on him. Mason’s one of the best finishers I’ve seen and I’ve played with a few decent ones.
“When you’re 17, 18, 19 years old, the next game is always the most important one. It doesn’t matter how many you scored last week.
“There will be 11 Astana players living the dream – it is one of the biggest games of their careers – but I want it to be a memorable one for our players as well.”
Tuanzebe made his debut in a 4-0 win over Wigan in the FA Cup in January 2017 and has made nine first-team appearances in total for Manchester United, reports the BBC.
But he has played just one minute in the Premier League this season, coming on as a late substitute in Saturday’s narrow 1-0 victory over Leicester.
“It’s part of the process of growing. I remember my glimpses in the first team at 19 – it wasn’t to be then but now I’m 21 and things are starting to open up more. I know where I want to be going,” said Tuanzebe.
Solskjaer added: “If you don’t throw them in, you don’t know what you’ve got. I don’t see any other way of doing this.
“I’ve always done it wherever I’ve been, that’s my belief as a coach, to give a chance, an opportunity.”
Despite reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League last season, United entered the Europa League following a sixth-place finish in the Premier League.
They won this competition on their last appearance in 2016-17 and have never failed to go beyond the group stages.
It is the first time they come up against Kazakh champions Astana, who are competing in the Europa League for the fourth successive season.
Best of the stats
*This will be the first-ever competitive meeting between an English side and a Kazakh side.
*Manchester United are unbeaten in their past 11 Europa League games (W8, D3).
*In last season’s Europa League, Astana became the third side to have as many as eight points from their opening four group games but fail to qualify for the knockout stages.
*Manchester United have lost their past two home games in European competition – they have never lost three in a row at Old Trafford before.
*After losing six of their first seven away games in major European competition (D1), Astana have lost just one of their past six on the road (W2, D3).
Sports
Minister summons NFF to full-day meeting
The Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, has summoned a meeting with the board of the Nigeria Football Federation in line with the new direction his stewardship is expected to take in the sports sector.
NFF president, Amaju Pinnick and all the members of his executive board are expected to be at the crucial meeting
Authoritative sources in the NFF told our correspondent that the meeting which was at the instance of the Minister of Sports Sunday Dare is scheduled to take place on Friday in Abuja.
The source also added that the meeting would be a full-day meeting aimed at throwing light into many grew areas the new minister should know about.
Our correspondent exclusively leant that the proposed meeting had only three major issues on the cards for discussion.
“The minister is very disturbed about the state of the Nigerian League and that is top on the agenda while the welfare and development national team players are other issues expected to be ironed out.
“Evaluation of the technical ability of all national team coaches is the third item on the agenda even as the problem between the NFF and Super Falcons’ coach, Thomas Dennerby is expected to come to the fore.
“Football is key in Nigerian sports and the meeting is in line with the new direction Sunday Dare wants the sports sector to follow in the weeks ahead.”
Our correspondent also learnt exclusively that after a meeting on Tuesday with three key board members of the NFF, the football federation had invited Falcons Coach Dennerby to a meeting billed to take place weekend in Abuja.
Sports
Adekuoroye seals Olympics spot at World Championships
…fights for bronze medal
World No. 3, Odunayo Adekuoroye (57kg), has qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after reaching the semi-finals of the ongoing 2019 Senior World Wrestling championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan on Wednesday.
To secure her Olympics spot, the 2017 World silver-medallist overwhelmed North Korea’s In Sun Jong 12-2 via technical superiority in the quarter-finals, after easily beating her opponents in the previous rounds.
However, the back-to-back Commonwealth champion will contest for a bronze medal, as she lost 6-1 to two-time World and Olympic champion Risako Kawai of Japan in the semi-final.
Thursday’s bronze medal match between Adekuoroye and a yet-to-determined opponent is slated for around 1pm Nigerian time (6pm in Kazakhstan), and victory will hand the 25-year-old her second bronze medal at the World Championships following her 2015 feat in Las Vegas, USA.
Meanwhile, in the 76kg category, Nigeria’s Blessing Onyebuchi has a chance of claiming a bronze medal, as she fights in the repechage against Aline da Silva Ferreira of Brazil on Thursday.
The reigning African champion lost to eventual finalist Hiroe Minagawa Suzuki of Japan 10-7 after comfortably leading 7-0 in the their qualification round bout.
Elsewhere, African Games gold-medallist Mercy Genesis (50kg) missed out of a chance to book an Olympic ticket from the World Championships, as she lost 9-9 via passivity to India’s Seema Seema in the repechage.
Team Nigeria’s other representatives at the global showpiece; Blessing Oborududu (68kg), Aminat Adeniyi (62kg) and Emmanuel Ogbonna (74kg) will all begin their quest for glory and Olympic tickets on Thursday.
All top six athletes in their respective weight classes at the tournament will automatically qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Games.
Sports
Amapakabo invites Ezenwa, Udoh to Eagles’ camp
Imama Amapakabo has extended invitation to Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Nigeria Professional Football League joint highest goal scorer, Mfon Udoh, to the camp of the home-based team preparing for the 2020 Championship for African Nations against Togo this weekend.
The NFF has announced that the current U-23 national team coach will lead the CHAN team to Lome, Togo for the qualifier, with bulk of the U-23 team that defeated Sudan recently prosecuting the qualifier. The coach however called on Ezenwa, who captained the team to the last CHAN in Morocco, where Nigeria finished second behind the host country. Apart from the duo, Enyimba goalkeeper, Theophilus Afelokhai, who was part of the squad to Morocco was also invited with other NPFL stars like Samuel Matthias (Akwa United), Ezekiel Bala (Enyimba) and Sikiru Alimi (Lobi Stars), all getting a chance to be part of the team.
As a way of preparing the U-23 boys for the third U-23 Africa Cup of Nations finals holding in Egypt from November 8 to 22 (for which the team qualified after defeating Libya and Sudan in qualifiers), the NFF has decided that the U-23 squad, without the overseas-based professionals but with a number of home –based Trojans added, prosecute the CHAN qualifying fixture.
The Federation Togolese de Football (FTF) has scheduled Sunday’s encounter for the Stade de Kegue in the country’s capital city, starting from 4pm. Also, the Confederation of African Football has selected officials from Benin Republic to superintend the match, with Adissa Abdou Raphiou Ligali as the referee.
Sports
N1.2bn needed annually to maintain stadia – Dare
The Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare yesterday said that his ministry required a budgetary provision is N1.2 billion annually to maintain existing public stadia across the country.
Dare stated this while briefing State House Correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja.
He said the government would however explore options to bridge the gaps owing to budgetary constraints.
The Sports minister explained that government may consider concessioning to the private sector so as to ensure proper maintenance in line with international best practices.
There has been public concerns about the poor state of infrastructure in some stadia across the country and maintenance of stadia in the country, and the financial implications in their construction.
According to the minister: “Government is serious about renovating sports facilities in the country, especially the dilapidated federal stadia across the country, but to maintain any of the public stadia scattered across the country, it will cost nothing less than N1.2billion,” he noted.
Speaking on preparations for the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo, Japan, Dare said plans to send most of the coaches to countries with better facilities to further hone their technical knowledge have begun.
His words:“Morocco outing will serve as a benchmark for the 2020 Olympics preparation. Team Nigeria finished second at Rabat, Morocco behind Egypt at the just concluded African Games. Nigeria won a total of 121 medals: 46 gold, 33 silver and 47 bronze.
“North African country, Egypt emerged top on the medal table with 99 gold medals, 96 silver and 69 bronze to bring their total medals to 264. South Africa came third with a total of 87 medals.
“Team Nigeria has only seven weeks to prepare, if they had a longer period to prepare they would have done better.
“So there is a lesson learnt from there, the athletes will leave for the Doha outing on Saturday, the outcome will determine Nigeria’s performance in the 2020 June Olympics.”
He said President Muhammadu Buhari will soon host Team Nigeria which finished second at the just concluded African Games in Rabat, Morocco.
He said that letters have been written and a decision will soon be taken on the appropriate date for the reception which will also include D’Tigers and D’Tigeress.
Dare said that Morocco outing will serve as a benchmark for the 2020 Olympics preparation.
Team Nigeria finished second at Rabat, Morocco behind Egypt the the just concluded African Games and Nigeria won a total of 121 medals: 46 gold, 33 silver and 47 bronze.
The North African country, Egypt, emerged top on the medals table with 102 gold, 96 silver and 69 bronze to bring their total medals to 273.
South Africa came third with a total of 87 medals.
While explaining that Team Nigeria only had seven weeks to prepare for the African Games in Morocco, Dare said that Nigeria would have done better if it had a longer period to prepare.
“So there is a lesson learnt from there,” he said.
Dare said the athletes will leave for the Doha Meet on Saturday, adding that the outcome will determine Nigeria’s performance in the 2020 June Olympics in Tokyo.
Sports
Zenith Bank/ Delta Principals’ Cup kicks off Sept 30
The 2019/2020 edition of Zenith Bank Delta Principals’ Cup football competition is to kick off across the 25 Local Government areas of the state on Monday, September 30, 2019.
Addressing a press conference in Asaba on Wednesday, the state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, stated that the preliminary stage of the competition, which is in it’s 4th edition, will end on Friday, October 11, 2019.
According to Chief Ukah, the zonal stages of the competition will take place across 10 centres in the state between Wednesday, October 16, 2019 and Monday, October 21, 2019, while the quarterfinals will hold on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.
The semifinals will be played on Monday, November 4, 2019, just as the 3rd place match and the finals will take place on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.
The commissioner stressed that as another veritable way of encouraging participation in sports, the state government would give cash awards to all schools that come out tops in each Local Government Area.
He used the medium to appreciate Zenith Bank Plc for its efforts towards identifying with the state government to promote school sports in the state.
Dickson Egede, Manager Zenith Bank Branch 1 Asaba, said the bank would continue to boost sports in the country.
“We are committed to the growth of sports generally and that is why we are pleased with the catch them young policy of the Delta state Government,” he said.
About 850 private and public secondary schools have so far registered to participate in this year’s edition of the competition.
Sports
Lobi, Kwara Utd in Gov Okowa Pre-Season Tourney final
Lobi Stars will battle Kwara United in the final of the maiden edition of the Gov Okowa Pre Season Tourney currently going on at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.
Lobi defeated Niger Tornadoes 4-1 on penalties after the regulation time ended 1-1 while the Kwara shocked Rivers United 1-0 in the other semifinal.
Tornadoes opened the scoring in Asaba through Musa Wakili, who curled the ball beyond goalkeeper John Lawrence against the run of play.
Lobi Stars however came back to cancel the lead as Abdkareem Mumini poked home the ball after goalkeeper Lucky Jimoh spilled Ernest Governor’s deadly free kick to his path.
The shootouts didn’t favour Tornadoes as the duo of Afeez Nosiru and Ayodele Joseph saw their efforts hit the bar.
Alex Aghahowa, Earnest Governor, Douglas Achiv and Tayo Adebogun all scored for Lobi Stars.
In the other semi-final game, Kwara United displayed a professional approach to pip hard fighting Rivers United 1-0.
A third minute header from Ufere Chinedu made the difference for the Harmony Boys.
The final will be held on Thursday at the main bowl of the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.
Sports
Joshua still laments shock loss to Ruiz Jr
Anthony Joshua is still mourning his shock loss to Mexican Andy Ruiz jr. last June and cannot wait for the rematch in Saudi Arabia on December 7.
Joshua who was the overwhelming favourite to win the bout surrendered his WBO, IBF and WBA and IBO belts to Ruiz after defeat in the seventh round having been knocked down four times.
The pair will do a rematch in Saudi Arabia on December 7 and Joshua insists the first loss of his career was just a ‘blip’.
He said : ”I think I had to grieve and ask myself all the questions you would expect,”Joshua told reporters. “People say ‘you lost’, I call it a blip.
“I can’t wait to get in there and fight him. Every time I have fought a champion I have risen to the occasion.’
Joshua also reveals he could change his approach in order to be more proactive at the start of fights.
“I need to start taking this approach to my fights where I’m a bit more lively,” he said.
“I know I’m capable of it. There is too much at stake.
“If I go in there where I’m switched on, a time like the Ruiz fight where I am so relaxed, that might be the difference.”
Sports
Youth Games: Lagos Sports Commission thanks Sanwo-Olu
The Management of Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC) is full of appreciation to the Executive Governor of Lagos, His Excellency Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the support towards the state’s participation at the just concluded 5th National Youth Games (NYG) held in Ilorin, Kwara State.
Team Lagos came second overall at the end of the tournament which ended on Monday at the University of Ilorin with a total of 72 medals consist of 22 gold, 36 silver and 14 bronze, while Deal State with 41 gold, 32 silver and 31 bronze medals and Team Bayelsa with 17 gold, 6 silver and 22 bronze came second and third respectively.
Team Lagos was taking part for the second time in the history of the Games, which has started since 2013. Lagos was second in their first outing in 2018 and the state’s youthful and budding athletes ensured that they retained the position in their second outing in Ilorin. Team Lagos was also adjudged as the Best Team in the March Past and was given an award of commendation in this year’s NYG.
“We cannot do this without the support we received from our Executive Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who had ensured that we lack nothing before, during and after this Games,” said the Executive Chairman of Lagos State Sports Commission, Dr. Kweku Adedayo Tandoh during a reception held for the athletes at the Multipurpose Hall of Unilorin Monday night.
“The Governor has been so wonderful towards sports in Lagos since he assumed office on 29 May, 2019 and we are so much grateful for the moral and financial backing he has been given us,” he said.
