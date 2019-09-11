Fuel imports not sustainable, says Buhari

P

resident Muhammadu Buhari has restated that the importation of petroleum products is “not sustainable.”

Importation of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol into Nigeria, gulped N2.95 trillion in 2018.

Nigeria, Africa’s biggest crude exporter, imports refined petroleum products due to gross inefficiency of its refineries.

Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, spoke at the ongoing 24th World Energy Congress (WEC) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The amount spent by the Federal Government on importation of petrol, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) soared by nearly 50 per cent to N2.95 trillion in 2018.

The country spent N1.97 trillion for this same purpose in 2017, N1.63 trillion in 2016 and N1.14 trillion in 2015.

Aside from stopping this huge funding on petrol imports, the government also revealed plans to deliver Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) on at least four key projects within the nation’s oil and gas industry by the end of fourth quarter this year.

The minister said that his vision was to bequeath a vibrant petroleum industry, which shall guarantee long term strategic investments and prosperity for Nigerians.

“My plan is to ensure that during my tenure, four FIDs are taken. I am sure that within the next quarter, we should be able to conclude on some of these FIDs so as to grow the industry,” the statement, signed by Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Ndu Ughamadu, stated.

Sylva also shed more light on the imperative of rehabilitating the nation’s refineries, saying that it was unsustainable for Nigeria to continue to import petroleum products.

The minister further stated that while private investment in the refining sector is encouraged, government should focus more on the repair of its existing refineries.

“People are talking about modular refineries, we know that modular refineries are part of the solution, but they can only be part of the solution and not the solutions themselves.

“So, we are going to try to encourage modular refineries. But before that, we are going to really focus on repairing the existing refineries to ensure that we are back on stream very shortly,” Sylva added.

The minister also highlighted gas development as part of government’s priority to fast track the industrialization drive of the country.

“As you are aware, we are focusing on the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) pipeline project, which will address some of our power issues and encourage the setting up of local industries and businesses along different areas in Nigeria,” he said.

Describing crude oil theft as “intractable”, Sylva said government was looking at practicable solutions to the menace.

