Gernot Rohr: No more’ goalkeeping concerns for Eagles

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has said the team’s goalkeeping concerns are over as the country looks forward to the qualifying rounds of the next Africa Cup of Nations in November.

The Manager said this in an interview on NFF twitter handle after the team was held to a 2-2 draw by Ukraine in Dynipro that the problem that had plagued the goalkeeping department of the national team was now a thing of the past.

Since Vincent Enyeama retired, the Super Eagles have struggled to find a decent replacement, with the likes of Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Daniel Akpeyi failing to impress.

Although Francis Uzoho did better than those two when he was given the chance, his form dipped since he moved to Cyprus due to lack of activity at his club.

However, after switching clubs last summer, he is back playing regularly and that showed in his performance in Nigeria’s match with Ukraine last Tuesday.

The former Bordeaux Manager said in NFF twitter handle that “Our goalkeeper, Uzoho, is much better, because he is playing in his club, and even in the goalkeeper positions we had problems, but we see that, we have already the answer.”

Rohr went on to say that the team will be playing friendlies against African teams in the next round of international break because of the AFCON qualifiers which begin in November.

When asked about possible opponents of the team in October, Rohr said: “We have to play against African teams, because the qualifiers are against African teams.”

He said the Super Eagles would play Benin at home first and then go away against Lesotho hence his the decision to play African sides in friendly.

