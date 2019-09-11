Furniture company, Lifemate, boosts event

W

orld-class host of the biggest freestyle football tournament in Africa, Feet ‘N’ Tricks International Limited, has added Africa’s leading furniture company; Lifemate Furniture Limited, as sponsor for its final stage of the 2019 African Freestyle Football championship.

The event which is set to take place on the September 14th and 15th 2019 at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos is going to be one of its kind, with esteemed guests from different parts of the world coming together to celebrate the beauty of Freestyle Football.

Feet ‘N’ Tricks is committed to building awareness on freestyle football – a globally recognized sport – in Africa while simultaneously discovering and nurturing exceptional talents. The freestyle competition made its debut edition in 2017 and has since provided amazing opportunities to its participants.

Founded in Nigeria in 2002, Lifemate Nigeria Limited is a multinational furniture company that engages in six large production categories spanning home furniture, office furniture, kitchen cabinets, etc.

The spokesperson, Lifemate Nigeria Limited on the sponsorship said: “There’s an incredibly strong alignment between our organization and Feet ‘N’ Tricks’ commitments to promoting high-impact sports activities throughout Africa, and the world at large. The company is delighted to work with Feet N’ Tricks, following its much-lauded success of the African Freestyle Football Championship since 2018”. Lifemate will continue to actively support the organisation’s drive.”

The Chairman Feet ‘N’ Tricks International Limited, Valentine Ozigbo, also said: “This is a wonderful time in our company’s journey. This sponsorship is an affirmation to the growing interest in Freestyle Football in Africa and we look forward to creating an exciting experience for our freestyle football talents, partners and esteemed guests. We are deeply excited.”

The 2019 African Freestyle Football Championship tournament commenced with the regional auditions, which took place in Lagos, Warri, Owerri and Abuja with over 200 freestylers, and select freestylers qualifying for the final stage.

Qualified participants will battle for the for the national championships title on the 14th of September while freestylers from other African countries will be live to partake in the African Freestyle Football Championship on the 15th of September, at the Balmoral Convention Center, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

