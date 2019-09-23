Gunmen abduct IYC stalwart, three others in Rivers hospital

G

unmen yesterday abducted a chieftain of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) worldwide, Comrade Robert Igali, and three others at Elele community in Rivers State.

Igali is the younger brother of a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Bayelsa State.

The kidnap victims were on a visit to accident victims in hospital.

The accident victims, a witness said, were returning from the marriage ceremony of one of the aides of the member representing Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency (Bayelsa State) in the House of Representatives, Hon. Preye Oseke.

The victims were returning from the marriage ceremony held in Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State when the bus they boarded got involved in an accident.

Igali and three of his friends, on hearing the news, rushed to the scene of the accident from Yenagoa. They were reportedly kidnapped at Madonna University Teaching Hospital in Elele community where the accident victims were receiving treatment.

Another witness said one of the accident victims, Mr. Prince Ekete, died on the spot.

Another victim of the accident, said to be responding to treatment at the time of filing this report, Miss Dini Adiva, took to her Facebook wall a few hours later.

She wrote: “I see you all, I can’t reply all your posts & messages for now but I am grateful.

“Also pray for those that were kidnapped while trying to make arrangements to move us from Madonna University, Elele to Yenagoa that they come out unhurt.

“This is a trying time for me and I know it will pass. I appreciate all your love and support, I’m yet to seat upright and walk, it will take me some time. Ebinebo Stample and others too are recuperating well.”

The kidnappers were said to have lured Igali and his friends to a bush within the Madonna Teaching Hospital with a phone call that the mobile phones of the accident’s victims were with them (gunmen).

Upon getting to the spot, the gunmen came out with AK47 rifles and abducted them. They threatened to kill them.

The kidnappers, according to sources, have contacted the family of Igali, and have asked for N5 million for the victims.

Like this: Like Loading...