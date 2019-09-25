For a better disaster management strategy

In Ebonyi, its war against school dropouts and illiteracy, UCHENNA INYA reports

E

bonyi State was created October 1, 1996 by the Late General Sani Abacha. It had high level of illiteracy as the people were unwilling to acquire basic education because of poverty. They preferred menial jobs for well-to-do individuals and hawking to education. They were hired by the wealthy individuals among them as ‘slaves’ and lived with such individuals in order to earn a living.

Those who were not hired by the wealthy individuals, were found in major commercial cities like Onitsha, Aba, Lagos, Port-Harcourt and other cities across the country, hawking on roads and streets to keep body and soul together. There were high level of poverty and illiteracy in the young state. Its first Civilian Governor and Senator representing Ebonyi North zone in the National Assembly, Dr. Sam Egwu, was forced to declare free and compulsory education from Primary to Secondary levels to change the narrative.

Egwu also sponsored graduates to overseas for their Masters and P.hD programmes immediately they graduated through a programme tagged HIPACT. His successor, Chief Martin Elechi took Egwu’s footsteps, also declared free Education in his administration. His government also sponsored many graduates overseas for their Masters and P.hD programme to increase literacy level in the state.

Elechi’s successor, Engr. Dave Umahi continued with the free education and offered scholarships to more than 100 graduates across the state that made first class in their degree programmes. The Umahi administration is currently sponsoring Masters Degrees and P.hD of the first class graduates and is paying them stipends for their upkeep. The government, which has renovated many schools across the state, has been carrying vigorous campaign against hawking and loitering of school children during teaching and learning hours to promote literacy in the state.

During its first term in office, the government set up a committee that arrested child-hawkers across the state and students that went to school late. Despite these, the state is still listed as the state with highest illiteracy and school drop outs in south east geopolitical zone.

According to UNICEF Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS), while South East recorded 11.3 per cent out of school children in 2016/2017, Ebonyi State recorded 21.4 per cent out of school children. The survey named Ebonyi as a state in the southeast that has the highest school children drop out. This accounted for why a programme tagged Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) was launched by the state government last week. The government is to be assisted by World Bank in the programme. It is intended to eradicate illiteracy in the state.

Speaking during the flag-off which took place at International Conference Centre (ICC), Abakaliki, with many stakeholders in the education sector from federal and state levels in attendance, Governor Dave Umahi identified illiteracy as one of the major causes of insecurity and violence in the country. He said all children should go to school because that is the only way to safeguard the future and to have a peaceful coexistence. “I was addressing the press on the unfortunate attack of our brother-former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu in Germany. Those that attacked him were not Medical Doctors or Engineers or Lawyers or Chief Executives of parastatals or industries.

“Even if they were least educated people of IPOB members, they wouldn’t do what they did. And so, it is lack of education. Lack of education brings frustrations and that is a clear case of what happened.

“And so as we make efforts today, to bring back these children who probably would be attacking us in England, or in America tomorrow, we should know that the slogan in our dear state that every child is your child whether biological or not. We should bear in mind that the only way to safeguard the future of your children and your own future and to have a very peaceful evening, is to preserve future of the children,” he said.

According to him, the state had maintained 10th position in both NECO and WAEC for the past five years but he is not satisfied because he is aiming for the first position. He said the state government is working hard to rewrite the education of the state by creating three centres which will commence September this year for intelligent primary school graduates. He stated that the parents’ duty was to drop them off at the school gate because their feeding, clothing, medical, etc will be taken care of by government. The aim, according to him, is to have students making a minimum of 9As in WAEC and NECO. He also said the state government had also established the vocational training centre at the international market to help children who are the breadwinners of their families.

“We are creating three centres; we want to start with primary one and we want after the common entrance, all the people that pass the exam will re-sit a special exam and those who will make 95 per cent and above will be taken to those three centres and all the parents need to do is to drop them in front of the school.

“Their feeding, school fees, medicals and clothing are totally taken care of by government. We are starting this September. Some of these children are out of school because they are the breadwinners of their families. So, we are building a vocational centre at the International market for some of the children that are trading, to enable them to school and trade at the same time,” Umahi said.

He further promised that by 2022, when the programme is to end, there will be no out of school children in Ebonyi State any more.

Commissioner for Education in the state, Dr Stephen Odo, in his remarks, noted that all efforts by the state government to bequeath qualitative education to all Ebonyi children have not received the desired response.

He blamed this on parents, guardians and care-givers who according to him for one reason or the other still keep their children/wards at home or give them out for one reason or the other still keep their children/wards at home or give them out as maids or house-helps, or even allow them to hawk in the cities.

He said: “This scenario has led to an unacceptable level of out of school children in the state especially when compared to other states in the Southeast.

“For instance, while Southeast recorded 11.3per cent out of school in 2016/2017, Ebonyi State recorded 21.4 out of school children. This figure is 90 per cent higher than the zonal average,” the Commissioner said.

He said the problem of out-of-school is both a national and a global concern. In Nigeria, about 10.5 million children of school age are out of school, about the highest in the world while UNICEF report of 2018 shows that one child out of every five out-of-school children globally is from Nigeria.

He also noted that one of the main reasons for the problem is lack of political will by government to tackle the issue. “Other reason why the problem persists is financial constraints, ignorance on the part of parents/guardians, socio-cultural complexities, access to schools, physically challenged children, child labour and migration and orphanage. “Fortunately for us in Ebonyi State, we have the political will in excess supply, so all other barriers to children being in school will be completely taken care of. For the saying goes that where there is a will, there is a way,” Odo said.

He promised that the state will be committed and dedicated to the program and urged all Ebonyi people to cooperate with the ministry of education. On his part, Executive secretary of Universal Basic Education Commission(UBEC), Dr. Hamid Bobboyi said the issue of out of school children have been a major problem in Nigeria, stating that in 2015, the number of children out of school were 500,000 in number and in 2017, it was 10.8 million children but has come down to 10.1 million, describing it as worrisome.

He urged everyone to ensure that no child is left behind in this program for a better and strong future. He further stated that one of the goal measures required to address the issue is the ability to showcase previous achievements before giving out money to further the program which he said Ebonyi state had achieved already. He disclosed that each boy is entitled to 80 dollars while a girl is entitled to 100 dollars in the BESDA programme. This according to him, is to encourage the education of female children because girls are mostly left behind in most of the participating states programme. Dr. Tunde Adefoke, a representative of the World Bank explained that the project is Ebonyi project but only assisted by the world Bank and urged the state to show commitment to the program. He noted that Ebonyi is the only state in the south east benefiting from the program due to the large number of children out of school, adding that it is not enough to have well equipped school buildings but the major thing is ensuring that the children are in school.Professor Gidado Tahir, the National Coordinator of the program (BESDA) commended Governor Umahi for his giant step to end Nigerian worst education nightmare and for embracing Better Education Service Delivery for All. He urged the governor to ensure that a proper measure is put in place to bring the target number of children, ensuring that they remain in school and providing a conducive learning environment with effective teachers.

Like this: Like Loading...