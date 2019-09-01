Forex ban: Rising food prices to persist –Bloomberg, others

We can’t produce enough, says wheat farmers

loomberg and several Economists have continued to react to the reported directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to stop allocating of foreign exchange to food importers, saying the move could have the opposite effect by threatening food supplies and pushing up prices.

President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the Central Bank on August 13 to stop dollar supply for food imports, saying food security has been achieved and agricultural production has increased. That came after Central Bank governor, Godwin Emefiele had said in July that the Central Bank plans to cut off dairy importers’ access to foreign exchange in a bid to bolster domestic milk output.

The food price index in Nigeria has risen almost 80 per cent since the start of 2015, pushing inflation above the Central Bank’s target and putting pressure on households’ finances in a country where about 60 per cent of consumption spending goes to food.

“Many of us are agitated by this food import ban,” said Abosede Ogungbemi, who sells imported rice, wheat and other food items in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja. “Food will become scarce and very expensive.”

Nigerian food prices have been a key driver of inflation

The Central Bank already restricts access to dollars for the import of 43 kinds of items from cement to soap.

Nigeria spent about $1 billion importing food and live animals in the three months to March, according to the statistics agency. Domestic food-supply chains have been disrupted by a decade-long Islamist insurgency in the northeast region. Clashes between herdsmen and farmers have also decimated communities, destroyed crops, killed cattle and forced producers to flee to protective camps in Nigeria’s northern and central regions.

Food Smuggling

Still, Buhari and Emefiele insist Nigeria can produce all the food it needs, and the dollar ban will help with that. That’s even as large quantities of rice and other goods are being smuggled into the country, according to the president.

The restriction is “certainly counterproductive,” said Nonso Obikili, director of the Abuja-based Turgot Centre for Economic Policy Research. “Nigeria currently does not grow many of the key food products we consume and such a restriction will likely have the dual effect of higher food prices and increased smuggling.”

The United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization last year said Nigeria is one of 37 countries in need of external food assistance.

“We can’t produce enough food,” said Suleiman Adulaziz, a wheat grower in Born State in the northern region. “Banning food imports without supporting farmers and creating an enabling environment to produce food on a large scale is condemning Nigerians to hunger.”

Meanwhile, as Nigeria faces the prospect of a weakening naira, Bloomberg says the Central Bank is digging out its 2015 playbook to stem the currency’s decline.

Nigeria’s external reserves dropped by $482.18 million from N45.14 billion as of July 8 to $44.65 billion as of August 8, latest statistics from the CBN have shown.

The reserves which had maintained a steady rise in recent months has started suffering a decline.

A research by First Securities Discount House (FSDH) Limited noted in its monthly economic and financial markets outlook with the theme, ‘Easy money: time to create buffers’ for the month of August that this could be linked to fall in oil prices.

Part of the research read: “The average price of Bonny Light in July 2019 stood at $66.24/b compared with the average of $66.52/b in June.

“However, in the last few days, crude oil price has dropped below $60/b as a result of trade tensions between United States and China which have impacts on the global economy.

“This may have negative impacts on revenue and other key prices in Nigeria.

“The external reserves continued on its downward trend in July 2019. The decrease in the external reserves may be attributed to lower crude oil prices and lower Foreign Portfolio Investors inflows.”

In recent months when the reserves enjoyed some growth, the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, had said: “External reserves have recovered significantly from $23 billion in October 2016 to over $43bn as of December 3, 2018.

“While the drop in our export earnings arising from our reliance on crude oil exposed the fragility of our domestic economy in 2016, it also reinforced the view within the CBN and the Bankers Committee on the need to revise our growth strategy as a nation.”

There is no gainsaying the fact that it would have been in the growth strategy envisioned by the Central Bank Governor that he four years ago, curbed dollar supplies for imports on 41 products (later 43 items) from glass to toothpicks. Now, he wants to add dairy products on the list, while President Muhammadu Buhari wants to add food.

Experts say it’s a last-gasp bid to avoid marking down the naira for the third time since February 2015, when the currency was pegged for 15 months against the dollar. They, however, added that it won’t work, predicting that the naira will weaken 11 per cent to 405.06 by the end of June.

“The governor himself knows he is going to starve if he implements the directive,” said Michael Famoroti, an economist and partner at Stears Business in Lagos. “I am unsure what exactly the central bank is going to do.”

While the Central Bank wants to boost local food production, there are other reasons for the urgency. Nigeria has a record N9.6 trillion ($27 billion) of government securities that are due for repayment by the end of December. The country’s current account, the widest measure of the trade in goods and services, swung to a deficit in the first quarter, while the price of crude, which generates 90 per cent of the nation’s foreign exchange, has dipped below the $60 level that the Federal Government’s budget is based on.

Nigeria is coming under increasing pressure to again devalue the naira

But curbing greenbacks at the height of the 2015 currency crisis and in the face of tumbling oil prices according to Famoroti, will come with a heavy cost. The measures drained Nigeria’s reserves from almost $50 billion in 2013 to below $24 billion in October 2016.

“It also pushed the inflation rate to an almost 12-year high because it limited supplies, contributing to the economy’s first full-year contraction (recession) in a quarter century, a slump the nation is still struggling to recover from. Inflation has held above the Central Bank’s upper target of 9 per cent since June 2015.

“Effectively banning the import of all remaining food items would have grave consequences for the availability and prices of certain food products and add to prevailing inflationary pressures,” said Malte Liewerscheidt, an analyst at Teneo Intelligence in London.

CBN has missed its inflation target for more than four years

Over the past three years, authorities have relied heavily on open-market operations, in which government securities are sold at special auctions to control the amount of money in the financial system. These so-called OMO notes created a lucrative carry trade for foreign investors with yields on 175-day notes of 11.8 per cent, compared with 11.35 per cent on 182-day Treasury bills, making them more costly.

While reserves of $44 billion is higher than 2015, it has declined consistently since May, and outflows from repaying maturing OMO notes could deplete them further.

“It doesn’t have the capital to continue issuing notes as aggressively as it has in the past,” Amaka Anku, Eurasia Group’s Africa head, said by email.

Foreigners own at least $17.5 billion, or 37 per cent, of the outstanding securities, which will test the Central Bank’s resolve after being so accommodative with its balance sheet, Chapel Hill Denham Securities Ltd. said in a note.

Global factors, such as the U.S.-China trade war, slowing global growth and an increase in shale oil production could further “make or mar” the CBN’s efforts to stabilize the naira, Chapel Hill Denham researchers, led by Tajudeen Ibrahim, said.

“The efforts to contain food imports also risk failing because of porous West African borders, which will not only have the unintended consequence of costing the government lost revenue and spur inflation, but also push demand for foreign exchange to “alternative markets,” they said.

This fear Sunday Telegraph learnt might be the reason President Buhari recently ordered the closure of the country’s borders with Benin Republic and Niger for 28 days.

Speaking during an audience an audience granted his Beninois counterpart, Patrice Talon, on the margins of the Seventh Tokyo International Conference for African Development (TICAD7), in Yokohama, Japan on Wednesday, Buhari said the activities of the smugglers threatened the self-sufficiency already attained due to his administration’s agricultural policies.

“Now that our people in the rural areas are going back to their farms, and the country has saved huge sums of money which would otherwise have been expended on importing rice using our scarce foreign reserves, we cannot allow smuggling of the product at such alarming proportions to continue,” he said.

