For N135,500 bill, hospital detains mother, baby

…husband flees because wife refuses to sell child

A 23-year-old mother, Mrs. Ruth Ekechukwu, and her new born baby, have been abandoned in hospital by her husband.

After the pains of delivering through Caesarean Section, Ruth has been held in the hospital, feeding from hand to mouth, because she could not pay her hospital bills.

Ruth, who spoke with our correspondent at the Saint Mary’s Hospital, Umunachi in the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, where she was delivered of a baby girl on June 12, said the hospital had stopped taking care of her and her baby because of her inability to settle her hospital bill of N135,500.

Through sobs, she said her husband abandoned her and her baby when she resisted his plan of transferring the new born to a relative for a fee.

She alleged that her husband suggested that giving the child to his relative in exchange for money would solve their financial challenges.

Ruth added that when she opposed her husband’s plan, he abandoned her in the hospital.

It’s now three months since her husband walked away and left her in the hospital without help. To make matters worse, the hospital has withdrawn its services and is no longer taking care of the mother and her new baby.

“In spite of this, the hospital insists that I must settle the bill before we would be allowed to leave the facility,” she added.

Ruth called on Nigerians to come to her aid because she was finding it extremely difficult to feed herself and her baby; and importantly, her child was still too vulnerable to be left in the present condition, exposed to mosquitoes and infections.

Ruth pleaded with Nigerians to lend a helping hand.

She said: “I have managed and struggled to keep myself and my baby alive for three months, I do not know how much longer I can cope. I feel pained because my baby does not deserve what her parents have put her through.

“My husband is jobless and cannot afford the hospital bill even if he wanted to pay, but abandoning me and my baby because I refused to sell my baby for money came to me as a shock.”

