Glo-sponsored EPL matches enriched our knowledge – Football fans

S

occer enthusiasts across Nigeria have commended Globacom for its support for the English Professional League matches saying they have been greatly enriched by the football season.

Globacom clinched the sponsorship of the live broadcast of English Premier League live matches on Supersports starting from 2013/2014 League season.

From Ilorin, Kwara State, Taiwo Razaq posited that the live broadcast of matches had helped immensely in enriching the knowledge of football enthusiasts in Nigeria in addition to providing a platform for them to follow their darling clubs on weekly basis like their counterparts in Europe and the rest of the world.

Another fan, Ibrahim Musa said watching the Glo-sponsored league has given him the grace to enjoy the exciting moments with other soccer buffs across the globe. According to him, Liverpool and Manchester City will still occupy the first two positions till the end of the season, adding that the possibility of upset is very remote judging by the performances of the teams as witnessed so far.

Oliver Barnabas also enthused that Globacom’s sponsorship of the EPL has given Nigerians the opportunity to catch up with the matches real time on the cable channels. “Glo has really boosted the love for soccer in Nigeria with the sponsorship”, he said.

The 2019/2020 English Premier League season which went on break continues this weekend with Match Day 5, during which football fans will have the opportunity to enjoy another round of engaging football in the EPL matches.

The matches will resume with Liverpool hosting Steve Bruce’s Newcastle in Anfield. In the same vein, Southampton will confront Sheffield United on the grounds of Bramall Lane Stadium in South Yorkshire while Nuno Espirito Santos-coached Wolves will lock horns with Chelsea at Molineux.

Similarly, Bournemouth will trade tackles with Alex Iwobi‘s Everton. Manchester United, which is 8th on the table will wrestle Leicester City which has so far garnered 8 points, with two wins and two draws at Old Trafford, in a strategic sideline battle between Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Brendan Rodgers.

Brighton will engage Burnley at the American Express Community Stadium. Other matches are Watford vs Arsenal, Aston Villa vs West Ham, Norwich vs Manchester City and Crystal Palace vs Tottenham at Tottenham Stadium in London.

The quartet of Liverpool (12 points), Manchester City (10 points), Leicester City (8 points) and Crystal Palace (7 points), currently lead on the gainers table in the league.

