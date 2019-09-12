Gov Okowa pre-season: Rivers Utd in opening day victory

Rivers United on Wednesday started their participation at the maiden edition of the Gov. Okowa Pre-season Championship with a 1-0 defeat of Abia Warriors at the Stehen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

Bamba Bakari 81st minute goal was enough for the Port Harcourt-based team to get the maximum points in a match featuring two Nigeria Professional Football League sides.

The competition started a day after the U-23 Eagles thrashed their Sudanese counterpart 5-0 in the second leg of the final round for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with the fans expecting goals which failed to come.

Nigeria Football Federation board was led to the venue by 1st vice president, Seyi Akinwunmi, as clubs continue their preparation for the new season.

The second match involving relegated Kwara United and Nigeria National League side, Remo Stars, ended in a goalless draw.

Speaking in Asaba, the general coordinator of the championship, Bash Badawir, expressed his delight on the level of performance of the teams.

“Even though there were not more than one goal in two matches, the teams showed class,” he said.

“We should not forget that these teams are still working ahead of the new season and I am sure as the competition progresses, we are going to see improvement in performance.

“I want to use this opportunity to appreciate the NFF board members that took their time to be available for the opening game and also all the teams present.”

The Kwara United General Manager however called on the fans to come out in their numbers for the second day with Lobi Stars taking on Cynosure, MFM against Delta Force and Bendel Insurance playing against Remo Stars.

