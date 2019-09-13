Business
Fowler to accountants: Don’t collude with tax evaders
Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Babatunde Fowler, has advised accountants against colluding with tax evaders, warning that they have no power to substitute accounts.
Fowler gave the advice on Wednesday at the ongoing 49th Annual Conference of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), where he was the keynote speaker at a panel discussion on “FIRS Power of Substitution, Critical Review and Matters Arising.”
The discussion was chaired by a former FIRS Chairman, Mrs Ifueko Omoigui-Okauru.
While explaining the dynamics involved in the substitution of accounts, Fowler urged accountants at the conference to partner with FIRS in order to improve the revenue collection efforts of all tax authorities.
Before the FIRS decided to place lien on bank accounts of defaulting taxpayers, Fowler noted that it granted a waiver of penalty and interest for three years (2013-2015), followed by the Voluntary Assets Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS).
According to him, it is when millionaire and billionaire taxpayers, with turnover of between N11 million and N1 billion, passed up the opportunity to pay their taxes that the FIRS decided to place lien on defaulting taxpayers’ accounts.
“All defaulting taxpayers were considered, provided that such taxpayers came forward to declare their indebtedness; pay at least 25 per cent of the outstanding amount and present a payment plan on the outstanding tax liability that was acceptable to the service. This window was opened from 5th October 5 to 24, November 2016. A total of 2,400 companies took advantage of the window, from which FIRS realized about N98.8 billion,” he said.
He noted that without chartered accountants, it will be very difficult to ensure that adequate taxes are being paid and called on accountants to be diligent and forthright when reviewing clients’ financial status.
“Do your own internal assessment on what your clients should pay; drop accounts that are not willing to do the right thing,” he said.
He explained that the revenue collected by the FIRS is distributed among the three tiers of government, adding that over 30 states rely on that monthly collection without which the service delivery in those states would have been considerably poorer.
“We are all here for this conference, certain that chartered accountants came from various states across the nation. If in your state, we were not able to support your revenue drive, what level of security would you have in your state?”
The FIRS boss explained that the service had been empowered by Section 8 (1) (a) of the act establishing it to assess persons chargeable with tax under the extant tax laws and enforce payment of taxes as may be due to government. Section 8 (1) (c) of the FIRS Establishment Act, he said, empowers the Service to collect, recover and pay to the designated account any tax under any provisions of the Act, while Section 8 (1)(g) of empowers the Service to adopt measures, to identify, trace, freeze, confiscate or seize proceeds derived from tax fraud or evasion.
He added that Section 31 of the FIRSEA provides for the power of substitution, which is one of the enforcement powers of the Service.
However, his position was rejected by accountants and lawyers at the conference. Wole Obayomi, Head of Tax, KPMG in Africa, maintained that Sections 33 of the FIRSEA and Section 49 of Companies and Income Tax Act (CITA) did not grant the FIRS such powers.
Omoigui-Okauru, who chaired the session, insisted that the FIRS was acting within the law and suggested that FIRS and disaffected taxpayers should seek a middle ground, possibly through an ombudsman to address the complaints.
Aviation
Ethiopian Airlines’ revenue jumps with rise in passenger numbers
Ethiopian Airlines saw a big rise in its operating revenue in the year to the end of June, as a surge in passenger numbers helped to offset the impact of higher fuel costs, the carrier told Reuters on Friday.
Africa’s biggest airline said operating revenue rose 17 percent in dollar terms while passenger numbers were up 14 percent.
In March, one of the airline’s Boeing planes crashed a few minutes after take-off from Bole airport in Addis Ababa en-route to Nairobi, killing all 157 people on board.
“In one of the most challenging years, we managed to continue our fast, profitable and sustainable growth,” the airline told Reuters, sharing its preliminary results for the period.
The full set of results is expected in the next two weeks, the company said.
It flew 12.1 million passengers during the period, helping to cushion an increase in fuel costs of about 25 percent, the airline said.
Planes were three quarters full on average, a key performance measure for the industry.
Ethiopian said it offered 13% more flight seats per kilometre during the reporting period.
Aviation
BA begins cancelling hundreds of flights ahead of further strike action
British Airways has begun cancelling hundreds of flights ahead of the next strike by pilots on September 27.
Tens of thousands of BA passengers are expected to be hit by the disruption which follows a two-day strike on Monday and Tuesday this week when 1,700 flights were cancelled affecting 195,000 people.
British Airways has offered a pay rise of 11.5% over three years, which it says would boost the pay of some captains to £200,000, but Balpa says its members want a bigger share of the company’s profits.
Both sides have said they want to resume talks, but there is little sign of the deadlock being broken.
The airline began contacting affected passengers on Thursday afternoon, 15 days ahead of the strike.
Under EU law, passengers are only entitled to compensation if they receive less than 14 days’ notice of a cancellation.
Balpa said it “set a gap between the first and second periods of strike action to give BA time to work with us to settle this dispute with their pilots”.
“We had today been exchanging new ideas to do that via Acas (the independent arbitration service) and so it’s irresponsible and inconsiderate to its customers that BA has pulled out and decided to start cancelling flights now, just to save money on compensation.”
A spokeswoman for BA said: “We have put forward new ideas through Acas this week and have called on Balpa to meet us face to face as soon as possible to return to negotiations.
“However, we need to give our customers certainty, so we have contacted all those affected by the union’s strike on September 27.”
When BA cancelled flights ahead of this week’s walkout, many passengers complained about difficulties contacting the airline, while some were sent cancellation emails in error, reports Sky News.
The airline said it had added extra staff to its customer relations teams and had up to 900 people answering phones at peak times.
During last week’s 48-hour warning strike, BA flights out of Abuja and Lagos were also affected with the planes grounded at both airports.
Business
Ajulo: PDP fought blindly, not strategic
Kayode Ajulo is a legal practitioner and former National Secretary of Labour Party
Not only that the judgement is the best in the circumstance, it is well illustrated and the judge distilled every issue. It is a well-researched judgement. A judgement or ruling that took over eight hours, you will agree with me that it is not a tea party.
All the issues in the case were well distilled, appropriately discharged and well-considered. Apart from what others have said, this judgement has not created a new law whatsoever, it is the same law, it is what has been. All that the judgement has been able to do is to reemphasize and to refortify what we are aware of before.
Recall that about three months ago when this issue of certificate came about, I came out boldly and it was widely reported in the newspapers, I said you don’t need to present any certificate to be the president of Nigeria. This is again the literal meaning of the provision of the constitution when it comes to educational qualification.
When you check that qualification very well, the law is that for the purpose of elective office in Nigeria, all that is required of you is the school certificate and the school certificate in its interpretation session is given the meaning in which the equivalent of that school certificate because mere attendance suffices.
That was why in the case of Ademola Adeleke that contested the last Osun guber election, it was the same position. But for political mischief, some people turned this into another thing. Are we not even surprised that how would it not have been an insult that a General in the Nigerian Army is faulted in that?
Apart from that, why would the PDP mention the Police, Army and the rest, accusing them of several criminal activities during the election without even bringing them to court? The question is that who will defend them? Is it the APC or INEC? I know that some people will say the President is the Commander-in-Chief, but mind you he was taken to court in his personal capacity as Muhammadu Buhari.
On the issue of server, all the court did was to follow the laid down precedent in giving that. For me, I think this is a lesson to any would-be litigant that when you are approaching the court, don’t go there with emotions. I think the PDP, they are annoyed, they are angry. They fought blindly without being strategic and not following the law. That is what transpired in court.
I speak as a lawyer and as a former national secretary of a national party, I know the ways of politicians. I want to believe without sounding sarcastic that PDP knows the position of the law, but you know the ways of politicians, what matters to them is relevance. If the matter is in court, it will be discussed. Imagine if he didn’t file any petition before now, nobody will still be discussing Atiku. So, going to court is another lifeline for relevance for Atiku.
Business
Red Cross to create private investment platforms
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) wants to connect private investors with potentially money-making projects in areas blighted by conflict, its President said yesterday.
The ICRC head told business leaders in Lagos that it planned to launch five to 10 new financing mechanisms by 2025 in conflict-hit areas around the world where investors typically would not venture.
Private cash and expertise – via financial mechanisms such as bonds and direct investment platforms – would give displaced people long-term access to food, water and shelter without relying on aid convoys, said ICRC president Peter Maurer.
Ideally, he said, the money could also help them start their own small businesses or farms.
“With longer, more protracted conflicts … we need to give people income opportunities,” Maurer said.
“Even if they are in refugee camps, even if they are in (internally displaced person) camps, they want to do something,” he added.
ICRC will use the new financing models around the world, but Maurer said Nigeria’s cash-rich businesses – and conflict-prone regions – make it an ideal experimental ground.
The decade-long insurgency waged by militant Islamist group Boko Haram in northeast Nigeria has forced more than two million people to flee their homes in one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.
Elsewhere, people from Syria, Myanmar and South Sudan are also facing long-term displacement.
The ICRC said its success with a “Humanitarian Impact Bond” launched in 2017 prompted it to look at other funding mechanisms that could pair investors with specific projects.
Maurer said a water distribution project it built in the northeast Nigerian city of Maiduguri and an app it developed in South Sudan to help diagnose diseases in children were both potentially money-making ventures that could be taken over by the private sector.
In future, he said the collaboration would enable the private sector to fund and help guide profitable – and therefore sustainable – solutions to other basic needs.
The Lagos Chamber of Commerce (LCCI) and business mogul, Tony Elumelu, are trying to raise the ICRC’s profile in Nigeria’s business community.
Elumelu, whose private foundation is already funding an ICRC-backed entrepreneur project in Nigeria’s northeast and southern Delta regions, said companies need to think of it as a new way of investing, rather than aid.
Business
Zenith announces results of invitation to purchase notes
Further to its announcement on 4 September 2019 and the expiration deadline on 11 September 2019, Zenith Bank Plc has announced the results of its invitation to holders of the $500,000,000 7.375 per cent notes due 2022 issued for purchase by the company for cash.
According the bank’s notice to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the tender offer was made upon the terms and subject to the conditions set out in a tender offer memorandum dated 4 September 2019.
Capitalised terms used and not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meanings given in the tender offer memorandum.
The bank noted that it received valid tenders for purchase of $392,596,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes pursuant to the tender offer.
“This amount includes notes tendered using the guaranteed delivery procedures as set out in the tender offer memorandum and subject to the guaranteed delivery deadline on 13 September 2019. The company hereby announces that, in accordance with the tender offer memorandum, it intends to accept for purchase such notes validly tendered.
“Subject to the minimum denomination, the company will pay for the Notes accepted by it for purchase pursuant to the tender offer a price in cash equal to U.S.$1,085 per U.S.$1,000 in principal amount of the notes plus the accrued interest amount. The purchase price and the accrued interest amount will be paid on the payment date, expected to be on or about 16 September 2019,” the bank noted.
Zenith Bank recorded a profit after tax of N88.882 billion for the half year ended June 30, 2019 as against N81.737 billion reported in 2018, representing a growth of 8.74 per cent.
In a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) the group’s pre-tax profit also rose by 4.02 per cent from N107.358 billion during the previous year to N111.677 billion during the period under review.
The lender’s gross earnings stood at N331.586 billion as against N322.201 billion posted in 2018, accounting for a growth of 3 per cent.
The management of the bank in a statement noted that as a testament to its commitment to its shareholders, the bank also announced a proposed interim dividend pay-out of 30 kobo per share.
“The gross earnings was driven by a significant growth of 24 per cent year on year (YoY) in non-interest income from N88.6 billion in H1 2018 to N109.7 billion in H1 2019. In particular, fees from electronic products increased by N17bn (168 per cent) from N10 billion in H1 2018 to N27 billion in H1 2019, demonstrating significant progress in our retail banking initiatives.
“This top-line growth filtered through to the bottom-line as Profit Before Tax (PBT) increased to N111.7 billion reflecting a 4 per cent growth over N107.4 billion reported in H1 2018 with earnings per share (EPS) increasing by 9 per cent to N2.83 in H1 2019 from N2.60 compared to the prior period,” it noted.
Business
Nigeria: Tackling post-harvest losses
The Federation of Agricultural Commodity Association of Nigeria (FACAN) has urged the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Mohammed Sabo Nanono, to prioritise tackling of post-harvest losses in Nigeria’s agric sector. Taiwo Hassan writes
Nigeria’s agriculture in perspective
Indeed, agriculture is a major sector of the Nigerian economy, it contributes more than 40 per cent of the total annual Gross Domestic Product, employs about 70 per cent of the labour force, accounts for over 70 per cent of the non-oil exports and, perhaps, most importantly, provides over 80 per cent of the food needs of the country.
Perhaps, the sector is being transformed by commercialisation at the small, medium and large-scale enterprise levels. Nigeria’s diverse climate, from the tropical areas of the coast to the arid zone of the north, make it possible to produce virtually all agricultural products that can be grown in the tropical and semitropical areas of the world.
Yearly, farmers produce a lot to boost the economy but most are lost at post-harvest stage. The post-harvest technological scenario in cereals, grain legumes, oilseeds, fruits, vegetables, tubers, roots and others of Nigerians present a dismal picture and are mostly comprised of traditional techniques practiced by growers, traders and the processors resulting in considerable deterioration of physical and nutritional qualities of harvested crops.
However, despite the important role it plays in the economy, it is alarming that the sector records up to 45 per cent produce to post-harvest losses, and this has become detrimental to the country’s agricultural growth.
Following the development, many agric stakeholders at different fora have called on government and relevant agencies to play the lead role towards reducing it to the barest minimum in order to avert famine and low crop yields.
New minister’s task
However, with the resumption of the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, in office, President, Federation of Agricultural Commodity Association of Nigeria (FACAN), Dr. Victor Iyama, has appealed for essential adjustment and decision to mitigate post-harvest losses in the country’s agricultural space.
Iyama said the losses were up to 45 per cent and has detrimental effect on the country’s agricultural growth, adding that the problem must be solved right away by tackling challenges hindering the development of agriculture in the nation.
He said: “We must look into small scale processing and improving rural infrastructure. I am sure the minister is going to look into the fact that when we produce almost 40 to 45 per cent go to waste.
“We believe he is going to look into that so that we start being competitive because that is part of the problem. I am sure he is going to work a lot on our yields per hectare.”
Iyama further explained that the minister would deliver and make an impact in the country’s agricultural sector.
“The minister is an experienced farmer and I believe that from everything I have seen so far about him, he is going to perform to better the lot of farmers and everybody along the value chain.
“Some people have expressed concern that he might not be able to stand the rigorous of the job due to age but I strongly believe that age is just a number. For me, as long as you are healthy, you can perform optimally. If you are not healthy even if you are 30, you will not be able to perform,” he added.
Causes
Post-harvest losses can be caused by a wide variety of factors, ranging from growing conditions to handling at retail level. Not only are losses clearly a waste of food but they also represent waste of human efforts, farm inputs, livelihoods, investments and scarce resources such as water.
Major technical roles of the sector are the reduction of food losses and the enhancement of food safety and quality.
Expert’s view
Speaking on the losses, the Managing Director of Farmcrowdy, Kenneth Obiajulu, explained that Nigeria produced a large chunk of agricultural commodities, but sadly, more than 45 per cent are lost.
According to him, this has severe economic implication on the economy.
He said: “Let’s take tomato; you will see that in the period of March/April of every year when you go to a state like Kano, for example, you will literally be stepping on tomatoes because of excess production and lack of storage facility to store them. So there is a technology issue there.
“On post-harvest losses threatening food security in the country, he said: “Yes, of course, in every nation, post-harvest losses will always threaten food security if you don’t bring it down to the barest minimum. It means that the more you produce the more you lose.
“If you look at the number that we lose annually, for example, the total annual valuation for tomatoes is N1.5 billion. So if you lose 40 per cent, you have lost that amount coming into the coffers of farmers and Nigeria’s economy. That is a whole lot and I mean that is money that should have been spent on doing something that is significant to the economy.
Last line
So many farmers are watching out for the step the agric minister will take in taming post-harvest losses in order to achieve food security and improve self-sufficiency in the country’s agric value chain.
Business
Nnamoko: Explore blessings that come with unemployment
As most Nigerian youths still get confused over what they should engage themselves in after graduation following difficulties in securing white collar jobs, a multi-tasking Nigerian journalist, author, evangelist and motivational speaker, Mrs. Gift Chidima Nnamoko Orairu, has advised them to redirect their energy towards becoming selfemployed by taking advantage of opportunities within their immediate environment.
Nnamoko, who has motivated a lot of youths into different spheres of positive engagements across the country through talk shows and editorial materials, said the perception by a section of people that Africa remains a continent riddled with only poverty and diseases was misleading as those who did not give up in their struggles have emerged successful in their chosen professions. Speaking with New Telegraph on her new book titled ‘‘Growing up in Africa The Beauty of Unemployment,”Nnamoko, who is currently based in Germany, said she decided to publish the book as part of her numerous approach to curbing youth restiveness in the country by way of reminding them of the need to engage themselves in areas where their talents can bring out the best in them. According to her, “who says Africa is only a continent where you find poverty, war, and diseases? As much as you have the bad and the ugly, you also have the good. If you are fixated on the negatives of life there is no doubt that you will miss the big picture.
Earlier this year, Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM), while looking at the state of entrepreneurship globally, published her annual report. “According to the report, the sub-Saharan Africa region has by far the highest number of people involved in early-stage entrepreneurial activity, with Zambia and Nigeria leading the world rankings. There appears to be a growing wave of grassroots self-starters, who are taking risks and defying obstacles to bring their money-making ideas to life.
Armed with I can-do attitude, they are doing everything possible with the hope of succeeding like their counterparts outside Africa. “Like me, many of them dream of making it to Forbes list of Top African Entrepreneurs someday. From navigating a host of challenges to pursuing opportunities, these new breeds of young entrepreneurs are unrelenting and taking advantage of having grown up in Africa at a time their peers would have loved to be born outside the continent. In my journey as an entrepreneur, I believe there are ‘blessings’ that come with being unemployed. Many youths have given up just because they are without a paid job.
There is still good news for you. Why spend all your life waiting to be employed when you can actually become an entrepreneur? I have also met lots of successful businessmen and other professionals who are on top of their careers. They started out on their own, some of them never having applied for paid jobs. This is not to say that they didn’t face challenges associated with doing business in Africa. I assume they may have found ways to cope with power outages and infrastructural deficits.
Despite the challenges, these acquaintances of mine are glad to find themselves in Africa at a time opportunities are springing up everywhere.” “For the most part of this book, you will read my interviews with a hand-picked number of them.
Whether you are an aspiring entrepreneur, student or recent graduate reading this book, I want you to believe in yourself, knowing that you can become successful if you work hard and smart. There are lots of lessons to be learnt, so don’t hurry through the pages.” She said in writing the book, which will be unveiled on November 19 at Oriental Hotel in Lagos, she painstakingly picked some individuals, who have succeeded in their chosen career from startups without losing focus.Specifically, she also advised youths not to be discouraged if their natural talents appear to be the dominant influence in their journey of life far more than their chosen profession, stressing that the positive results from such experience was now very common with graduates becoming high income earners and famous by turning comedians, fashion designers, musicians, master of ceremonies among others.
“I used to believe that all successful people were either born with silver spoons in their mouths or were lucky to have greatness thrust upon them. I guess I was only dreaming. In reality, that is not always true. The idea that only a few are gifted and can attain greatness is a big cushion for many to fall on and comfort themselves. When they fail at something they give up and simply say they don’t have the genes or talent for it. That’s much easier than thinking you have been lazy, inconsistent and undetermined in your pursuits. So what does the young mind or young person stand to gain by working towards greatness? What does it even mean to be great? “The individual potential in every man is such that it cannot be utilized to its full extent without bringing about greatness. Simply work towards fulfilling your fullest potential as a human being by performing your simple tasks excellently. Seek to always grow beyond your present barriers and limits and you will inevitably become great.
Business
Textile workers demand FG’s support for growth
Member of the Textile, Garments & Tailoring Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (TGTSSAN) has called on the Federal Government and stakeholders in the textile industries to empower farmers to grow cotton by making funds and seeds available to them.
TGTSSAN in a communiqué signed by its National President, Comrade Ambi Karu, and Vice President, Comrade Babatunde Alamutu, noted that operators in textile industry were faced with perennial challenges, stressing that until those challenges are comprehensively addressed the industry will remain in limbo.
The communiqué was issued at the end of 2019 industrial relations seminar held in Owerri, Imo state.
It noted that to help the textile industry move forward, funds and seeds should be made available to farmers to go into large scale production.
Other problems the participants identified as inimical to textile industry growth include lack of cotton board to monitor the activities of the farmers; provision of storage facilities where excess cotton can be stored to avoid wastage as well as making power available.
The stakeholders emphasized that power remained one of the major challenges as cost of alternative power supply such as generators was huge.
It also identified good roads to move finished products from factory to the market as an incentive to aid the industry.
Besides, they also stressed the need to fund the training institute to enable people acquire more knowledge and skills on the job.
Business
Kaduna, Arla foods scale up sustainable dairy devt
In a new public-private partnership, Kaduna State Government and farmer-owned Arla Foods are committing to further development of a long-term sustainable dairy industry and local dairy sector in Nigeria by helping 1,000 small scale farmers create better livelihoods.
Already active in existing development projects within the dairy industry, Kaduna State, Arla and the Federal Government are now engaging further by signing a new memorandum of understanding.
While the state and the Federal Government will offer 1,000 nomadic dairy farmers permanent farm lands with access to water, Arla will be the commercial partner that will purchase, collect, process and bring the local milk to market.
Nigeria’s population – set to reach close to 400 million by 2050 – is among the fastest growing of any nation in the world, and already there is a growing consumer demand for affordable nutrition in the country.
The new public-private partnership entered is the first of its size in Nigeria and is an important step in developing the local dairy sector.
Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, welcomes the project with Arla as a different and sustainable vision for the development of the livestock industry in Nigeria, saying, “we are very pleased to collaborate with Arla Foods to grow and further improve our nation’s dairy industry. With our different competencies, together we can empower local farmers and promote a market-driven sustainable dairy development in Nigeria.”
The governor said that state and the Federal Government are committed to improving the structural conditions for the nomadic farmers.
He added that instead of continuously moving in search of grazing areas and water, land will be set up for the farmers to permanently base themselves and have opportunities to expand their farms.
According to him, securing the infrastructure such as roads, power and water, which are necessary to process and bring the milk to market, is also part of the public commitment.
The project will primarily be funded with loans provided by the Central Bank of Nigeria and guaranteed by the local state. As the commercial partner, Arla will invest in establishing milk collection centres. These will be pivotal to Arla’s role as a processor of the milk produced by the farmers.
This new public-private partnership builds on the success of a collaboration initiated in 2016 with Kaduna State, the Federal Government, Arla and a number of NGOs including Care, the Danish Agricultural and Food Council, the local dairy cooperative MILCOPAL and the Nigerian pastoralist organisation Coret.
That collaboration works on a five-year project called the Milky Way Partnership to develop a socially, environmentally and economically sustainable dairy value chain.
The partnership and project have demonstrated a viable salable business model that has created both an increase in income and job opportunities for local farmers and employees in the dairy sector.
At the Amana Dairy Cooperative in the outskirts of Kaduna, the farmers see the benefits of being part of the Milky Way Partnership. They now have steady access to water and a milking parlour has been installed to ensure that the milk is cooled down immediately after milking to preserve quality.
Business
Wall Street gets boost from easing trade concerns
U.S. stocks were on track for a second straight session of gains on Thursday, after a stimulus drive by the European Central Bank added to an upbeat mood from trade concessions by Washington and Beijing ahead of planned negotiations in October.
In a tweet that calmed financial markets, President Donald Trump said the United States would delay increasing tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports, after Beijing exempted some U.S. goods from additional levies.
According to Reuters News, trade-sensitive technology stocks provided the biggest boost among the 11 major S&P 500 .SPX sectors, gaining 0.84 per cent. Now trading above 3,000 points, the benchmark index rose to within 0.4% of a record high hit in July.
ECB chief Mario Draghi pledged indefinite asset purchases on Thursday and cut deposit rates to a record low for the first time since 2016. The move took a toll on U.S. treasury yields across the board, which dragged down shares of banks .SPXBK by 0.6 per cent.
Investors expect other central banks to deliver similar stimulus programs to prop up a global economy that has been bruised by the Sino-U.S. trade war. The Federal Reserve is also expected to reduce interest rates at its policy meeting next week.
Underlining the sensitivity of markets to trade news, all the major indexes hit a session high on a report here that the Trump administration was considering an interim deal with China. However, they quickly pared gains after CNBC said that a senior White House official denied here the report.
“It’s just what we should come to expect now,” Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago said about the sporadic market movement.
“Both China and the United States are trying to reach across the aisle but all they’ve done is kick the can further down the road.”
Separately, data on Thursday showed U.S. underlying consumer prices in August recorded the largest annual gain in a year, while weekly jobless claims dropped to a five-month low.
ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 130.49 points, or 0.48 per cent, at 27,267.53, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 15.64 points, or 0.52 per cent, at 3,016.57 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 47.52 points, or 0.58 per cent, at 8,217.19.
Energy stocks .SPNY fell 0.51 per cent and were the only decliners among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors as oil prices dipped after a meeting of the OPEC+ alliance yielded no decision on deepening supply cuts.
Industrial stocks were pressured by drops in Deere & Co (DE.N) and Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) after Wells Fargo downgraded their shares to “market perform”.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.30-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.18-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded 36 new 52-week highs and 1 new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 70 new highs and 19 new lows.
Trending
-
Metro and Crime15 hours ago
Teenage apprentice leads cultists to kill union chair
-
Politics23 hours ago
Rivers APC: Abe faction recognizes Ameachi as leader
-
Business15 hours ago
Ajulo: PDP fought blindly, not strategic
-
Metro and Crime16 hours ago
I bought gun, joined cultism to stop harassment –Businessman
-
Editorial17 hours ago
Restriction on herdsmen in South-East
-
Metro and Crime16 hours ago
Insecurity: South-West govs to float ‘Operation Amotekun’
-
Business23 hours ago
Ibadan residents in fear over ‘Badoo-like’ killing of woman
-
Metro and Crime16 hours ago
Borno: Nine soldiers killed, 20 missing during terrorists’ attack