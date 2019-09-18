Gunmen kidnap SAN, 12 others in Delta

G

unmen yesterday abducted a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Chike Onyemenam, on the Benin-Asaba Expressway, in Delta State.

The kidnappers struck at Utulu Junction, near the budding Mega City Housing Estate, at Issele-Azagba.

Also yesterday, kidnappers abducted 12 other people and took them inside bush.

This came a few months after a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) was kidnapped along the same route and N30 million was allegedly paid to secure his release.

It also came two weeks after Miss Elizabeth, the younger sister of the wife of the state governor, Dame Edith Okowa, was kidnapped within Asaba metropolis. She was released two weeks later after money allegedly exchanged hands.

The legal luminary was with another lawyer serving as his Personal Assistant (PA) who went with him to a site where he owns property on the expressway.

A family source in Asaba said Onyemenam’s abductors had established contact with his family and demanded N15 million ransom.

A member of the Asaba chapter of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) wondered why lawyers suddenly became kidnappers’ prey.

He said: “The senior lawyer was kidnapped in a mysterious circumstance. We pray for his unconditional release. The incident has thrown the union into trauma. We are aware they have demanded N15 million but where do we raise this in this economic quagmire. They should leave members of the bar alone.”

In a similar incident, about 20 gunmen invaded Uvwiamuge in the Ughelli/Agbarho axis of the East-West Road in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state and kidnapped about eight people.

The hoodlums operated for over 30 minutes before security operatives were drafted to the area.

Four other victims were abducted thereafter by the gunmen, who left with the 12 persons through the bush path.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adeyinka Adeleke, and the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) feigned ignorance about the lawyer’s abduction.

They, however, confirmed the abduction in Ugheli.

“Only one person was abducted in Ugheli. I’m not aware of the SAN’s kidnap,” the PPRO said.

