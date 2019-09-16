Gov Okowa Pre-Season Tourney: Ikoyina, Anyanwu strengthen Cynosure grip on second place

I

keyina Chisom and Ifeanyi Anyanwu earned Cynosure FC a 2-1 win over Remo Stars at the Stephen Keshi Stadium which strengthens their grip on second place in Group B of the Gov Okowa Pre-Season Tourney.

The Abakaliki side have picked six points from three games at the tournament in Asaba.

Remo Stars have now lost two in a row, but they put up a good fight in Asaba, reducing the tally through birthday boy Akemini Kingsley.

It took just 15 minutes for the Deji Ayeni-managed side to edge in front. The Abakaliki-based outfit scored through Ikoyina who capitalised on a defensive gaffe to fire to the top corner of the net.

Dan Ogunmodede’s boys would pay for their failure to convert clear cut chances, though, as Cynosure doubled their lead.

Anyanwu whipped a free kick through a sea of bodies and it landed at the back of the net four minutes before recess.

Cynosure goalie Olugbu Onu kept out two shots in the opening four minutes of the second half.

In the 51st minute, Akemini halved the scoreline with a delightful curler into the far corner after latching on to Ismail Yakubu’s sumptuous cross.

Anyanwu was unable to double his tally when, he was played through with a simple lofted pass, with John Bright this time getting a touch to the attempted lob.

The Sky Blue Stars, now with one draw and two defeats, enjoyed their fair share of possession in the remainder of the match, but a wayward strike at the back post three minutes from time was the best they could offer.

