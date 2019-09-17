Metro and Crime
Four held for woman, daughter, grandson’s murder
Police in Edo State have arrested four persons in connection with the murder of a woman, her daughter and grandson.
The victims were identified as Mrs. Alice Omorogbe (52), Mrs. Blessing Efe (25) and a six-month-old baby boy.
The victims were murdered on Thursday last week at their residence at Iguadolor community in Ovia North East Local Government Area.
Efe’s two-year-old daughter, Gift Efe, was spared. Gift was found in the apartment where the mutilated bodies three of victims were discovered.
Those arrested included Pa Iguma Amasowomwan, the Deputy Odionwere (assistant village head) of the community.
Sources said Amasowomwan was picked by operatives of Ogida Divisional Headquarters following allegations of complicity levelled against him by the victims’ family.
He was interrogated at the Anti-Cult Unit of the state Police Command Headquarters in Benin.
The eldest son of the Odionwere of Iguadolor community, Mr. Enaruna Omorogbe, said the victims were wife and children of his late brother.
Omorogbe said the Okaighele (youth leader) of Iguadolor Community, Perrick Egbon, recently threatened to kill his late brother’s wife for reporting him to some elders in the community because he used bulldozer to demolish her uncompleted building.
However, Egbon denied the allegations. He appealed to the police and relevant authorities to unravel and prosecute the killers.
Egbon said he travelled out of town and did not even know the victims.
He said: “All what they are saying are allegations. It is not true that I killed those people. The world will soon know the truth about the incident and I call on the police to investigate the matter.”
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, could not be reached for comments.
Edo midnight fire destroys goods worth millions of naira
Goods believed to worth millions of naira were destroyed yesterday when fire gutted the popular Lagos Street Market in Benin, Edo State.
Fire broke out yesterday morning at the market which a few poles to the Oba Market in the heart of Benin.
The incident came barely one month after a midnight fire gutted over 90 shops at the Uwelu Spare Part Market.
But yesterday’s inferno razed down about 13 shops and goods.
Activities at the busy market located off Lagos Street were brought to a halt following the fire outbreak.
A warehouse housing chemicals, baby care centre, assorted drinks’ shop, food and beverages shop were among those affected.
Sadly, the owner of the chemicals warehouse popularly referred to as ‘Acting Big Man’ was said to have stocked his shop with goods worth over N9 million a few days ago.
When journalists got to the market, he was said to have been led home by sympathisers.
An old woman, Tawa Shittu, disclosed that two of the burnt shops belonging to two of her daughter-in-laws were consumed by the inferno.
The victims could not salvage anything from the two shops as all was lost before they rushed to the market.
“They called me in the midnight that there was fire here but I couldn’t come here till 5a.m. When we got here, we discovered that everything had been burnt to ashes. We were told the fire started from the back of the building.
“I have been selling here for a very long time but recently, they said they needed to renovate the place, I just came to re-open my shop about a month ago,” one of the victims said.
Another trader, who gave her simply as Risi, said she was at home when she was called that there was fire in the market.
She said: “When we got here, we could not salvage anything; we could not recover a pin. We have a chemical seller whose warehouse is also here, there is a rubber shop, wheelbarrow shop and fairly used ‘zinks,’ a baby care shop worth millions of naira goods, two shops trade on cooked food, soft drinks, two deep freezers, and assorted drinks; all got burnt.
“In the other shop, there were two deep freezers, one standing giant fridge, pepper soup spices, micro-wave, take-away packs and the money the owner just collected to take to the market, including the yearly contribution which she just collected; she could not recover anything. The other one is baby shop running into millions of naira; nothing could be recovered, including the generator. This place was renovated about four months.”
The fire, according to one of the security men, started about midnight from one of the shops as a result of high power voltage.
He said: “The fire started from Mama Sama’s shop about 12a.m., when light was restored accompanied by a spark on the electric pole. Not quite long, we were on routine patrol when we started to smelling burnt rubber. It was in the process of trying to trace the source that we discovered it was from one of the fridges in her shop.”
The guard said they immediately took steps to put out the fire but their efforts could save the situation.
He added that the security personnel within the area tried to help put out the fire but they couldn’t.
The guard also said they did not get any response from fire service in the area.
Threat to life: Police arraign musician, Dammy Krane
A popular Nigerian singer and composer, Johnson Oyindamola aka Dammy Krane, was yesterday arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly threatening staff of a betting company, Merrybet Gold Limited.
The 27-year-old singer was arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy, threat to life, defamation, and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace, preferred against him by the police.
Dammy Krane alleged to have threatened the lives of the staff on July 29, 2019, and also posted an audio and video message on Cool FM 96.9
However, the police prosecutor, Inspector J. I. Enang, told the court that the singer posted on the internet, an audio and video recording accusing the company of owing him, after threatening them.
He said: “Oyindamola and others at large on July 29, 2019, at Cool FM in Lagos, conspired with others at large to commit felony to wit: conduct likely to cause breach of peace and threat to life.
“Oyindamola and others at large on the same date, time and place, threatened the lives of the staff of Merrybet Gold Limited.”
According to the prosecutor, the offences committed are punishable under Sections 301, 411 and 168 (d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.
Oyindamola, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Meanwhile, the defendant’s counsel, Mr. Adebayo Oniyelu, urged the court to Oyindamola bail in liberal terms, as he was a first time offender.
Oniyelu assured the court that the singer would be produced whenever he was needed.
He said: “We humbly apply for the bail of the defendant. Section 35 (5) states that an accused person is still presumed innocent until proven guilty.
“He is a well-known and a popular musician. If granted bail, he would be made available. He has been in police custody since Friday 13, September.”
The Chief Magistrate, Afolashade Botoku, granted Dammy Krane bail in the sum of N50,000, with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case till October 11, for mention.
Gunmen kill Plateau traditional ruler
Gunmen have killed the Head of Kadunu and Dakacin Langai, Langai District, Pyam Chiefdom, in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, HRH Alhaji Mamman Bayero.
A source said the traditional ruler was shot and killed in his residence on Sunday about 8p.m.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Tyopev Matthias Terna, confirmed the killing in a statement issued yesterday in Jos.
He said: “On September 15, 2019, about 7.45p.m., the Mangu Police Division, Plateau State Command, received a distress call to the effect that unknown gunmen attacked Mamman Bayaro (54) of Kadunu village in Mangu Local Government Area. As a result of the attack, the victim was shot on his chest.”
According to the PPRO, the traditional ruler was rushed to Allah Na Kowa Hospital, Mangu, for treatment where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.
Terna also disclosed that another man, Muhammadu Ibrahim, of the same address was shot on his left leg and was receiving treatment at the same hospital.
The PPRO said the police were making efforts to arrest the perpetrators of this dastardly act to face justice.
Residents of the community expressed sadness over the killing of their traditional ruler.
They called on security agencies to immediately arrest the killers.
The people also called on government to beef up security in the locality to forestall future occurrence.
According to them, they are now living in fear.
17 persons die, as bus collides with trailer
- Ortom sympathizes with victims
At least 17 persons have been reported killed in a fatal accident when a 14-seater bumper bus belonging to Benue Links Transport Company was involved in an accident around the sharp bend before Akwanga hills in Nasarawa State.
The accident happened when the bus, which was conveying passengers from Abuja to Makurdi, had a head on collision with a trailer that sent them into a ditch.
Witnesses said one person (female) survived the road mishap while the others, including the driver, all lost their lives.
Governor Samuel Ortom has commiserated with families of those who died in an accident near Unguwan Ciyawa in Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.
The Governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, described the incident as painful adding that the tragedy is a sad moment for the entire state.
Fatal accident claims 3 lives in Lekki
Tragedy truck in the Lekki axis of Lagos on Monday when a truck rammed into motorcyclists killing an unidentified number of passengers.
It was learnt that the tragedy occurred when the motorcyclist, identified as Idoko Michael, was trying to avoid hitting a pedestrian, identified as Gbenga Oloruniyi, who was trying to cross the road, unfortunately an incoming truck rammed into the pedestrian, the bike rider and an unidentified passenger.
Conforming the accident, the General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management, Agency (LASEMA), Dr Femi Oke Osanyintolu said that items belonging to the victims had been packed and handed over to the State Environment and Health Monitoring Unit, an agency responsible for taking care of corpses.
He added that the truck has also been moved from the road to ensure resumption of vehicular activities.
Three people have reportedly been killed in an auto crash that happened in the Ajah area of Lagos, on Monday.
Details coming…
My wife brings her lover into our bedroom for sex, man tells court
My wife brings her lover into our bedroom for sex, a 35-year-old unemployed man, Tayo Owoloye, on Monday told an Igando Customary Court in Lagos.
Owoloye is in court seeking to end his 11-year-old marriage to his wife Modinat.
Tayo said that their 11-year-old daughter used to tell him that her mother brings a man home and that she used to see them making love .
“I once saw her love chat on whatsApp with a man called Timothy, when I queried her, she quickly deleted those messages. I reported her to her two eldest sisters.
“She is also having affairs with another man, called Stanley.
“Modinat came to my mother’s burial in Ondo State and left that same day, I later discovered that she came with Stanley and both of them lodged in a hotel that day.
“I was still in my village when Modinat called that she was sick and admitted, I rushed to Lagos the following day and I was told by the nurses that a man came to pass the night with her whom I later discovered to be Stanley.
“When I confronted Stanley, he confessed that he is in a relationship with my wife but begged for forgiveness.
“I decided to know more about Stanley so I searched for him on facebook, I saw pictures of him and my wife which was taken inside our bedroom and on our bed.”
Owoloye presented to the court, printed pictures from Stanley’s facebook page, as evidence.
The petitioner said that he moved out of their matrimonial home when his wife said she needed space.
“There was a day we had misunderstanding and she got me arrested; at the police station I was asked to give an undertaking that I will not return to my house, till today I have not gone home.
“Two weeks after I left the house, my wife changed her marital status on Facebook from married to divorce and also changed her surname to her maiden name.
“Our neighbours called to tell me that Stanley always comes to pass the night in our house, confirming our 11-year-old daughter’s earlier affirmation.”
According to him, Modinat has been denying him sex since December, 2018.
The husband said that Modinat was always threatening his life with knife and that he was afraid as she may carry out her threat one day.
However, the respondent, Modinat, who welcomed the divorce suit, also accused her husband of infidelity.
“My husband had been cheating on me without my knowledge; I got to know last week when I went to his family house, where I met his new wife and a baby of about six month old.”
The 30-year-old trader denied having affairs with Timothy and Stanley.
“I sell watermelon; Timothy is my customer while Stanley comes to assist me in my shop.
“The picture of Stanley and I that my husband saw on social media was taken in the sitting room not bedroom as he claimed.
“Stanley came to stay with me when I was admitted at the hospital because my husband travelled for his mother’s burial and there was nobody to stay with me.”
The mother of three said that her husband had turned her into a punching bag.
“My husband is a wife beater, he once beat me that I lost a pregnancy, and I have several scars on my body due to his frequent beatings.
“On one fateful day, he beat me, tore my clothes and pushed me out of the house naked.
“Our neighbours clothed me, I went to the police station to report the matter and he was invited.
“When the police asked me what I wanted, I said I needed space, that he should leave the house for me for some time upon which he was asked to give an undertaking that he would give me space as I requested.”
Modinat said she denied her husband sex because, “I don’t have feelings for him anymore.”
The Court’s President, Mr Adeniyi Koledoye, after listening to the estranged couple, urged them to maintain peace and adjourned the case until September 26, for judgment
Apapa gridlock: Truckers, stakeholders hail Osinbajo, Taskforce as sanity returns
Stakeholders comprising truckers, residents, business owners and commuters along Apapa axis in Lagos Sate have continued to shower encomium on the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo-led Presidential Taskforce on evacuation of trucks and restoration of law and order on the axis.
They said that with the intervention of committed Nigerians and diligent members of the law enforcement agencies, which constitute the Taskforce, life is gradually returning to the axis as businesses are once again springing up.
Prior to the intervention of the Presidential Taskforce, most residents had abandoned the axis while most businesses were shut down due to the perennial traffic gridlock which sometimes lasted for days. The hitherto bubbling community and its environs had become deserted due to indiscriminate parking of trucks on the roads leading to Apapa Port.
Transportation along the Ikorodu Road, Ijora, Apapa, Costain axis was hindered as a result of the heavy duty trucks stationed on the roads.
The taskforce was among other things expected to facilitate evacuation of trucks and tankers indiscriminately parked on the roads and bridges.
But gradually the impact of the taskforce, set up by President Muhammadu Buhari and headed by the Vice President Osinbajo, the narratives are changing.
Movement in and out of Apapa is becoming easier than most other axes in the state, travel time in the metropolis has returned to normal.
Speaking on the restoration of law and order, the Chairman of Amalgamation of Container Trucks Owners, Chief Olalaye Thompson said that the Osinbajo-led taskforce has been able to eradicate the sufferings of the commuters and business owners on the axis. He said that the successful eradication of corruption in the system was responsible for the free flow of traffic in Apapa.
Also speaking, Mrs Augustine Chukwuemeka, who runs a shopping mall in the area, said that since enforcement of the Osinbajo-led presidential taskforce, she has been recording remarkable improvement on her sales. She said that the population of people in Apapa is rapidly increasing.
Also speaking on the relative restoration of orderliness in the area, Gbade Amodu, a truck owner, said the manual call up being worked on by the task team would bring about an electronic call up that will finally put an end to the human interference which breeds corruption.
“For me, old glory of Apapa is being restored. Many of our colleagues who left the business now wanted to come back.
So far so good, we are impressed with the progress made so far. The current task team met a system that was not transparent and they adopted better strategies after listening to our plights” he said.
Lagos: Two dead, many injured as container falls on car, motorcycles
It was another tragic day at the popular Agric Bus Stop in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State as a container fell off an articulated vehicle and landed on car and three motorcycles on crushing two people to death and injuring a number of others.
Although, as at the time of filing this report, the exact cause of the accident was still sketchy, investigations at the scene of the accident revealed that a truck, with a 20ft container fully loaded with unknown items with registration number LSD-611XU, was on top speed, had a break failure, lost control and subsequently fell on the Toyota Camry with registration number FKJ-732FS and the motorcycles.
It was learnt that the fatal accident led to a serious confusion in the areas as sympathizers and other road users ran helter-skelter, seeking means to assist the trapped victims.
New Telegraph gathered that the victims were among the early risers, who left their homes very early in the morning in order to circumvent the perennial traffic gridlock in the area.
Confirming the accident, the General Manger, Lagos State Emergency management Agency, Dr Oluefemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the dead had been taken to the mortuary while the injured were initially treated by LASAMBUS before they were moved to Ikorodu General Hospital.
Osanyintolu said that items recovered from the container and the car and motorcycles have been bagged and handed over to the Police at Owutu Operation.
He said: “The two bodies of the male victims have been taken to the mortuary while the injured, who were initially treated by LASAMBUS, have been moved to the Ikorodu General Hospital for further treatment. However, the commodities recovered from the container have been bagged and handed over to the Police at Owutu Operation.”
