Business
Give Nigerian Diaspora incentive to invest in economy –Eloagu
T
he Managing Director of Solidpro Security Nigeria, Francis IEA Eloagu has called on the Federal Government to provide incentives and support system for Nigerians living abroad willing to invest and grow Nigeria’s economy
Eloagu said this at the official unveiling of new technology, Uniview video surveillance device held in Lagos.
According to him Nigerians are among the most talented brains in the world. Nigerians are making giants strides in the area of medical service, technology, agriculture, art, among others and are willing to come back to contribute their quota towards the development of our economy.
He noted that there are many who want to come back to Nigeria but are faced with challenges such as insecurity, and government policies which must be constantly be looked into.
“Government must be deliberate in its policy to entice and encourage young talented Nigerians who can help us grow our economy, enhance our technology and improve our Gross Domestic Product (GDP)”, he said.
He challenged Nigerian youths to values themselves, come out of their shelves and make an impact in their world.
He also noted that the product launch and road show is to showcase the new brand of CCTV, which are durable, dependable and digitally driven.
Business
NSE: Equities extend weekly losses with 0.09%
SELL PRESSURE
22 equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than 38 equities in the previous week
T
rading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) finished last week on a negative note as the NSE All-Share Index and market capitalization both depreciated by 0.09 per cent to close the week at 27,675.04 and N13.472 trillion respectively.
All other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE All-Share, NSE CG, NSE Premium, NSE Banking, NSE AFR Bank Value, NSE AFR Div Yield, NSE MERI Growth and NSE Industrial Goods Indices which depreciated by 0.09 per cent, 0.01 per cent, 0.99 per cent, 1.64 per cent, 1.94 per cent, 1.25 per cent, 1.15 per cent and 1.83 per cent respectively while the NSE ASeM index closed flat.
A total turnover of 1.097 billion shares worth N16.693 billion in 14,717 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the exchange in contrast to a total of 1.272 billion shares valued at N18.750 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 19,482 deals.
Further analysis showed that the financial services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 751.568 million shares valued at N6.414 billion traded in 8,086 deals; thus contributing 68.53 per cent and 38.43 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
The consumer goods industry followed with 141.469 million shares worth N8.531 billion in 2,427 deals. The third place was conglomerates industry with a turnover of 101.787 million shares worth N203.242 million in 956 deals.
Trading in the top three equities namely, Access Bank Plc, Nigerian Breweries Plc and Custodian Investment Plc (measured by volume), accounted for 494.681 million shares worth N8.954 billion in 2,137 deals, contributing 45.11 per cent and 53.64 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
Twenty two equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than 38 equities in the previous week. 42 equities depreciated in price, higher than 29 equities in the previous week, while 102 equities remained unchanged, higher than 99 equities recorded in the preceding week.
A total of 16,253 units valued at N1.103 million were traded last week in 13 deals compared with a total of 96 units valued at N215,654.78 transacted the previous week in six deals.
A total of 36,581 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N37.504 million were traded last week in 16 deals compared with a total of 17,761 units valued at N20.361 million transacted the previous week in 5 deals.
Business
Verod to acquire Metropolitan Life Insurance
V
erod Capital Management has received regulatory approvals for its acquisition of 100 per cent of the shareholding of Metropolitan Life Insurance Nigeria from South African-based Momentum Metropolitan Holdings.
The transaction, for an undisclosed amount, sees Momentum Metropolitan exit the Nigerian market, in line with its articulated Reset and Grow strategy.
The insurance sector in Nigeria as a whole is entering a new growth phase, with the recent announcement of increased minimum capital requirements by the industry regulator.
This, in addition to various other initiatives being pursued by both regulators and industry participants, is expected to result in improved insurance penetration and performance in the sector.
Having closely monitored these developments over the last several years, Verod sees significant opportunities within the sector and believes that this inflection point is the right time to enter the market and that Metropolitan Life Nigeria presents a solid platform for rapid growth.
“Low levels of insurance penetration, even compared to other African economies, point to untapped opportunities within the sector,” said Eric Idiahi, Partner at Verod, pointing out that, “NAICOM, the insurance regulator, has made concerted efforts towards creating an enabling environment; we believe that these actions, in addition to product innovation supported by increased public awareness and investments in technology-driven distribution channels, are the triggers that this sector needs to close the insurance penetration gap.”
Metropolitan Life Nigeria is a life insurance company offering group life and credit life products to clients across the public and private spheres.
Verod has plans for expansion and with their added expertise, anticipates growth in market-share in this sector.
Momentum Metropolitan has been a major shareholder in Metropolitan Life Nigeria for the past 12 years and has steered the Company through various phases of its growth trajectory.
“We would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank various stakeholders that have fully supported us during our presence in the Nigerian market, ranging from our Board, employees and management, to our clients, distribution partners such as brokers and banking institutions, and NAICOM and other regulators,” said Kudakwashe Mudzengi, acting CEO of Momentum Metropolitan Africa.
He added: “We are confident that Verod Capital will continue to provide our stakeholders with the support and confidence needed in a shareholder. Verod Capital, as a West African investor with local knowledge and presence, will be in a good position to support the staff and management team towards providing a solid client value proposition and excellent client service.
Business
Premium Pension looks ahead with new logo
…as assets under management hit N680bn
N
igeria’s leading Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) Premium Pension Limited, has unveiled a future intensive logo as part of its rebranding plans to remain dominant in the nation’s pension fund management sphere.
This is just as the firm’s assets under management has also doubled from N300 billion to N680 billion in the last 14 years.
Disclosing this in Lagos last week, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the firm, Umar Sanda Mairami, said the new look of the brand was a final step in a transformation that includes a revamped technology infrastructure designed to provide a ‘premium experience’ for its customers.
According to him, “the renewed and refreshed Premium Pension is a delicate blend of the old and the new. Whilst we will continue to provide premium returns to our customers who have been with us over the years, we are conscious of the needs of the new generation and have designed products specifically for their lifestyle, to ensure they can look forward to and then enjoy their golden years.”
Alongside the logo unveiling is an advertising campaign, which also features the brand’s new theme song, which started running across the country last week.
The Executive Director, Business Development South & Strategy Mrs. Kemi Oluwashina, said the company had raised the bar in the pension industry with the unveiling of the app and other giants strides, stressing that the app would give full access to customers of the company, who she referred as member’.
She implored the public to download the app and use it to interact with the firm, stressing that the app also has features that would help the firm’s retirement savings accounts holders update their data in line with the ongoing pension industry’s data recapturing exercise.
Speaking on the AUM, the chief executive officer said the N680 billion was built from a zero balance when the company was established in 2005.
According to him, the figure is well above the N1 billion regulatory share capital for pension houses, recommended by the Pension Commission of Nigeria.
Mairami said the company was currently commanding a subscriber base of about 650,000 people, describing the future of the firm as bright.
Business
Barclays pays $6.3m to settle probe
B
arclays has agreed to pay about $6.3 million to settle U.S. charges. It violated a federal anti-bribery law by hiring family and friends of foreign officials in the Asia-Pacific region to help win or retain investment banking business, Reuters reported at the weekend.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last Friday said the civil settlement resolves charges that the British bank’s hiring practices in the region, including China, Hong Kong and South Korea, violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.
Without admitting or denying wrongdoing, Barclays agreed to pay a $1.5 million civil fine, plus $4.8 million of disgorgement and interest. A bank spokesman, Mark Lane, declined to comment.
According to the SEC, Barclays hired 117 people between April 2009 and August 2013 who had been referred by or connected to government officials or non-government clients, and placed them in permanent jobs, its graduate program, its formal internship program or an unofficial “work experience program.”
The SEC said Barclays lacked internal controls to ensure that its employees were not engaged in bribery with respect to these “relationship hires.” It also said some Barclays employees falsified records to conceal who was requesting specific hires and the reasons for those requests.
Settlement papers describe several hires, including in Sept. 2011 when a Barclays banker in Hong Kong told colleagues that a senior executive at a private Korean bank would guarantee business “as a quid pro quo” if he could find the executive’s daughter a job.
Business
WFE partners SSE on blueprint to support exchanges
T
he World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), the global industry group for exchanges and CCPs, has partnered with the United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE) initiative to define ‘How exchanges can embed sustainability within their operations: a blueprint to advance action.
The WFE launched its five Sustainability Principles in October 2018, and these constitute a formal declaration by the WFE and its membership to take on a leadership role in promoting the sustainable finance agenda.
According to WFE in a statement, the blueprint addresses WFE Sustainability Principle 5, which encourages exchanges to establish effective internal governance and operational processes and policies to support their sustainability efforts.
“Whilst the first four Principles are market-facing commitments, the fifth addresses exchanges’ internal aspects only. Indeed, the blueprint is a practical guidance document, aimed at assisting exchanges in translating the WFE’s fifth Sustainability Principle into concrete actions, guiding them towards embedding sustainability into their own exchange operations.
“Today’s blueprint highlights four focus areas where exchanges can implement recommended practices and actions to ensure that sustainability becomes integrated across the business. The recommendations and sequencing are not prescriptive and both the WFE and SSE note that each exchange will have its own pace and direction of sustainability integration.
“The integration of sustainability into an exchange’s strategy and business plan should occur at the outset of the strategy development process, and form part of its vision and mission.
“Exchanges should be able to leverage existing sustainability management resources to identify and manage the impact of their own operations on the environment and society. The exchange should develop policies, processes and procedures to address these operational priorities, which should be monitored and evaluated to track progress.
Business
Niger Insurance reports 73% HY’19 profit drop
N
iger Insurance Plc has posted a 72.76 per cent decrease in profit after tax for the half year ended June 30, 2019.
The insurance firm in a report obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) showed its unaudited result stood at N63.292 million during the half year of 2019 as against N232.361 million posted in 2018, accounting for a drop of 72.76 per cent.
Profit before tax equally dropped by 73.40 per cent from N242.773 million in 2018 to N64.559 million in 2019. Gross premium written shed 53.84 per cent to N1.117 billion during the period under review from N2.420 billion posted in 2018. Total underwritten expenses stood at N341.320 million from N916.141 million in 2018.
Niger Insurance Plc is undergoing a massive restructuring exercise, which cuts across all departments and levels in the entirety of the organization.
The exercise, according to the company, is aimed at better positioning the company for higher performance in the ever-evolving insurance industry in Nigeria, and re-establishes it as a company of first choice.
Niger Insurance, a company that transacts all classes of insurance business, has an asset base in excess of N23.2 billion unaudited accounts as at December 31, 2018. It has also paid claims in excess of N2 billion within same period.
The result of the restructuring exercise is expected to be unveiled to the public soon, a source in the company said.
Niger Insurance had said it was set to attract fresh capital from new investors in a bid to drive its transformation initiative.
Chairman of the company, Mr. Hamisu Abubakar, who disclosed this at the company’s annual general meeting in Lagos, said that the transformation initiative would revolve around retail strategy, its culture and processes to produce a new brand in the market.
Abubakar stated: “The board has just concluded a company transformation exercise which should reposition the company on the path of sustained growth soon.
“I am pleased to report that the board has reached advanced stages of discussion with investors who will add to capital and bring technical expertise to your company. We believe that at these challenging times, this is a welcome development.”
Business
Coalition for climate resilient investment unveiled
A
first-of-its-kind coalition of over 30 organisations across the investment value chain has been launched to boost resilience to climate change worldwide.
Led by the UK and Jamaica governments, Willis Towers Watson, the Global Commission on Adaptation and the World Economic Forum, the coalition will look to develop a common approach to assessing climate risks.
It aims to transform infrastructure investment by integrating these risks into decision-making, driving a shift towards a more climate resilient economy for all countries, including the most vulnerable.
According to the Actuary News, the launch comes as extreme weather patterns become increasingly frequent worldwide, with Hurricane Dorian recently causing widespread destruction across the Bahamas.
Willis Towers Watson CEO, John Haley, said: “The coalition will be able to harness a unique combination of climate risk analytics coupled with ambitious regulatory and investor-led initiatives.
“Pricing the risks posed by climate change will create opportunities to build a network of resilient infrastructure in high, medium and low-income countries, enabling us to better prevent future human and financial disasters.”
The coalition will develop case studies to build the business case, and identify the critical enabling environments, for climate resilient infrastructure investment.
By the end of 2020, analytical tools including a physical risk pricing framework and methodology to prioritise national resilient investment needs, will be developed, alongside a range of instruments to prevent capital flight from vulnerable regions.
Going forward, innovative capital market instruments such as resilience bonds will be structured, and the pricing framework will be implemented across resilient infrastructure investment funds.
This comes after the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries published a report earlier this year providing guidance on how actuaries should respond to climate change.
Mark Carney, governor of the Bank of England, said: “Achieving the transition to a carbon neutral future will require mobilising mainstream private finance.
Business
BIS launches green bond fund for central banks
T
he Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has launched an open-ended fund for central bank investments in green bonds.
The move, which is in response to a growing demand for climate-friendly investments among official institutions, helps central banks to incorporate environmental sustainability objectives in the management of their reserves.
In a press release issued at the weekend, the bank said: “With the support of an advisory committee drawn from a global group of central banks, the fund pools BIS client assets to promote green finance through sizeable climate-friendly investments and support the adoption of best market practices to deepen the green bond market.”
“The open-ended fund, denominated in US dollars, is structured according to Swiss law and belongs to the BIS Investment Pool (BISIP) family, a format commonly used by BIS Asset Management for its fixed income investment products. It is managed in-house by BIS Asset Management. Eligible bonds have a minimum rating of A- and comply with the International Capital Market Association’s Green Bond Principles and/or the Climate Bond Standard published by the Climate Bonds Initiative. “
Commenting on the launch, Head of the BIS Banking Department, Peter Zöllner, said: “We are confident that, by aggregating the investment power of central banks, we can influence the behaviour of market participants and have some impact on how green investment standards develop.”
The initiative is part of BIS’s broader commitment to supporting environmentally responsible finance and investment practices, in line with the Bank’s participation in the Central Banks and Supervisors Network for Greening the Financial System.
BIS offers financial services to a broad client base comprising some 140 central banks, monetary authorities and international organisations worldwide, and has a long-standing experience in managing fixed income portfolios.
Business
Border closure: Price of petrol jumps to N302 per litre in Benin
…as Naira exchanges at N0.60 to CFA1
•Trapped trucks of ETLS goods attract just 1% duty
A
s the ongoing Federal Government’s border security operation, code-named ‘Exercise Swift Response’, enters it’s 41st day today, Sunday Telegraph reports that the security exercise which is commonly regarded as ‘border closure,’ has taken its toll on the economy of Benin Republic and other West African countries, forcing the exchange of the CFA (the currency of the Francophone West Africa) to crash in favour of the naira. N1000, which was exchanged for CFA 1500 before the border closure, now exchanges at CFA1650 to N1000 according to traders.
This came as Sunday Telegraph learnt that Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol, which has over the years powered Benin Republic’s economy, sourced through smuggling across Nigerian borders with the small Francophone West African nation, now sells at CFA500 (N302) per litre.
Just a little over a month ago, before the ‘border closure’, it was selling at CFA300 (N181) per litre in the country while it is selling at N145 in Nigeria.
According to Mr. Sam Afejuman, a lecturer at Ecole Professionnelle Specialisee-La Cite Universite, Cotonou, Benin Republic, life is getting tough by the day in the country as all business houses related to doing business with Nigeria closed while most warehouses in Cotonu is filled with goods (especially rice and frozen food) meant for Nigeria.
He disclosed that close to the borders are hundreds of Nigeria-bound trucks loaded with goods which have not been able to cross the border to Nigeria.
Afejuman said most of the trucks trapped at the borders are ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation (ETLS) goods coming from other West African countries. A development he said has put the economies of the West African countries in serious jeopardy.
“Generally, business is very dull-the closure has affected all ECOWAS countries. Most Benin warehouses are filled up with rice and frozen chicken. Generally, business is very dull in Benin Republic because most businesses in Benin Republic are patronised by Nigerians (across the border and inside the country),” he said.
According to him, if the government of Nigeria continues with the operation for up to six months, the economies of most West African countries will collapse completely as most of them depend on re-exportation (smuggling) of foreign goods into Nigeria. He said that the deadliest blow on the economy of Benin Republic was Niger’s recent ban of importation of Parboiled Rice from Benin Republic to pacify Nigeria to reopen the borders.
Meanwhile, President of National Council of Managing Directors of Licensed Customs Agents (NCMDLCA), Mr. Lucky Amiwero, has said that though the border closure is against international treaties and protocols Nigeria entered into willingly, “the action has so far proved to be the most potent approach to tackling the several years of massive smuggling of goods from Nigeria’s neighbouring countries into Nigeria and smuggling of Nigerian fuel to those countries. Smuggling has been a major challenge to the Nigerian economy.
“If this operation is sustained till at least the end of the year, the Nigerian economy will feel the impact in a very positive ways. The West African countries which over the years depended on allowing countries to be smuggling routes in and out Nigeria, will be forced to re-strategise on ways to ensure the survival of their economies,” he said.
He further said that Nigeria stands to lose nothing on the reported several hundreds of trucks of ETLS goods trapped at the borders and could not enter Nigeria. According to him, those goods attract just 1 per cent duty payment to the Federal Government, and therefore do not constitute any major economic loss to the country. “Most of those goods are ETLS goods, but in reality are not produced in those West Africa countries purportedly exporting them to Nigeria. They just get the goods from different parts of the world, repackage and re-export to Nigeria as ETLS goods. That in itself is smuggling,” he said.
Amiwero also said if the operation is sustained, most of the people importing goods they want to sell in Nigeria, but they had been patronising Benin and Togo ports, will have no other option than to start routing their import to the Nigerian seaports. “They don’t have option; their market is here.”
Meanwhile, Sunday Telegraph learnt that inspite of the commendable achievement already recorded by the border security patrol being carried out by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS)in conjunction with the security agencies including the Nigerian Army, the operation may not be completely foolproof as sources at the Seme and Idiroko borders have revealed.
The sources who would not want their names published, disclosed that the small smugglers still manage to bring small quantities of rice and other items by tipping the security operatives.
He said though the security agencies do not allow anybody to cross the borders without their passport, those who want to enter through illegal routes (by bike), used to tip the security agencies N500 but now, they pay N3000 to cross into the country illegally.
Recall that while the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Mohammed Babagana Monguno (rtd) had vowed not to bring the ‘Exercise Swift Response’ to an end until the neighbouring countries commit to ensuring that they will no longer serve as transit routes for smuggling of goods into and or destination of smuggled Nigerian fuel, the ECOWAS Secretary General, President of Niger Republic and his Beninour counterpart have been pleading with President Buhari to end the border security operation.
Business
Local rice now available in Lagos markets at N21, 000 per bag
W
ith the recent closure of Nigeria’s land borders by the Federal Government, which has reduced smuggling across Nigeria’s international borders by over 80 per cent, hitherto scarce local rice is now available in Lagos markets but is selling at over N20, 000 per 50 kg bag.
This is coming as foreign rice, which was the most smuggled food item from Nigeria’s next neighbours, Benin Republic, Niger Republic, Chad and Cameroon; is now difficult to be smuggled into the country sequel to the ‘Exercise ‘Swift Response’ which is now over one month old.
Sunday Telegraph Market Survey team which visited some of the markets in Lagos on Wednesday and Thursday, learnt that different brands of local rice; Ebonyi, Olam, Lake, Dangote and Coscharis rice are now in the market, the foreign rice which use to flood the markets in spite of the ban on importation of rice through the land borders is now scarce in most of the markets visited.
However, while the brands are different, one thing in common among them is the price, which was on the high side, though with slight differences. The prices range from N19, 500, N20, 000, N21, 000 and N22, 000 per 50 kg bag depending on the market and brand.
In view of this, some of the consumers spoken to in the markets said that local and available foreign rice has suddenly become a ‘big man’s’ food as an average Nigerian now struggles to get it as a result of the exorbitant price.
At Mushin Market, Mr. Victor Eze, who is a foodstuff dealer in the market, spoke the increase in the price of the produce, he said, that 50kg of local rice is sold at N19, 500, N20, 000 depending on the brand.
According to him, the increase in price started about a month ago and as they continue to run out of their old stock of foreign rice, the price of the local rice continues to increase. He disclosed that even Customs officers have continued to patrol the market in recent times to seize foreign rice, if they see any in the market. He said, other markets, he heard the Customs officers have visited severally in the last two weeks, includes Iddo and Onyigbo markets.
Also speaking, Mr. Chukwuebuka Ogbonna, a foodstuff seller at Iyana-Ipaja Market, disclosed that Eboyin Rice now sells at N19, 000 in the market in the market, adding that the rice is in short supply in the market.
He disclosed that he is selling his old stuck of foreign rice at the price of N24, 000 per 50kg bag, adding that the scarcity of local rice in market is also what led to the increase in price.
Also, speaking, a crayfish seller in the market, Mr. Victor Eze, said that the cost of crayfish last week was N18,000 ‘one measurement’ a bag, the ‘one measurement’ now sells at N25,000 while painter-bucket sells at N2,000 and derika N500.
According to him, a 100kg bag of beans now sells at N25, 000 in the market, as against N18,000 it was sold two weeks ago, while a paint-bucket measurement sells at N1,000 and derika N200.
Commenting on the price of plantain in the market, Mr. Olamide Aliyu, a plantain dealer in Idioro Market, said that this is the season of plantain. They sell in bunches or ‘heads’, and customers are expected to pay ‘land money’ in addition to the money they paid for any purchase they made, which is the 10 per cent of the total sum of any purchase they made. The land money goes for those that sell the plantains while the main money goes to the owner of the plantains as the sellers are not the real owners of the plantain and that is how they too make their own money.
The plantains are displayed in six bunches irrespective of the size, the only thing is that it is the size that determines the price of the plantain and as such, six bunches is sold at N1,500, N2,000, N4,000, N10,000, N20,000 respectively.
Also speaking, Mrs. Ngozi Onyechefula, a yam dealer in Idioro Market, disclosed that the price of yam in the market is determined by the species. According to her, ‘Ada Ontisha’ yam sells at N600 and N800, the average and big tubers. Also, ‘Afuru’ yam known as Yoruba yam, sells at N600, N700, N1000, according the size. She said that they are expecting the Benue and Abuja yams to start coming in any moment from now.
According to Mrs. Imoh Veronica who sells Gari in Idioro Market, the Benin Gari is sold at N4, 800 per bag 40kg bag and the Edo Gari sells at the rate of N4, 500 of the same measurement. Bende Gari sells at N4, 500, N4, 600 and Yoruba Gari at N5, 000, N6, 000 for 50kg.
Trending
-
News23 hours ago
Xenophobia: Ozubulu Bishop’s whereabouts uncertain
-
Top Stories23 hours ago
S’East, S’South excluded in Nigeria’s security architecture –Report
-
News24 hours ago
Trouble in Bayelsa APC over guber candidate
-
News23 hours ago
Bayelsa: Why we want APC guber candidate disqualified –PDP lawyer
-
News23 hours ago
Nwodo: Nigeria’s economy can’t survive beyond 2023
-
Faith24 hours ago
Drop your differences, Kumuyi tells denominations
-
AutoBeat / Auto Trends23 hours ago
Auto policy reversal will turn Nigeria to dumping ground for pre-owned vehicles
-
Sunday Extra23 hours ago
Nigeria now like Afghanistan, Somalia, Yemen, says AVM Ararile, (rtd)